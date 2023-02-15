Win $1,000 and a personal message from Kristen Bell with This Saves Lives sweepstakes
We're so excited about This Saves Lives bars hitting Costco, we're holding a nationwide sweepstakes. Here’s how to enter.
When you become a parent, your grocery bill starts to grow right along with your kids. During growth spurts, the amount of food that kids consume can be mind-blowing, and many parents find themselves trying to balance keeping their kids fed well, keeping their bank account from dwindling and keeping their time in the kitchen to a minimum.
For millions of parents, Costco is a lifesaver on this front. The wholesale club is known for huge warehouses full of bulk buys and fair prices that make feeding a family a bit less daunting. (For real, who can resist a humongous rotisserie chicken for $4.99?)
One way Costco shines for busy families is in the grab-and-go snack department, which is why we’re thrilled to announce that This Saves Lives Kids Snack Bars are now being stocked at Costco stores across the Southeastern United States. For $15.49, you can get a 24-count box of This Saves Lives Kids Snack Bars, which includes 12 S’mores Blast and 12 Chocolate Chip “Dino”mite flavors.
What makes This Saves Lives Kids Snack Bars special? For one, they have the "Yum!" factor kids want without the junk parents don't. They're allergen-friendly (no nuts, gluten, dairy or soy, so safe for schools), and they contain a full serving of fruits and veggies (without tasting like it, seriously). Plus, in addition to being delicious, nutritious and convenient, each This Saves Lives box purchased helps feed children facing malnutrition and hunger around the world. As part of the launch at Costco Southeast, This Saves Lives is supporting No Kid Hungry to help provide 60,000 meals to children in the Southeast.
Nothing but wins all around.
To celebrate this milestone, we are announcing a nationwide sweepstakes with a chance to win:
Prizes: 50 winners selected at random will receive a This Saves Lives sample box.
Grand Prize: One lucky winner will win a $1,000 grocery gift card (via Visa gift card) PLUS a personal message from actress Kristen Bell.
Enter the sweepstakes between now and March 14, 2023. There are two options to enter:
OPTION A
- Follow @upworthy@thisbar and @nokidhungry
- Like this post and tag three friends in the comments
OPTION B:
- Share a post on Instagram in support of the movement to end child hunger and include your This Saves Lives snacks, if you have them.
- Tag @upworthy@thisbar and @nokidhungry. @Upworthy will reshare our favorite posts. (DM us your post if you have a private account.)
That’s it! If you don't live near a store that sells This Saves Lives bars (check store locator here), you can order them online or through Instacart. With Upworthy and This Saves Lives teaming up with Costco to make families' lives easier and fight child hunger, everyone wins. And until March 14, everyone has the chance to win even bigger. What would you do with a $1,000 grocery shopping spree? What would you ask Kristen Bell to say in a custom video recording for you?
Kids need healthy snacks and parents need convenience, so share this exciting announcement – or even better – grab your box of This Saves Lives bars and post a photo for a chance to make the shopping you’d do anyway pay off even more.
Visit thissaveslives.com/grocery-giveaway for more information on the sweepstakes, and happy snacking!