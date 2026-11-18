An unexpectedly sweet gesture from thousands of Las Vegas Raiders fans has brought football lovers around the country together, even from rival teams.

Rookie Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza landed his first NFL touchdown in a match-up against the Seattle Seahawks on November 15, 2026. But instead of leaping from their stadium seats to cheer, Raiders fans stayed seated to celebrate the big moment. Why? Because that’s what Mendoza’s parents do for every one of their son’s achievements.

Mendoza’s mom has multiple sclerosis and uses a wheelchair

As a standout college quarterback in 2025, Mendoza became the first Heisman Trophy winner (an annual award recognizing the best college football player in the nation) from Indiana University. He was also the top NFL draft pick for the 2026 season.

And in the background of all of those wins sat his mom, Elsa, who lives with multiple sclerosis, and his dad, Fernando Sr., who always sits in solidarity with her.

Elsa Mendoza was diagnosed with MS in 2008, when Fernando was just a young child. The disease has since progressed to the point where she uses a wheelchair for mobility. Fernando Sr. chooses to sit with his wife while others rise and cheer at games, keenly aware of how much it limits her view when everyone around her is standing.

Members of Raiders Nation take note and rally others to stay seated

Many fans who entered Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the game against the Seahawks were greeted by a man holding a sign asking people to stay seated during Mendoza’s first touchdown, scored in honor of his mom. Raider Nation, hear me out: when Mendoza scores his first TD at Allegiant let’s all stay seated and celebrate like his dad. We can raise a ton of awareness for MS research and it’ll be an all-timer kind of gesture from fan base to player. https://t.co/CiiQyWutNa— Tom Joanides (@TJoanides) July 1, 2026

The notice initially went out on social media in July, when Raiders fan Tom Joanides suggested celebrating as the Mendozas do to raise awareness for MS. At that point, the idea didn’t get any traction.

“I don’t have a huge account or anything, so I was like yelling into the void,” Joanides told ESPN.

But when Joanides repeated the suggestion in the week leading up to Mendoza’s first career start, it took off. Then the idea started spreading around Raider Nation. Listen, everyone going to Allegiant Stadium this Sunday. Stay seated when Fernando scores his first touchdown. Will be an epic gesture from fans to player. Pass it along.— Tom Joanides (@TJoanides) November 11, 2026

Upworthy’s own Tod Perry, a long-time Raiders fan who attended the game, shares how he and his son participated with others in the stands.

“I saw a post about sitting for Mendoza’s mom on X, in a post by Mitchell Renz from The Raiders Report on Chat Sports,” Perry says. “It took some real fortitude to remain seated after Fernando ran in the touchdown, because it was so exciting. It was the moment the fans have waited a long time for. Every part of me wanted to jump up, but I stayed seated and reminded my 10-year-old son to stay put out of respect for Fernando’s mom.”

Mendoza was grateful for the love shown to him and his family

When you’re out on the field making big plays, especially in your first NFL game, you’re probably not keenly aware of what’s happening in the crowd. Mendoza didn’t learn about the thousands who sat for his mom until after the game.

“Wow,” Mendoza responded when a reporter explained what the fans had done. “I was not aware of that, but I’m super grateful to the Silver and Black for doing that. That means a lot to my family and I, and I just can’t thank you guys enough.”

Elsa’s MS journey has long overlapped with her son’s football journey and will continue to do so. One of the first things Mendoza did after being drafted was commit $500,000 to launch the Mendoza Family Fund in partnership with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society to support MS research.

Even people outside of Raider Nation loved seeing the kind and thoughtful gesture and the gratitude that followed it:

“Cheering for him as a Bronco fan and 23 year MS Warrior!! 🧡🧡🎉 All love for Mendoza!”

“This kid has a bright NFL future. He gave my Seahawks some trouble early on today. Can’t help but root for the kid.”

“So much respect for Raider fans for doing that for their QB and his Mom. Love this!”

“Raiders fans: my respects 👏”

“As a Niner fan I respect the Raider Nation a lot more for this🫡🫡🔥”

“Not a Raiders fan but lots of respect for this.”

You don’t have to be a fan of any particular team to appreciate humans collectively paying respect to an extraordinary family in an extraordinary way, especially when that collective kind gesture comes from a notoriously intense fanbase.

As Perry pointed out, “It was really touching to see Raider Nation, who sometimes get a bad rap for being a bit too rowdy, hold it together for a player’s mom.”

Indeed it was.