2-year-old steals phone at wedding dance and films the greatest video music of the year
"Gotta save this one for his senior year."
Weddings can go many ways when you're a guest. It can be a wedding that is so boring you fall asleep at the reception before the couple cuts the cake. Some weddings can be days long events in a top secret destination where every minute of your day is pre-planned for you. Then there are the weddings that have receptions that feel like you need a wristband and important connections to make it onto the dance floor.
You know fun will be had at the wedding that feels like a VIP afterparty. Seems one toddler decided that the reception he was attending didn't have enough energy for his liking. But it's when Lil' Jon and DJ Snake's song "Turn Down for What" started blasting through the speakers that the little boy decided to seize the opportunity stealing his dad's cell phone.
What transpired once the phone was in the spunky toddler's hands is music video material. Seriously, someone might need to think about employing two and a half foot tall humans to run around freely during a music shoot because his angles are everything. The reception wasn't a vibe, he was the vibe and brought it to the party creating one of the best moments that people can't stop smiling about.
The toddler's aunt who goes by the username CoryPea explains how the tiny videographer came to debut his skills, "we were at my brother's wedding, congratulations Will and Liz. My other brother who has a son was videoing his son from his level because he wanted to see how cute he looked from his level. His son, my nephew walked up, grabbed the camera from the way my brother was filming it so the camera was not front facing when the baby was holding it. It was like a Gen Z would take a selfie. A Gen Z."
This wouldn't really be impressive since toddlers often run off with phones accidentally snapping pictures and videos of the world they see from their level. But this miniature camera man didn't simply film his feet, the ceiling or people's legs. Nope. This little guy was able to film the action around him while also including himself in the video as if he were being paid for the job.
"To me and maybe it's not that crazy, but the crazy part is that he kept himself in frame the entire time. This kid's like two years old, however many months that is and plus a couple of months," Cory says before sharing that there was no one secretly holding the phone for the baby.
The video has been viewed more than 36 million times with over 7 million likes. People can't stop gushing over the baby's skills.
"How does a 2 year old have better camera skills than me," someone writes.
"Him doing that with the back camera and staying perfectly in frame is crazy" another person laughs.
"Wholesome and savage at the same time!!! Love his chaos," someone else comments.
"GIVE HIM BACK THE PHONE I WAS VIBING," one person jokes.
"That’s gotta be played at his wedding and he must record himself doing the same exact thing," another chimes in.
There's no doubt that the little guy was having a blast but his camera angles will be the talk of the internet for years to come.