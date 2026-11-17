Air travel doesn’t always go as planned. That was especially true this past weekend, as the FAA unprecedentedly grounded thousands of planes, canceling and delaying flights and genuinely wreaking havoc on travelers. The reasons behind the shutdown are still being sorted out behind the scenes.

But this story isn’t about that. Instead, it’s the tale of what could have been an extremely negative situation and how the butterfly effect changed lives. This was the case for at least two travelers, who turned the lemon-like circumstance into the refreshing start of a new friendship.

An Instagram video posted by NBC LA News begins with a blonde woman making a bold statement: “I don’t want to say that the universe shut down aviation just so Michelle and I could become friends,” she declares. A chyron over the clip reads, “A friendship takes flight after the FAA ground stop.”

Things started to get weird

NBC LA Journalist Karma Dickerson explains, “Nikki Chambers was waiting to board her flight from El Paso Friday afternoon, when things started to get weird.”

The clip bounces back to Chambers, who shares how odd things had begun to get at the airport. “And it even said ‘flight left’ on the screen, and I’m like, ‘No, it didn’t! We’re still here.’” She laughs and rolls her eyes. “So it seemed really eerie.”

Dickerson continues, “Michelle Navarro was sitting nearby, noting the same.” We then see Navarro, who’s listed only as “traveler,” share with the news outlet how it all went down. “There was an influx of law enforcement and dogs. And they were running the dogs,” she explained.

The two women got to chatting

The two women began chatting, Dickerson explains. Chambers continues, “I go, ‘Where do you live?’ She said Westminster. And I’m like, ‘I’m in Huntington!’”

Quite some time later, they made a decision. Dickerson shares, “Four hours into the nationwide ground stop and their in-depth convo, they called it. It was time for a new plan. With all the uncertainty, Nikki felt safer on the ground. And Michelle? She had somewhere to be.”

Navarro then reveals that that day was actually quite special. She tells Dickerson, “Today was my wedding shower!” We then flash to a photo of Navarro surrounded by friends at a restaurant wearing a wedding veil. Dickerson laughs, reporting, “As you might have guessed, she made it. Thanks to a 12-hour car ride with a stranger.”

Navarro jokes, “She didn’t look like a serial killer, so I was like, ‘Alright, let’s do this!’”

A decision based on snacks

The video cuts back to Chambers, who explains what ultimately led her to trust her new friend. “She pulled out this little tray of snacks that her fiancé had made for her, with all kinds of little nibblies in it. And she offered me some. And at that moment, I’m like, I’m getting in a van with this lady, aren’t I? She’s got good snacks!”

We then see a photo of two women making peace signs in comfy clothes as they embark on their road adventure. The reporter relays, “So the two Orange County women set out at 7:00 a.m., their rented car upgraded to a minivan, turning what could have been a brutal 800-mile trek into an impromptu great American road trip.”

Wedding plans

Chambers explains, “By about mid-trip, she’s like, ‘Do you want to come to the wedding?’” She covers her mouth and then flashes a huge smile. “I’m like, ‘Yes!’”

Wrapping up the story, Dickerson shares, “So at the very least, we know Michelle and Nikki will be meeting again once more. Though both women tell me they suspect that, as they embark on their next life adventures, they’ll be doing it with a new friend along for the ride.”

The story delighted many Instagrammers and inspired them, too. One writes, “Next, you will find them using this in their airline campaigns. ‘Flight canceled? Hang out in one of our restaurants and make a friend.’”

Another points out that this is a sure sign that adults can make friends as easily as we did in childhood. “So often we lament it’s too bad we can’t just make friends as easily as we did in kindergarten and here these women are, proving it’s still possible to get by on proximity, vibes, and snacks.”

Yet another shares what many Gen Xers might have been thinking: “It’s giving Planes, Trains, and Automobiles lol, convenient movie for the holiday month.”