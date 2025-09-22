TLDR; the real reason we struggle reading entire books now, and 4 easy ways to fix it
It's not just the smartphones.
Remember when people used to read? Reading was practically a requirement for existing before everyone had tiny computers in their hands. You had to read the paper TV guide because there wasn't a "guide channel." You had to read multiple books or passages in educational bibliographies to find answers to questions. Even using the bathroom meant you were reading the back of every bottle under the sink just to cure the boredom while you waited for nature to take its course.
But it seems that once smartphones became commonplace, reading became less common. Not just on obsolete items like TV guides and encyclopedias, but consuming novels and informational texts also decreased. Sitting to read for fun turned into listening to audiobooks because slowing down to read feels nearly impossible. While smartphones have something to do with people's lack of reading, it's not the only culprit.
Lost in a story by the warm window light.Photo credit: Canva
Mark Manson, a New York Times best-selling author, explores why people don't read anymore in an eye-opening YouTube video that just may help pull you out of the Zero Books Read Club. The author admits that he is essentially a card-carrying member of that club, even though he writes books for other people to read. He went from reading more than 100 books in a year to not being able to finish a book at all, and he's not the only person in that situation. So what gives?
Everyone hasn't abandoned books altogether. As mentioned previously, a lot of people enjoy listening to audiobooks as an alternative, but even that doesn't always translate into finishing a book. In fact, this lack of attention span doesn't just stop at reading books; it translates to television, movies, and news articles. Manson reveals that in 2023, Netflix's former VP of Product, Todd Yellin, said that their data required them to change the format of shows because people were now deciding within the first seven seconds of turning on a new show if they wanted to watch it.
Seven seconds is barely enough time to decide if you're thirsty, but somehow people seem to think they know if a show will be interesting or not within seven seconds of the introductory credits. But it's this shortened window to hook potential new viewers that has caused shows to start mid-action, then work to get to the point where that action makes sense. It makes you wonder: if motion pictures are struggling to hold the attention of viewers, how on earth a book is going to compete?
- YouTube www.youtube.com
Digital distraction is real, and so is the fact that attention spans are shrinking for adults due to factors outside of devices. Manson points to a study that shows 53% of adults struggle with focusing due to stress and burnout, which adds to being easily distracted by notifications.
"Most people see this as a colossal failure of human willpower, but I actually think that's the wrong way to look at it. It's more accurate to think of attention as a finite resource. When there's little information coming in, our attention gets allocated to a few things, allowing us to go deep and spend lots of time with one thing at a time. But when there are thousands of pieces of stimulation coming in, our attention becomes fragmented and is spread thin across them all," Manson points out.
Lost in a world of words. 📚Photo credit: Canva
Another cause for being easily distracted is the "paradox of choice," which stems from research that shows when people are given a wide variety of choices, they're less likely to be satisfied with their final choice. It's as if having too many choices causes you to live in FOMO for eternity.
Reading inspiration: diving into the art of screenwriting.Photo credit: Canva
But Manson has a solution for the ever-shrinking attention span, and it starts with having "digital detox time blocks." This can be for as little as an hour, but the idea is to give your brain a break from the constant notifications. So, put your phone in another room or block all apps. Whatever you do, take a break from your phone on a regular basis without replacing the activity with different screens. The author also suggests setting up a cozy area to read and grabbing something to drink, like hot tea, while you read. Creating a ritual for reading instead of seeing it as something you have to do. Reading shouldn't be a punishment.
One tip Manson shares is to set small attainable goals for reading and reward yourself when you reach those goals. He also encourages people to join book clubs or find someone willing to read the same book to hold each other accountable and set aside time each week to discuss the book.
Yes, people are reading less, but following these tips can help you get back to devouring books in no time.