Florida-based teachers Maren and David Douglass first noticed her on their doorbell camera. While at the hospital for David’s cancer treatment, the couple noticed their home security camera captured a middle schooler sitting on the ground at the edge of their driveway every morning. The school district had made the end of their driveway her bus stop, and with no sidewalk, she waited too close to the road.

They ordered her a bench.

The camera caught her reaction the first morning she saw it. “It was just the cutest reaction, her little jumps, and it just got sweeter from there,” Maren recently told People.

Not long after, a note showed up.

“Hello, this is from the kid that waits for the bus at your house,” it read. “Thank you so much for putting that bench there! Now I don’t have to worry about dirt and bugs, I appreciate it a ton!”

The couple wrote back, and a correspondence started. She became “Bus Kid.” They signed off as “The Bench People.” Notes and small gifts went back and forth at the end of the driveway, and when they learned she loved to read, they put a little free library next to the bench and stocked it with books. Then, other kids in the neighborhood started borrowing from it too.

Maren, who posts on TikTok as @teacherandtraveler, has been documenting it all in a series she calls “The Adventures of Bus Kid,” and the videos have pulled in millions of views. Eventually, the two sides met face to face at the end of the driveway, when Maren was home for the afternoon drop-off.

The couple has since turned the whole thing into a self-published children’s book, The Adventures of Bus Kid, credited simply to “The Bench People.”