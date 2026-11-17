In 2019, a family in Los Angeles was getting ready to move to San Diego when their cocker spaniel, Corduroy, went missing.

“His disappearance broke their hearts, especially his best friend, Samantha’s young daughter,” Los Angeles Animal Services wrote in a social media post.

They moved without him, and seven years passed.

Then, in October, an older cocker spaniel came into LA Animal Services’ North Central Shelter. Nobody knows where Corduroy had been for all that time, but his microchip still led straight to his family, who were still living in San Diego.

They drove up to get him. “They made the trip from San Diego to bring him home, and the reunion was filled with hugs, smiles, and happy tears,” the shelter wrote, according to KTLA.

LA Animal Services shared two photos side by side: Samantha’s daughter as a little girl, hugging Corduroy on the steps, and the two of them together again seven years later.

“Corduroy’s story is a powerful reminder: microchips help bring lost pets home, even years later!” the shelter added.

It’s important to note that the chip only worked because the family’s contact information on it was still current. A microchip is just an ID number; if the phone number registered to it is no longer active, the scan leads nowhere. All six LA Animal Services shelters offer microchipping.