Church singer with 'next-level' range covers Adele and wows audiences on 'The Voice'

Atlanta-based Asher HaVon hit rich lows and incredible highs with his rendition of "Set Fire To The Rain."

The Voice/Youtube

Asher HaVon singing "Set Fire To The Rain"

Back in December of 2023, Adele told The Hollywood Reporter that she wasn’t fond of other people covering her songs since they cannot relate to them on the same level.

“I don’t mind it when they do, but I’m just saying they’re never going to be able to emote it,” she said.

But had she heard Asher HaVon’s rendition of her power ballad “Set Fire To Rain,” she might be singing a different tune.

The Alabama-based singer, minus a high-profile gig involving Barack Obama, was more accustomed to performing at church than on a massive stage.

Still, HaVon wowed judges on “The Voice” during his blind audition—beginning with rich, earthy tones that effortlessly soared to goosebump-inducing high notes.

"Asher, what an incredible voice you have," Reba McEntire said afterwards. "Your range, your power, I couldn't wait to turn around and see what you look like."

John Legend, though he didn’t turn his chair for HaVon, seconded McEntire’s opinion, saying “it went in so many different places and your voice has so many different pockets that are very cool."

Take a listen below:

Feeling chills? You’re not alone. Check out what other viewers had to say:

“Right out of the gate Asher sounded amazing and he just got better and better. Crazy vocal, range,and runs.

“He took that steadying breath and out came this legit sound, deep and sonorous. It was a little surprising. I thought he'd be a high tenor. He showed the low but also got some squall, falsetto, and grit in there. Well done, man!”

“After the Intro I didn't expect such a huge range. Asher nailed it!!! Great Performance.”

“This had me smiling from start to finish. This is probably the best rendition I have heard of this song and his voice is astronomical.

“Absolutely gorgeous version of the song. Asher totally made that song his own!”

“This man is vocally exceptional. His voice was soulful and powerful. And the song choice further supported his voice.”

It might be true that no one can relate to a song the exact same way the creator of the song does. But we can infuse our own emotions and interpretations into those works, creating something fresh and new. It’s definitely one of the more magical aspects of the human condition.


This article originally appeared on 3.26.24

Family

School is back in session. Here are 5 simple lunch ideas to keep you sane while you keep your family healthy.

With O Organics, it's easy.

Photo credit: Canva

Yes, school lunches CAN be easy, healthy and inexpensive.

Parents, let’s face it: prepping school lunches can feel like trying to solve a complex math equation. It's got to be nutritious, appealing, fast, and let's not forget…within budget. But what if we told you there’s a secret weapon that can make this whole ordeal a breeze? Enter: O Organics from Albertsons.

O Organics offers a wide range of affordable, USDA organic goodies that are perfect for school lunches. From crunchy apple slices to delicious, creamy greek yogurt, they've got you covered. Plus, their prices won’t break the bank, proving that healthy eating doesn’t have to be a luxury.

Now, let’s get down to the good stuff: the food! Here are some simple, kid (and wallet) friendly lunch ideas—made entirely with O Organics ingredients—to help you ditch the processed junk and give your kids the fuel they need to conquer the classroom:

1. Pasta Salad

  • Main: A cold pasta salad made with O Organics whole-grain rotini pasta, O Organics chopped vegetables (like cucumbers, bell peppers, and cherry tomatoes), and Italian dressing. Add protein with chickpeas or a three bean blend.
  • Side: O Organics apple slices.
  • Snack: A serving of O Organics Greek yogurt, with some granola for a fun topping.

2. Egg Salad Sandwich

  • Main: A sandwich using whole wheat bread filled with a mixture of O Organics hard boiled eggs, mayo (or Greek yogurt for extra protein), mustard, dill, onion powder, salt and pepper.
  • Side:O Organics tortilla chips and salsa.
  • Snack: A pack of O Organics fruit strips.

3. Peanut Butter Apple Wrap (great for toddlers)

  • Main:O Organics peanut butter spread on a couple of flour soft taco tortillas, topped with thinly sliced apples. Drizzle some O Organics honey, roll it up and voila!
  • Side:O Organics baby-cut carrots with a side of hummus.
  • Snack:O Organics cottage cheese.

4. Quickie Quesadilla

  • Main: A tortilla filled with O Organics Mexican Style Shredded Cheese, black beans, and a sprinkle of chili powder.
  • Side: A couple of hard boiled O Organics eggs.
  • Snack: Ants on a log.

5. A Hot Dog…that stays hot

  • Main: You know the drill. Hot dog (we recommended the O Organics Beef Franks). Mustard. Cheese. Bun.
  • Side: A colorful side salad with spring mix, cherry tomatoes, and vinaigrette dressing.
  • Snack:O Organics banana chips.

But how the heck do you keep the hot dog hot? We’ve got just the tip, courtesy of Allrecipes.com:

Step 1

  • Preheat an insulated beverage container by filling it with boiling water. Let stand for 15 to 20 minutes. Right before leaving, dump out water and replace with more boiling water. The preheating keeps it hot for a longer time. Place the hot dog into the water and close the lid.

Step 2

  • When your child is ready for lunch, they can take the hot dog out of the container and place it on the bun.

Remember: This list is just a starting point. You can totally customize it to your kid’s needs and preferences. You can even involve your kiddos in the lunch-packing process to make it more fun for everyone. Let them help choose the menu, make a shopping list, pack their lunches…even grow their own veggies! If you’re feeling ambitious, that is.

No matter how you choose to give your kids the best possible start to their day, making small changes and taking advantage of resources like O Organics can help make it happen in a sustainable and enjoyable way.

So, what are you waiting for? Shop O Organics now exclusively at Albertsons, Safeway or any sister store. Your kids' bodies (and taste buds) will thank you.

Family

Dad camping with his kids shared the handwritten note left on his car from a fellow camper

More of this, please.

Photo credit: Canva, Note image via RCampR6/Reddit

A dad got a sweet note from a fellow father after camping with his kids.

One of the hardest parts of being a parent is never being sure whether you're doing a good job or totally bombing it. If you're conscientious enough to even wonder if you're a good parent, you probably are, but parenting entails a million little choices and interactions, and there's always a lingering voice in your head saying, "What if you're really screwing this whole thing up?"

Reassurance and encouragement are always appreciated by parents, but not always received, which is why a note from one camping dad to another has people celebrating the kindness of anonymous strangers.

"You are killing it as a dad."

Someone on Yosemite Reddit thread shared a photo of a handwritten note with the caption, "To the man who left this thoughtful note on my windshield at Lower Pines Campground this weekend, I extend my heartfelt gratitude; your acknowledgment of my efforts to be a good father means a great deal to me."


Windshield Note.
byu/RCampR6 inYosemite

The note reads:

"Bro,

I camped in the spot behind you last night. Let me just say, you are killing it as a dad. First off, I watched your wife guide you in as you backed up your trailer and nailed it on the first try without any yelling. Then your kids unloaded from the truck and were mild-mannered and well behaved. You told stories around the campfire and I had the pleasure of listening to the sounds of giggles and laughter.

From one dad to another, you are killing it. Keep it up.

P.S. Whatever you cooked for dinner smelled delicious!"

How often do we share these thoughts with strangers, even if we have them? And who wouldn't love to get a surprise bit of praise with specific examples of things we did right?

Everyone needs to hear a compliment once in a while.

So many people found the note to be a breath of fresh air and a good reminder to compliment people when we feel the urge:

"That would make any daddy's eyes water."

"It’s always nice, as a guy, to get a compliment."

"I complimented a guy's glasses at work (I'm also a guy, and btw they were really cool glasses, I wasn't just being nice) and now he keeps trying to tell me where he got his glasses and how I should get some. But I'm just having to be polite because I already have glasses and I'm not in the market. I finally had to tell him I'm not going to buy them lmao I just like them on him.

Made me feel like that's the first compliment he's had in years because he can't stop talking about it. Also I mainly liked the glasses because I think he's cute but he really thinks it's just the glasses haha jokes on him that cute bastard."

via GIPHY

"I was in the store with my wife and one of our 'adopted nephews' yesterday (we’re close friends with his parents and we’ve known him and his brother since they were newborns and 2yo, respectively). A woman came up to me at checkout while my wife was running out to the car and said 'I’m not sure what your family relationship is here, but I just have to tell you how nice and refreshing it is to hear all the laughter and joy from the 3 of you. You both seem like such a good influence on him and it warms my heart.' It’s such a small thing but as a dude, I can’t remember the last time someone gave me a compliment in public and it made my freaking day."

"10/10 letter. The and not yelling part gave me a good chuckle lol."

"We need so much more of men getting such heartfelt and sincere compliments. Thanks for sharing. ❤️"

"I’ve never considered leaving a note, but when I see a harmonious family with good parenting, it’s healing for me. My childhood was awful."

"Such an awesome compliment! Even though I don't have children myself, I like to remind my friends too that they're doing great & it brings them happy tears."

via GIPHY

"This made me cry. I love that you are getting your 'flowers.' My dad sucked, I’m so glad you are one of the good ones."

"This made me cry too. It’s so hard to be a human. Let alone a parent. Getting a good job sticker every now and then really means a lot these days."

"I'm a big bearded guy and I would cry if I got this note. More people like this, please."

The best part of this story is that no one knows who the dad who wrote the note is, not even the dad who shared it. It wasn't written for clout or notoriety, it wasn't to get attention or make himself look good. No name or signature, just an anonymous act of kindness to uplift a stranger whether he needed it or not.

We all need to hear or read kind things said about us, and sometimes it means even more coming from an anonymous stranger who has nothing to gain by sharing. A good reminder to share it when you feel it—you never know how many people you may move and inspire.

Joy

Gen Xers and boomers share 'customary good manners' they wish would make a comeback

"Manners" are sometimes seen as old-fashioned, but thoughtfulness and courtesy are never out of style.

Photo credit: Canva

Speakerphone in public? No thank you.

In the modern world, the importance of "manners" as widely agreed upon standards of behavior and habits of a civilized society feels fairly antiquated. What used to be considered rude has become commonplace, what was polite is now seen as stuffy, vulgarity ranges from tolerated to celebrated, and shared expectations of common courtesy have all but dissolved.

Depending on your age and perspective, the above statement may invoke a high five or a serious eye roll. Sure, we've shed some of the social norms outdated ideas about what's right and proper, but isn't that generally a good thing? Or have we unfortunately thrown the baby out with the bathwater?

Someone asked Gen Xers and boomers on Reddit what "customary shows of good manners" they've been sad to see go by the wayside, and the responses are a reminder that manners aren't just arbitrary rules. Often, they stem from thoughtfulness and appreciation of others, which are universal values we can all get behind.

Not all manners-of-old are worth keeping, but here are some of the "good manners" Gen Xers and boomers say they'd like to see make a comeback:

Saying thank you

Expressing gratitude is good for you and feels good to the person receiving it. Anyone who does a service for you, even if they're getting paid for it, deserves a simple "thank you."

"Saying thank you to people whose job it is to help you in some way. Yes, it is their job, but that doesn't mean you should just ignore them. I always say thank you, and many people look surprised before smiling and saying, 'You're welcome!'"

"As a little kid, I remember my mom telling me "say thank you" when someone would do something, anything, for me. Many times I'd roll my eyes and dramatically sigh "thank youuu" to people. It was expected that parents would, you know, parent in real time. Other adults understood."

via GIPHY

"I am always surprised at the looks I get when I say 'thank you' to store clerks, cashiers, baggers, etc. I can’t tell if they have never heard the words before or if no one ever says it to them. If I add 'have a nice day' I really get stared at."

"Just a thank you in general is nice but often forgotten- I had to text my nephew once and said Did you get this gift because you never said anything about it."

"Heck. I even thank the AI assistant on Amazon. =-)"

Grace (as in saving others from feeling embarrassed)

The embarrassment or humiliation of others has become the basis of loads of social media content, and this kind of "grace" feels like a relic from a bygone era. Being gracious may be a lost art, but it's a valuable one worth reviving.

"There used to be a principle taught to children called 'grace,' which was so important it was a common name for girls, and it didn’t mean moving gracefully and smoothly.

It meant feeling discomfort when you saw another person embarrassed, and gracefully deflecting attention from the embarrassed person.

My grandmother lives this concept in a deeply-ingrained and well-rehearsed way, if she sees someone trip or drop anything, she will loudly say something unrelated and gesticulate to draw attention away from them. She will minimize and dismiss whatever embarrassed them and change the subject.

I have never seen her express delight at the embarrassment of another person."

via GIPHY

"Some other examples: A 'grace period' for paying a bill after it's technically due. They are overlooking the embarrassment of you not paying on time.

A gracious host will overlook a faux pas that should be embarrassing to the guest. Forget a name? The gracious host will cover it up by casually using their name in conversation. Didn't bring anything to a dinner party? The gracious host will never mention it.

And then the most gracious of all: Don't gossip about it later."

"I miss the quality of grace so badly."

Introducing people to each other

In the digital age, we've lost some of the basics of in-person social interactions including making sure everyone present at least gets introduced to one another.

"Introductions. Including someone in a conversation. Lisa, this is my friend John. John, we were just talking about where to get the best fries. What do you think?"

"I do this with my middle schoolers! If there's a partner activity and someone doesn't have a partner, I walk them to another person or group and introduce them like they've never met. 'Hey, have you met my friend Tracy? Tracy, this is Alex. Can she join your group?'"

via GIPHY

"Yes! Also responding to greetings. I teach middle school. We just had an advisory lesson on Communication. When I explained that the purpose of manners were to help people feel comfortable, something seemed to click with some of the kids."

"I’ve been in the company of men I work with, playing in a band with them for a few years and when their wife finally comes to a gig and is standing next to them, no attempt is made to say, 'This is my wife .' I’ve realised only after the fact that was their partner! Someone who I see and hang out with multiple times in a week and then their partner is there and they never think to introduce."

Being aware of your impact on a public space

How many times have you been in a waiting room, restaurant or public transportation and had a person watching a video or taking a call on speaker phone without headphones? (To be fair, it's often the older folks engaging in this behavior, so not necessarily a generational thing.)

"Discretion. So many people have no problem talking loudly and forcing everyone within 100 feet to suffer through their conversation."

"Cell phones on speaker in public areas have led to me hearing medical details that should really be kept personal."

via GIPHY

"This new trend of having your phone on speaker in public is infuriating. Not sure it is the case but the apparent arrogance of thinking that you are so important/interesting that your need to share your every moment is breathtaking. And what about privacy? Do these people not value that?"

"Omg. I’m 51 and my aunt is 70. The last time we went to lunch (her male roommate was also there) she put her phone on speaker in the middle of the restaurant to talk loudly to the doctor about her vaginal cream for ten straight minutes. I’m now dead inside."

"Allowing kids to run around a restaurant is a pet peeve of mine - they should be taught that behavior disturbs other diners and the wait staff. I am one of 5 siblings and on the rare occasion my family went out to eat (people ate out a lot less in the ‘60s) my parents reviewed the rules before we left the house, and made sure we adhered to them once there. I remember the looks of horror on people’s faces as we paraded in single file but almost every time someone would come over and compliment my parents on our behavior. We were allowed a little slack at a place like Howard Johnson’s but knew how to behave at finer establishments. I don’t mind a child getting out of hand - I understand waiting for your food is hard - as long as the parents are doing their best to keep things under control. Child friendly should not mean child-run anarchy."

Not dropping f-bombs indiscriminately

Everyone has different feelings about swearing, but the norms of when and where have definitely loosened, both in what people say in public spaces and what people put in their yards.

"Not saying 'f__k' in public. Used to be you never heard that word in public, now it's on bumper stickers and political flags."

"Not swearing in front of others who may not share your casual approach to language or around children/older folks. BTW when I say older folks I'm talking older (not necessarily me lol!)."

via GIPHY

"I'm in a couple of online sewing/quilting groups and recently a new-ish member posted a question, it was about 3 sentences long, F-word used 3 times! in questions about sewing! I actually commented and replied I'm sorry I cannot begin to concentrate on your sewing issue because all I see is foul language. Other people also commented that it isn't necessary to use that kind of language. They edited the post."

"Clean language in the presence of children, elders and in public is gone. I'll never accept casual F bombing of everyone within earshot with your conversations."

Watching out for others in your path

Awareness of how you might be inconveniencing others as you move through space may have gone by the wayside, but maybe we can return to some of this common sense sensibility by simply looking up and around more.

"I don't know if this is strictly manners, but it's a matter of self-absorption: walking straight out into the street without pause, without waiting for cars that are very near to pass. Sometimes they're looking down at their phones. Sometimes they're just staring straight ahead.

Edit: the driver's version is not stopping when someone's standing at the crosswalk waiting to cross. Even though they've been standing there since you were 100 yards away or more."

"Or another version that I encountered at Costco yesterday, the people walking to or from their cars, straight down the middle of the driving lane. One just took her time strolling in front of me and I really wanted to rev my engine. Choose a side already!"

"And walking slowly across the street while looking at their phones."

via GIPHY

"Taking up the sidewalks and crosswalks by talking or staring at their phones when others are trying to get by. Expecting the old people to get out of THEIR way, that’s the most common frustration."

There are some other manners people mentioned, some of which might be debatable or are simply personal preferences. It's also important to recognize that disabilities, neurodiversity and cultural diversity also play a role in how people behave or interpret behavior towards others. There have always been and will always be exceptions, and sometimes altering expectations for everyone is the best way to be inclusive of everyone.

But one comment that summed up the reasoning for manners in the first place is worth pondering as we determine what to bring back and what to leave behind:

"I think what bothers me is that no one seems to understand the point of manners. I see people saying how many of them were just stupid, and maybe they are, but the point is discipline and acknowledging the people around you. It keeps us mindful and living in a sense of community and rule following, and that is dying fast. Don’t make manners pointless, even if it’s a stupid manner. Do it in a state of thoughtfulness and appreciation."




Sustainability

Researchers dumped tons of coffee waste into a forest. This is what it looks like now.

30 dump truck loads and two years later, the forest looks totally different.

assets.rebelmouse.io

One of the biggest problems with coffee production is that it generates an incredible amount of waste. Once coffee beans are separated from cherries, about 45% of the entire biomass is discarded.

So for every pound of roasted coffee we enjoy, an equivalent amount of coffee pulp is discarded into massive landfills across the globe. That means that approximately 10 million tons of coffee pulp is discarded into the environment every year.


When disposed of improperly, the waste can cause serious damage soil and water sources.

However, a new study published in the British Ecological Society journal Ecological Solutions and Evidence has found that coffee pulp isn't just a nuisance to be discarded. It can have an incredibly positive impact on regrowing deforested areas of the planet.

via British Ecological Society

In 2018, researchers from ETH-Zurich and the University of Hawaii spread 30 dump trucks worth of coffee pulp over a roughly 100' x 130' area of degraded land in Costa Rica. The experiment took place on a former coffee farm that underwent rapid deforestation in the 1950s.

The coffee pulp was spread three-feet thick over the entire area.

Another plot of land near the coffee pulp dump was left alone to act as a control for the experiment.

"The results were dramatic." Dr. Rebecca Cole, lead author of the study, said. "The area treated with a thick layer of coffee pulp turned into a small forest in only two years while the control plot remained dominated by non-native pasture grasses."

In just two years, the area treated with coffee pulp had an 80% canopy cover, compared to just 20% of the control area. So, the coffee-pulp-treated area grew four times more rapidly. Like a jolt of caffeine, it reinvigorated biological activity in the area.

The canopy was also four times taller than that of the control.

Before and after images of the forest

The forest experienced a radical, positive change

via British Ecological Society

The coffee-treated area also eliminated an invasive species of grass that took over the land and prevented forest succession. Its elimination allowed for other native species to take over and recolonize the area.

"This case study suggests that agricultural by-products can be used to speed up forest recovery on degraded tropical lands. In situations where processing these by-products incurs a cost to agricultural industries, using them for restoration to meet global reforestation objectives can represent a 'win-win' scenario," Dr. Cole said.

If the results are repeatable it's a win-win for coffee drinkers and the environment.

Researchers believe that coffee treatments can be a cost-effective way to reforest degraded land. They may also work to reverse the effects of climate change by supporting the growth of forests across the globe.

The 2016 Paris Agreement made reforestation an important part of the fight against climate change. The agreement incentivizes developing countries to reduce deforestation and forest degradation, promote forest conservation and sustainable management, and enhance forest carbon stocks in developing countries.

"We hope our study is a jumping off point for other researchers and industries to take a look at how they might make their production more efficient by creating links to the global restoration movement," Dr. Cole said.


This article originally appeared on 03.29.21

Science

18 of the funniest finalists in the 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Which one do you think is the funniest?

via Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards (used with permission)

A scared squirrel and a cheetah playing hide 'n seek.

For the past 9 years, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards has made people laugh with its competition, highlighting great nature photography that's too funny to find itself in National Geographic. This year is no different. The photography contest has announced 40 standalone images that have made the cut to compete for the top prizes after over 9,000 entries from 98 countries.

The top prize winner will receive a one-week safari with Alex Walker's Serian in Masai Mara. Among the entries are a cheetah playing hide-and-seek behind a tree, a squirrel stuck in a tree trunk and a frog caught in a bubble of his own making. The photographs are a lot of fun, but they also promote the message of conservation.

"We are thrilled to unveil the finalists for the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards, showcasing the incredible talent and creativity of photographers from all around the world," Stefan Maier, Nikon Europe's Senior General Manager of Marketing, said in a statement. "These images capture not only the humor and charm of wildlife but also highlight the importance of conservation in a way that resonates with people of all ages and from all different walks of life."

Each year, the competition supports a sustainable conservation organization and this year, Comedy Wildlife is delighted to be working with Whitley Fund for Nature (WFN), a UK charity that supports conservation leaders working in their home countries across the Global South.

Upworthy looked at the 40 finalists and chose 18 of our favorites. Check out the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards website to see all 40 finalists and vote for the People's Choice Award.


1. "Holding on for a Ride" (brown bear) by Alexander Fine, U.S.A.

comedy wildlife, nature photography, photo awardsCubs riding a brown bear.© Alexander Fine/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024


"After a nap, the mother brown bear wanted to go for a walk, but the cubs wanted a ride." — Alexander Fine

2. "Alright Mate, Back Off, This is My Bird" by Andy Rouse (king penguin), Georgia

comedy wildlife, nature photography, photo awardsSome penguins getting into a fight.© Andy Rouse/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024


"This image was taken in South Georgia; it really does show a male king penguin trying to make a move on a female who has already paired up with her male. The body position and wing posture make the message clear, "Back off! This image was highly commended in the 2006 BBC Wildlife Photographer of the Year." — Andy Rouse

3. "I'm Too Sexy for My Love" by Arthur Stankiewicz (hippopotamus), Zimbabwe

comedy wildlife, nature photography, photo awardsA hippo with a crown of flowers.© Arthur Stankiewicz /Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024


"One of the 'lazy' mornings we have decided to stop by the pool with hippos while in Mana Pools NP. My idea was to try and catch fighting hippos, yet they all were quite peaceful. I have positioned on the bank, safely from the potential charge and waited. Some of them raised their heads in curiosity or when proximity to the other individuals was too close. Then I got this idea to catch the portrait with water plants decorating he head,It looked like the guy just got our of the hairdresser with a big smile on his face." — Arthur Stankiewicz

4. "The Contemplative Chimpanzee" by Arvind Mohandas (chimpanzee), Uganda

comedy wildlife, nature photography, photo awardsA chimp with something on his mind.© Arvind Mohandas /Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024


"Shot in the jungles of Uganda, following a group of around 50 chimpanzees. This one was obviously contemplating an important issue, on a day of realization and reaffirmation of how close chimpanzees are to humans!" — Arvind Mohandas

5. "Otter Guru" by Charles Janson (sea otter), U.S.A

comedy wildlife, nature photography, photo awardsA sea otter's blessing.© Charles Janson /Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024


"In a kayak with my camera balanced precariously on the gunnel, I stayed very still while floating by this resting Sea Otter. It stayed relaxed (you can tell because it is still floating on its back) and kept on grooming its fur. With its peaceful face and upturned paws, it reminded me of a Guru meditating." — Charles Janson

6. "Saying My Prayers" by Christine Haines (sea otter), U.S.A

comedy wildlife, nature photography, photo awardsA praying sea otter. © Christine Haines /Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024


"I visited Lake Clark National Park to photograph bears. While there, I had an opportunity to travel to Duck Island, where I saw an otter floating next to the boat. Otters hold their food with their paws, making it appear like they are praying." — Christine Haines

7. "Whiskered Tern Crash Landing" by Damyan Petkov (whiskered tern)


A whiskered tern misses the landing.© Damyan Petkov /Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024


"Whiskered tern head hit the rock when try to land." — Damyan Petkov

8. "Frog in a Balloon by Eberhard Ehmke (frog), Germany

comedy wildlife, nature photography, photo awardsA frog in a bubble.© Eberhard Ehmke /Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024


"During a photo shoot at the pond, I discovered this frog with its head in a bubble. This resembles a tree bell." — Eberhard Ehmke

9. "Smiling Elephant Seal" by Gabriel Rojo (elephant seal), Argentina

comedy wildlife, nature photography, photo awardsAn elephant seal that appears to be smiling, but he isn't. © Gabriel Rojo /Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024


"These multi-ton giants fight to keep their harem of females. In the instant of the photo, the animal seems to be smiling. But the reality of the situation is that its expression of astonishment and smile is at the moment of fleeing quickly, because the dominant male was on his way to a bloody fight. It is better to preserve physical integrity... I better go." — Gabriel Rojo

10. "Laughing Out Loud" by Ingo Haman (seal), Germany

comedy wildlife, nature photography, photo awardsA seal that appears to be luaghing.© Ingo Haman /Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024


"This newborn seal seems to be laughing at a good joke." — Ingo Haman

11. "Where Do You Think You are Going" by Jörn Clausen (puffin), U.K.


comedy wildlife, nature photography, photo awardsA puffin appears to be taking a bold step. © Jörn Clausen /Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024


"This picture was taken in 2015 during my first visit to the Farne Islands (UK). The islands were full of puffins, kittywakes, shags, guillemots and razorbills, and I never before and since then have taken so many photos in such a short time. I think I really "saw" this image only later that day when I checked my haul." — Jörn Clausen

12. "Song of the Zeisel" by Kath Aggiss (European ground squirrel), Austria

comedy wildlife, nature photography, photo awardsA squirrel calling out to his family.© Kath Aggiss /Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024


"Ground squirrel (local name Zeisel) is calling the family to say that he's found food." — Kath Aggiss

13. "Hide and Seek" by Leslie McLeod (cheetah and topi), Kenya

comedy wildlife, nature photography, photo awardsA cheetah hides to catch a topi.© Leslie McLeod /Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024


"We were on safari in Kenya and happened upon this beautiful female who was looking for a mate. A group of topi were also keeping a pretty close eye her as she left messages for a potential partner on various trees. This shot makes me think that the cheetah is just about to shout out, "ready or not, here I come!" — Leslie McLeod

14. "Are You Kidding" by Marti Phillips (Cape Fur seals), Namibia

comedy wildlife, nature photography, photo awardsSeals laughing together.© Marti Phillips /Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024


"Two Cape Fur seals having a laugh." — Marti Phillips

15. "Gecko Fashion Model" by Michaela Bordoli (gecko), Namibia


A smiling desert gecko.© Michaela Bordoli /Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024

"

As we walked on the sands of the Namib Desert, a gecko suddenly appeared, emerging out of nowhere with a smile on its face. It positioned itself perfectly, posing for a portrait worthy of a National Geography cover. It seemed to say: 'Take my picture, I'm ready for my cover!'" — Michaela Bordoli

16. "Stuck Squirrel" by Milko Marchetti (squirrel), Italy


comedy wildlife, nature photography, photo awardsA squrrel stuck in a tree.© Milko Marchetti /Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024


"When the squirrel entered, he removed his feet from the trunk for a moment, and for the moment, it seemed as if he was blocked at the entrance to the burrow." — Milko Marchetti

17. "Wait, Which Zebra is in Front?" by Sarosh Lodhi (zebra), Kenya

comedy wildlife, nature photography, photo awards© Sarosh Lodhi /Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2024


"An image that causes optical illusion, making it difficult for the viewer to tell which zebra is in front. Shot in Kenya, I stayed focused on these two as they started coming towards each other. I was expecting them to interact, nozzle or maybe fight, but they coincidentally got aligned in a way to cause this beautiful optical illusion." — Sarosh Lodhi

Wellness

18 body hacks that seem 'crazy,' but real people swear by

Who knew that push-ups were good for stuffy noses!

Photo credit: Canva

Almost all of these have scientific backing!

You can always count on Reddit to be a treasure trove of various life hacks. From minimal effort meals to help through depression spells to genius decluttering strategies, these unique pieces of online advice from strangers can, surprisingly, bring fold together in a meaningful way.

This time, we’ve got a great list of crowdsourced body hacks—lesser known home remedies, helpful daily routines, and super simple tweaks that have helped real people transform their lives. Or at least earned them some extra zzzzs (something everybody seems to want more of these days).

Considering folks were prompted to name only their “craziest” body life hacks, some of these suggestions might sound…odd. And many might not have actual scientific backing, so of course we should take this anecdotal advice with a grain of salt (funny enough, that phrase itself comes from a potential “body hack” against poisoning, but I digress).

But still, you never know what seemingly crazy idea might be exactly what you need. And we promise, there is zero mention of using Mucinex to conceive.

So without further ado…

1. “If you feel light-headed as you stand up (orthostatic hypotension) you can squeeze any muscle as hard as you can and it will quickly raise your pulse and blood pressure so you don't black out and fall.”—u/Love2go

This tactic actually has an official name, The Applied Tension Technique, and was developed to help prevent people from fainting when donating blood, to lessen recovery time if someone did faint.

2. “When you brush your teeth, close your eyes and stand on one foot. Alternate feet. Your balance will improve a lot.” —u/theLaLiLuLeLol

3. “If you have lower back pain or sciatica try gluteus medius burnouts. Use a chair or table to steady yourself and raise one leg straight out to the side as high as you can and hold that until it feels like your hip is on fire and trying to cramp. Repeat on the other side. It sounds crazy but it can eliminate lower back pain instantly.”


via GIPHY

—u/Evan_keir

Again, this is backed by experts. On its website, The Spine Institute of North America writes: “There can be many reasons your back hurts, from soft tissue strain to damaged joints, but one thing is for sure, strong muscles can help to support your spine. And your glutes are a critical component for a healthy lower back. It doesn’t matter how old you are or where you are in terms of your physical condition, there are simple things you can do to stretch and strengthen your glutes and hamstrings in order to help find sciatica pain relief.”

u/Doshyta, a physical therapist, happened to add:

“My experience treating low back pain is that most people with back pain are weak or bad at using their glutes, and that is a pretty strong driver of pain. Any sort of glute work (max and med/min) helps probably 60-70% of my low back people.”

4. “If you're prone to anxiety attacks, keep some really sour candies on hand. I normally take medication for anxiety attack onsets, but sometimes I forget to pack it. It works.”


via GIPHY

–u/Otherwise-Tune5413

While this one certainly seems a little out there, Toya Roberson-Moore, MD, associate medical director and psychiatrist at Pathlight Mood & Anxiety Center, told Health “Sour candy shifts our attention quickly to the sense of taste, intensely, which in turn dampens our amygdala (the feeling part of the brain) and gives us better access to our frontal cerebral cortex (the thinking part of our brain).”

5. "Vagus Nerve Trick" for calming yourself down. If you're feeling super anxious or stressed, try splashing your face with cold water or holding an ice pack on your forehead and under your eyes for a few seconds. It activates your vagus nerve, which helps slow your heart rate and calm you down almost instantly. Thank me later.” —u/ChiefGallantry

This one was confirmed by a study held in 2002. Guess Wim Hoff is onto something.

6. “Stretching. Every morning when waking up. My grandpa taught me. He’s 94 now and still does everything as if he’s 50. He’s even able to run. Of course it’s also genetics, but a life filled with stretches every morning definitely doesn’t make your body worse, even if it’s just for a couple of minutes every morning!” –u/nigartmann

Nobody needs evidence of this. We all know we need to stretch more. But it’s a nice reminder WHY we need to.

7. “Putting on a fresh pair of socks can really improve your mood.”

via GIPHY

—u/_geesegoose

For many, this little self care ritual is the ultimate midday boost.

8. If you have a stuffy nose due to a cold or allergy, try doing push-ups, jumping jacks or any form of intense sudden activity. It's near-instant relief. I always get the exact mechanism wrong, but since stuffy noses happen due to swelling in the tissue of the nose, sudden activity promotes blood flow and drainage of mucus. It's temporary, of course, but worth a try.” —u/Loxagos_snake

Jamaica Hospital confirms that “exercises such as push-ups can provide quick relief by opening your nasal passages and reducing inflammation that may be affecting them.” However, that’s only with moderate symptoms affecting your nose, throat, or other parts of your head. Anything worse, and you should probably avoid the exertion.

9. “The 20-20-20 rule for eye strain. Every 20 mins. look away from your screen, focus on something 20 feet away, do this for at least 20 secs.” —u/DivineHeartMuse

According to a 2023 study posted in Pubmed, 20 seconds might not be enough time to offset myopia. Still, adding a break from screens into the work routine is very beneficial.

10. “To quickly relieve a cramping calf (usually happens while sleeping) stand on your feet. Feels counter intuitive, but standing up forces your leg muscles to stretch and stop the cramping.”


via GIPHY

—u/mr-blister-fister

Mayo Clinic says that this can “ease a cramp in the back of the thigh too.” And for a front thigh cramp, “try pulling the foot on that leg up toward your buttock. Hold on to a chair to steady yourself.”

11. “So I just recently read that if you can't sleep, just start thinking up a dream in your head, and out you go. Some nights I have trouble sleeping, so I decided to give this a shot, thinking it was complete bullshit. But it works. That shit is like 'Cthulhu rose from the sea, so I grabbed my lingerie clad wife and kissed her deeply, 'ill be back in no time, babe.' I grab my helmet and head toward my modified F-22. I nod towards my wing man, call sign Beastman, who is a velociraptor, and we both climb into our zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz'” —u/Fappy_as_a_Clam

Below—another sleep hack…

12. “If you can't get a full night's sleep for any reason, aim for 3, 4.5, or 6h -- even if that means you get less sleep. Sleep isn't one big REM cycle. You go through a complete cycle every ~90min. In general, if you feel terrible when you wake up (and it's not due to being ill or a hangover or similar), it's because you forced yourself awake during the deeper parts of sleep. Aiming to wake up at the end of a REM cycle will leave you feeling more rested than if you had less sleep. This also applies to naps, by the way - it's better to either wake yourself up before or after the deeper REM sleep; which means naps should be either ~20min or ~90min; not anywhere in between. Ask anyone who says they feel terrible after naps how long they nap for; most of the time, they'll say "about an hour" - despite that being our standard unit of time, it's basically the worst length of nap imaginable.” —u/fredemu

13. "If you are bloated and alone, bend over and touch your toes for an extended period of time. additionally, get into child’s pose and rock back and fourth. You can also lay against a wall or couch with your feet up in the air. rotate between those three positions if you are by yourself and you should be significantly less bloated!” —u/keelykate77

If you don’t want to take this person’s word for it, or Medical News Today…I can also personally confirm. Would definitely recommend making sure your alone…for etiquette purposes.

14. “Use your hand to dry off in the shower like a squeegee before you use the towel. You will dry much faster.” —u/Actuaryba

Couldn’t find anything for this one. Guess we’ll all have to try it ourselves and report back.

15. “Okay, this sounds wild, but if you ever have a headache, try pinching the web between your thumb and index finger for a minute or two. It seriously helps relieve pain!” —u/nonamegirlfriend

This pressure point, known as LI-4 or Hegu (her-goo), is , in fact, used to help with pain and headaches.

16. “If you’re sick and pounding lots of water be sure to salt it a tiny bit. Otherwise you flush your electrolytes and get even sicker. Learned this from the ER staff when I had to be treated with IVs during a lengthy sickness.” —u/PeaceAlwaysAnOption

Yep, this is more than just a TikTok fad.

17. “Lasting cough that won't quit at the tail end of a cold/sore throat? Take Vicks vapor rub and heavily smear it on the bottoms of your feet and throw on socks. In minutes, the cough substantially subsides or goes away entirely. It's not science. It's magic.” —u/Cordeliaolin

GoodRx has a bit of a clapback with this one, saying “There's no evidence that putting Vicks VapoRub on your feet will relieve a cold, congestion, or cough. But it might help moisturize your heels and relieve toenail fungus.”

18. “If you're drunk and the room starts spinning, find a place to lay down that is against/near a wall (like a couch). Put a hand above you on the wall and the opposite foot down on the floor. The room immediately stops spinning. It's magical, but you will look a little silly. My aunt taught me this one haha!” —u/techXwitch

Looks like aunty knows best! While this process won't completely cure your spins, it will make your brain feel far less off-balance. But of course, maybe try to prevent the spins from happening in the first place.

