+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Joy

Buffalo woman uses social media to save an elderly man's life after he's trapped in the snow

They don't call Buffalo the city of good neighbors for no reason.

Buffalo, New York; blizzard; good neighbors; frost bite; man rescued
Photo by Patino Jhon on Unsplash
vehicles covered in snow

The city of Buffalo, New York is called the "city of good neighbors." And with a blizzard that has dumped more than 50 inches of snow on them, the world is getting to learn how they earned that name.

A woman named Sha'Kyra Aughtry went viral on Facebook after she reluctantly put out an emotional plea. Aughtry went live on the platform explaining that she heard someone calling for help outside, so she sent her boyfriend out to see who needed assistance. Turns out, it was a 64-year-old developmentally disabled man by the name of Joey White, who was stuck in the cold snow. Aughtry's boyfriend helped the man out of the snow and physically carried him into the house.

White was so frozen that they had to use a hair dryer to melt the ice off of his pants that were frozen to him. The couple also had to cut his socks off along with the bags he was carrying, which were stuck to his hands. White was in a dire position and Aughtry, a mom of three preparing for Christmas, was desperate.

The woman said during the live video, “I’ve called the National Guard. I’ve called 911. I’ve called everybody – they just keep telling me I’m on a list. I don’t want to be on a list. I don’t care about nothing else. This man is not about to die over here.” It was clear to her that he needed immediate medical attention, but conditions were so bad, help never came. According to CNN, at least 31 people have died in the winter storm that pummeled the state.

Aughtry realized no one would be coming to her rescue any time soon, and the following day after FaceTiming a doctor that confirmed the severity of White's condition, she made a last ditch effort. In the two days that she was caring for Joey, she was without her children for the holidays until a friend walked them home. Aughtry explained that White had the mental capacity of a 10-year-old, but he was able to remember his sister's phone number and the number for his job.

The good samaritan called White's sister to inform her that he was safe at her home and she was attempting to get him help. According to Sweet Buffalo, White was trying to get home from work when he got stuck in the storm. His sister credits Aughtry for saving her brother's life.

During the live Facebook video, several people volunteered to come and help the man get to the hospital after seeing how severe his frostbite was. Aughtry relayed that the doctor that did the video call with them explained he could lose his fingers, or worse, if treatment wasn't provided immediately. The frustration and desperation in her voice was palpable, and at one point, White innocently asked if he was going to die. Aughtry assured him he would not.

Within a short period of time, someone who saw Aughtry's video came by with their snow plow to clear a path, and others showed up with a pick up truck to transport White. Since he was not only physically vulnerable but mentally vulnerable, White's temporary caretaker insisted on riding with him to make sure he got to the hospital safely. The men that came to help had to carry White into the hospital due to his condition.

Thankfully, White received the care he needed and is currently being treated in the ICU at ECMC Hospital for fourth degree frost bite. And as a thank you for saving White's life, North Park Theatre, where White works, set up a Go Fund Me that has reached over $100,000 in donations for Aughtry. There was also one set up for White. Buffalo really is the city of good neighbors.

If you'd like to send Joey well wishes while he recovers, you can send them here:

Joe White

ECMC462 Grider Street Buffalo, NY 14215

Room #1956

If you'd like to send cards to Sha'Kyra and her family, you can send them here:

Sha'Kyra Aughtry

P.O. Box 348

West Seneca, NY 14224

From Your Site Articles
buffalo blizzard
Top Splash

Two moms find missing baby just in time using their intuition and a bit of classic sleuthing

A wild ride with the best possible ending.

IMPD Twitter

Two moms find missing baby in abandoned car just in time

There's a prime market for crime documentaries and it's typically moms. This is totally based on personal observation and not hard data. Flexing your sleuthing skills on a case that's already solved and being aired on multiple networks is easy. Doing it when you're faced with a situation in real life is a bit harder and should likely be left up to the professionals.

But what happens when you're face to face with someone that is accused of kidnapping a baby? Well, two women in Indianapolis put on their detective hats when alarm bells went off after buying toys from a woman who was in front of a gas station. Shyann Delmar and Mecka Curry's hunch led them on a wild ride fit for a Lifetime movie.

December 19, Kason and Ky'air Thomas, 5-month-old twins were in the backseat of their mother's running car in Columbus, Ohio when she ran inside to pick up a Door Dash order. In the short amount of time it took her to retrieve the order and return to the car, Nalah Jackson had hopped in the vehicle and taken off with the boys inside.

Keep ReadingShow less
kason thomas
Joy

A mom mentioned she played the fiddle so the bar band handed her one. She totally shredded.

Seriously impressive talent.

@skootbutt123/TikTok

Mom absolutely slays when bar band hands her a fiddle.

The devil may have gone down to Georgia, but it appears he took a detour to a bar in Nashville and possessed a middle-aged mom on his way down there.

In a TikTok video that's been viewed 5.5 million times, Olivia Reeth's daughter shared that her family had gone to the Whiskey Bent Saloon in Nashville and was watching the Moonshine Outlaw Band perform. Her mom told the band she played the fiddle, and mid-song, the fiddle player decided to hand his instrument over to her.

You kind of have to wonder what the guy was thinking. Did he imagine she'd be able to keep up with the band? Did he figure she'd play a few bars and then hand it back?

Keep ReadingShow less
fiddle mom
Top Splash

Mom tells 9-year-old daughter to 'smile more' for school show and instantly regretted it

'Afterward, I regrettably said the one thing that no female *ever* wants to hear. "Try to smile more."'

Anniesgotabun Tiktok screenshots

Mom tells her daughter to smile more and instantly regrets it.

There is one request that unites all women and girls no matter their political affiliation or socioeconomic status, and that's telling them to smile when they're just minding their business. Think of it like a fairly universal "don't" when interacting with women, unless you're a photographer hired to take their photo.

A mom on TikTok found herself reaping the consequences of telling her 9-year-old daughter to smile when she was rehearsing a performance for her school. To say her daughter was not amused would be an understatement. The mom, whose TikTok name is Anniesgotabun, shared a video before and after her daughter's performance.

The caption of the video read "mistakes were made" complete with the facepalm emoji and the hastag #parentingfail. In the first part of the video you can clearly see her daughter going through the motions of the musical production looking unenthusiastic. The mom explains her error via text overlay explaining "my daughter had her final rehearsal for the school musical yesterday."

Keep ReadingShow less
tiktok
Joy

Steve from 'Blue's Clues' wells up after a reunion with a Make-a-Wish kid from 22 years ago

He survived stage 4 cancer.

via Nick Jr. / Twitter

Steve Burns from "Blue's Clues"with a heartfelt message.

Former “Blue’s Clues” host and Millennial icon, Steve Burns, 49, made an appearance at Steel City Con in Monroeville, Pennsylvania earlier this month and he had no idea the surprise he was going to get. According to TMZ, Brandon Ragland, 25, stopped by his booth and showed him a photo that brought both men to tears.

It was a shot of Ragland taken in 2000 when he was just 4 years old, hanging out with Burns, who was his favorite TV personality. At the time, Ragland had stage 4 cancer in his kidneys and lungs so he was able to meet Burns through the Make-a-Wish program. The Make-a-Wish experience also included a shopping spree at Toys “R” Us and tickets to see "Blue's Clues Live."

After seeing the photo, Burns’ eyes lit up and he said, "I remember this and you!" Burns then told Ragland he remembers he was a bit of a wild child that ran all around the New York City restaurant where they met.

The two then took a reunion photo and both burst into tears. "This made my entire year and I'm so glad you're here,” Burns told Ragland.

Keep ReadingShow less
millenials
Joy

The one hard and fast rule when your flight gets canceled or delayed and you're stranded

A little empathy goes a long way.

Photo by Carlos Coronado on Unsplash

With thousands of flights canceled, tensions in airports are high.

Air travel is a hot mess right now, especially with Southwest Airlines apparently in a system-wide meltdown. Thousands of flights have been canceled. Passengers are stranded at airports across the country. Checked bags are nowhere to be found. People are complaining of hours-long customer service lines and no one answering phones.

All of this is immensely frustrating, of course. No one likes having their plans changed without warning and having to scramble to problem-solve on the fly. Traveling is already stressful as it is, especially during the holidays, which is all the more reason to follow the one hard and fast rule for when your travel plans get disrupted.

Be kind to airline employees.

Keep ReadingShow less
kindness
Identity

'Wrong blind person. Wrong day': Blind reporter explains how he got his phone back from a thief.

He used his sense of hearing.

via Unsplash and Unsplash

People with disabilities are often victims of crime.

Sean Dilley, a blind news reporter and project lead for the BBC’s Reframing Disability Programme, was taking a break from work in the early morning hours on Tuesday, December 27, when a robber rode by on a bicycle and snatched his iPhone 14.

However, the thief didn’t know who he was messing with and Dilley was able to get his phone back.

"A man on a bike just SNATCHED and stole my iPhone from my hand, wrong blind person, wrong day. Jumped on him, safely detained and got my phone back. Quite a few cuts and bruises,” Dilley wrote on Twitter.

"I took a running jump and dive on the thief and knocked him off his bike and onto the floor I recover my phone, advised him that he was detained and called @ metpoliceuk on 999,” he continued. “I did let him go after a few minutes, but only when others arrive to help me. I absolutely could have continued to detain the gentleman, but I got my phone back and I actually didn’t want to risk injuring him I had him safely, detained on the floor, with my body weight across his legs and his wrists held to the floor."

Keep ReadingShow less
disabilities
Trending Stories