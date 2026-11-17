Coffee seems to be an ever-expanding market. The hot or cold, caf or decaf beverage gets more and more popular every year. That’s in part due to the fact that more young people are drinking coffee. Surely, you’ve seen the 10-year-olds ordering oatmilk shaken espressos out in the wild, and the high-schoolers starting each day with a hot cup of joe.

It’s great news for Starbucks and Folgers, but maybe not such great news for the environment. Because one of the biggest problems with coffee production is that it generates an incredible amount of waste. Once coffee beans are separated from cherries, about 45% of the entire biomass is discarded. So for every pound of roasted coffee we enjoy, an equivalent amount of coffee pulp is discarded into massive landfills across the globe.

That means that approximately 10 million tons of coffee pulp is discarded into the environment every year. When disposed of improperly, the waste can cause serious damage to soil and water sources.

However, a study published in the British Ecological Society journal Ecological Solutions and Evidence has found that coffee pulp isn’t just a nuisance to be discarded.

It can have an incredibly positive impact on regrowing deforested areas of the planet, of which there are still far too many. A layer of coffee pulp about 20 inches thick was applied. Photo credit: British Ecological Society

30 truckloads, one small experiment

In 2018, researchers from ETH Zurich and the University of Hawaii spread 30 dump trucks’ worth of coffee pulp over a roughly 115′ x 130′ area of degraded land in Costa Rica. Remember, coffee pulp is made from the discarded bits of coffee cherries, not from used grounds. The experiment took place on a former coffee farm that underwent rapid deforestation in the 1950s.

The coffee pulp was spread roughly 20 inches thick over the entire area.

Another plot of land near the coffee pulp dump was left alone to act as a control for the experiment.

“The results were dramatic,” said Dr. Rebecca Cole, lead author of the study. “The area treated with a thick layer of coffee pulp turned into a small forest in only two years while the control plot remained dominated by non-native pasture grasses.”

In just two years, the area treated with coffee pulp had 80% canopy cover, compared to just 20% of the control area. The canopy in the area with the coffee pulp was also four times taller. Like a jolt of caffeine, it reinvigorated biological activity in the area. The forest experienced a radical, positive change. Photo credit: British Ecological Society

What made the difference

The coffee pulp also eliminated an invasive species of grass that had taken over the land and prevented forest succession. Its elimination allowed for other native species to take over and recolonize the area.

The coffee pulp did two things. First, it suppressed invasive grasses so that native growth could flourish. And second, it greatly elevated the nutrients in the soil, boosting phosphorus, carbon, and nitrogen levels, all key elements for rapid new growth.

“This case study suggests that agricultural by-products can be used to speed up forest recovery on degraded tropical lands. In situations where processing these by-products incurs a cost to agricultural industries, using them for restoration to meet global reforestation objectives can represent a ‘win-win’ scenario,” Dr. Cole said.

Dr. Cole has cautioned that this was a single-site case study, and that more testing across a wider range of conditions is needed before the approach can be considered proven at scale. Still, if the results hold up, it’s a win-win for coffee drinkers and the environment.

Could this work somewhere else?

Researchers believe that coffee pulp treatments can be a cost-effective way to reforest degraded land. They may also help fight climate change by supporting the growth of forests across the globe. With a staggering 10 million hectares of land deforested globally every year (a hectare is an area of 10,000 square meters, just imagine 10 million of those), it’s an urgent issue that could decide the fate of our entire planet.

The 2016 Paris Agreement made reforestation an important part of the fight against climate change. The agreement incentivizes developing countries to reduce deforestation and forest degradation, promote forest conservation and sustainable management, and enhance forest carbon stocks in developing countries.

“We hope our study is a jumping-off point for other researchers and industries to take a look at how they might make their production more efficient by creating links to the global restoration movement,” Dr. Cole said.

This article originally appeared four years ago. It has been updated.