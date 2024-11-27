Optometrists warn people against waterproof mascara due to the risk of unsightly eye damage
It can enter the tear film and get absorbed into the eyelid.
Eyes are a very sensitive part of the body, they quickly remind people of that when a spec of dust dares to sneak beneath the eyelid. The near microscopic dust particle suddenly feels like a large piece of spiked gravel refusing to dislodge itself no matter how much our eye waters trying to release it. The same goes for pretty much anything that makes its way into your eye.
Your own eyelashes that are supposed to serve as sentries standing guard to keep things out of your eyes sometimes betray you by falling directly into them. Just about anything can cause eye irritation and makeup is no different, especially if you rub your eyes while wearing it. But optometrists are warning against one particular type of eye makeup–waterproof mascara.
Yes, one of the greatest makeup inventions to come out of the twentieth century. Though the first version of waterproof mascara made in 1938 contained turpentine which of course resulted in unpleasant reactions, it was perfected in the 60s. No more worries about looking like a raccoon if you're caught in the rain or worse, have your feelings hurt and begin to cry. The popularity of the cosmetic exploded once the toxic ingredient was removed, yet eye doctors are saying to stay away. Why?
person with lighted cigarette in mouth Photo by Brands&People on Unsplash
Several optometrists have taken to social media and YouTube over the years to discuss the risk of wearing waterproof mascara and eyeliner.
Dr. Gurleen Dhanoa explains, "it's right there in the name, waterproof mascara. Waterproof meaning it will not breakdown when in contact with water and our tear film is mostly comprised of water," she says before continuing to answer a commenter's question. "So when waterproof makeup enters the eye and tear film, which is inevitable, makeup is going to get into the eye, it doesn't breakdown and then it has nowhere to go but into the structures."
Once the waterproof makeup enters the structures of the eye it can cause a lot of damage, inflammation and irritation. This can cause people a lot of frustration because they may constantly feel like something is in their eyes which means more rubbing of the eyes leading to more irritation.
Ophthalmologist, Dr. Rupa Wong says, "if you do use waterproof makeup just remember to remove it thoroughly, it does take a little bit more work than regular eye makeup but you want to remove your eye makeup every single night. Don't be lazy, this is important because otherwise you can be prone to infections, inflammation, lash mites, none of the stuff that you want."
Several eye doctors have cited studies and their own experience seeing patients experiencing eye irritation as the result of waterproof mascara getting into the tear film of the eye. One doctor shares that his patient hadn't worn mascara in over ten years yet when he looked under her eyelid, the small black specs from that previously worn mascara were speckled throughout her eye's tear film. But how on earth do you get the mascara out of the tear film once its embedded?
Monica M. Dweck, MD, an ophthalmologist at the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai tells Ophthalmology Advisor, that improper removal of eye makeup and sleeping in eye makeup can clog the meibomian glands which can lead to meibomian gland dysfunction to which there is no cure. “It can be managed, and it can be controlled, but there’s no cure.”
Mascara and other eye makeup products can sometimes get trapped under the eyelid and be absorbed into the eyelid tissue. It's essential to be cautious when applying eye makeup and to remove it thoroughly using gentle makeup removers specifically designed for the eyes. Additionally, practicing good eye hygiene and avoiding excessive rubbing or touching of the eyes can help reduce the risk of makeup particles getting trapped under the eyelid and absorbed into the eyelid tissue. If you ever experience discomfort or notice makeup residue accumulating under your eyelid, it's a good idea to consult with an eye care professional for guidance and proper care.
The meibomian glands help produce the oil needed to make tears which are constantly produced by your eyes to keep them from drying out. But when speaking to the Ophthalmology Advisor, Dr. Di Meglio reports that they can die out when makeup is consistently applied to the waterline. "If those glands die out, they can be gone forever… If you’re putting eyeliner along there, you’re giving yourself a little bit more of a chance of having gland dysfunction. If the oil stays stagnant…the glands themselves can atrophy.”
Waterproof mascaras and other eye makeup may be fantastic inventions to help keep things from running down your cheeks on humid or rainy days but the risk of wearing it daily may be too much for some people. Whether you should wear it or not is split amongst the different eye doctors with some saying don't wear it at all and others saying occasional use is fine as long as you remove it properly and avoid ever sleeping in it. It's up to each individual person to decide if they're willing to take the risk.