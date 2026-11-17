On their JOLLY YouTube channel, content creators Josh and Ollie do all kinds of fun culture-clash experiments featuring food. They recently decided to see what British grandparents, or “coffin dodgers,” as they described themselves, would make of some classic Midwestern comfort food.

Midwestern cuisine tends to favor hearty, filling food with plenty of casseroles (also known as hotdishes), creamy sauces, and generous helpings of meat, cheese, and potatoes. Much of the region’s food traditions were shaped by European immigrants, particularly Germans and Scandinavians, as well as the ingredients and practical cooking styles that became common across the Midwest.

That might sound pretty familiar to a British palate. British cuisine has its own long history of hearty meals built around meat, potatoes, vegetables, gravy, and other comforting staples. But familiar ingredients don’t always make for familiar dishes. These grandparents’ reactions prove just how much room there is for cultural confusion at the dinner table.

First up were the appetizers, which included ranch dressing with vegetables, cheese curds, and “Minnesota sushi”

Thanks to the World Cup, many non-Americans were introduced to ranch and became instantly obsessed, with some even trying to smuggle or ship it back home. This time around, the condiment was equally well received. The grandparents described it as “ubiquitous” and “cheeky but not flippant,” which is both hilarious and, somehow, a pretty good description of ranch.

“Minnesota sushi,” on the other hand, required a little more explanation. Despite its name, it contains no fish, rice, or seaweed. Instead, softened cream cheese and a pickle are rolled up in deli meat and sliced into little pinwheels. The grandparents weren’t quite as enthusiastic about this one, though it earned praise for its “nice crunch” and for being “non-threatening.”

Cheese curds were another story. Josh and Ollie dubbed them “prepubescent cheese,” referring to the fact that cheese curds are the solid chunks of milk that eventually become cheese. Despite the slightly alarming name, they went over pretty well.

Moving on to the main course: meatloaf, taco salad, and tater tot casserole

Meatloaf got off to a slightly rocky start when it was compared to an elephant’s foot and even the radioactive runoff from the Chernobyl disaster. But apparently, appearances weren’t everything. Despite the unflattering comparisons, the grandparents declared it “delicious” and “proper English men’s food.”

Tater tot casserole, more often called hotdishes among Midwesterners, is often made with a layer of seasoned ground meat, some veggies, and melted cheese. And of course, a crowning layer of crispy tater tots. This was a bit of a two-for-one discovery, as the hosts had to first explain what a tater tot was. A typical tater tot casserole. Photo credit: Canva

The taco salad was also a hit, even if they did pronounce it “tah-co” salad. This dish has an interesting American history, too. According to The New York Times, the taco salad got its start at Disneyland’s Casa de Fritos restaurant in 1955, where staff created an edible corn-chip cup called the “Ta-Cup.”

Finally, dessert: if peanut butter can be added, peanut butter will be added

As one viewer put it, “The thing about the Midwest is, if we can slap peanut butter into a dessert, by thunder we will.”

The desserts in question were Puppy Chow (also known as Muddy Buddies), made with crispy cereal coated in melted chocolate and peanut butter and tossed in powdered sugar, and Scotcheroos, which combines a chewy peanut butter-and-crispy rice-cereal base with melted chocolate and butterscotch. A bowl of Puppy Chow. Photo credit: Canva

And to wash it all down, the Brits had Faygo and root beer

The grandparents found Faygo “too sweet” and “undrinkable,” and root beer seemed to taste medicinal. That can be chalked up to its distinctive wintergreen flavor, which is used in many mouthwashes, dental rinses, and toothpastes in Britain.

For the most part, the grandparents seemed to enjoy their tour through Midwestern cuisine. Some dishes earned immediate approval, while others required a little more convincing. But the food wasn’t quite the best part of the video.

At the end, Josh and Ollie asked their taste testers to share a little life advice. The grandparents offered wonderfully simple answers.

Here are some of the best nuggets:

“Have lots of fun.”

“Make the most of every day.”

“Don’t take yourself too seriously.”

“Be kind and love people.”

“Whatever dream you have, go for it.”

“Never stop learning.”

While we may have different opinions on root beer and “prepubescent cheese,” we can agree on their advice, no matter which side of the pond we hail from.

Follow JOLLY on YouTube for even more delicious and delightful food reviews.