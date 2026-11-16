You walk into a room knowing you had a plan, but now, somehow, that plan is gone without a trace. You’re left feeling crazy as you ask yourself, “What did I come in here for?”

If this happens to you regularly, there may be a surprisingly simple explanation. Thankfully, it has nothing to do with a failing memory or a poor attention span. Woman trying to remember. Photo credit: Canva

Psychologists have been studying this phenomenon for years. In a series of experiments, researchers at the University of Notre Dame found that people had more trouble remembering information after passing through a doorway than after traveling the same distance without crossing one. The effect showed up in both virtual and real-world environments.

The answer may lie in how our brains organize moments in our lives. We don’t experience everything as one continuous stream. Instead, we naturally divide what we’re doing into separate events. Getting dressed can be one event. Making breakfast can be another. Starting work can become another, and so on.

Psychologists call this process ‘event segmentation‘

Those transitions from one event to another are called event boundaries. A location change is a common example, and that’s where the doorway comes into play. Crossing into another room gives your brain a pretty obvious signal that the situation has changed. When that happens, information from the previous event can become harder to retrieve, particularly when something else is competing for your attention.

As our brains update their mental model of what’s happening, this “reset” feels a lot like forgetting.

The brain works this way for a good reason. Because our surroundings are constantly changing, we can’t keep every detail of every previous moment top of mind. Organizing experiences into manageable events helps us keep track of where we are, what we’re doing, and what information matters right now.

Recent research has made things even more interesting

Researchers have found that the effect may begin before you actually cross the doorway. In a 2023 study, participants watched an immersive animation simulating a walk through a room. Some were going to pass through a doorway, while others would travel the same distance without one. The researchers tested their memory both after the walk and, in some cases, just before the participants would have reached the doorway. Young woman walking through a door. Photo credit: Canva

Findings showed their memory was already worse as they approached a doorway, suggesting the brain doesn’t necessarily wait until you’ve crossed a boundary to start responding to an upcoming change. Simply anticipating the transition may be enough to affect your memory.

In other words, your brain may be getting ready for what’s next before you’ve even reached the threshold.

Researchers have found that the effect can occur even when people are deliberately trying to retain information.

In a 2024 study, participants navigated virtual rooms while trying to remember images. When a doorway appeared between viewing an image and being tested on it, memory of some information declined. The researchers accounted for the time participants spent traveling, the distance they traveled, and the potential distraction caused by the doorway itself.

In short, even when you’re actively trying to hold on to a thought, crossing an event boundary can make it harder to retrieve.

So what does that mean for your missing thought?

Woman forgetting something. Photo credit: Canva

Sadly, this doesn’t mean you can blame the doorway every time you forget why you walked into a room.

The research on the doorway effect is more complicated than the popular version makes it sound. Some studies have found little or no general doorway effect, suggesting that factors such as how much information you already have in mind may influence whether the phenomenon appears.

So, the next time you walk into a room and completely lose your train of thought, give yourself a break. Your brain may simply have moved on to the next thing before you were ready.

Annoying? Absolutely. But it’s also a normal part of how our brains keep up with the world around us.