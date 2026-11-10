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Psychologist explains 7 personality traits of people who walk fast

Your walking speed says a lot about your character.

By

Upworthy Staff

By

Emily Shiffer

fast walker, fast walker, walking fast, personality traits, character traits
Photo credit: CanvaFast walkers have certain personality and character traits.

There are two camps when it comes to walking speed: fast walkers and slow walkers. In a crowd of commuters, it’s easy to differentiate who is who.

While fast walkers and slow walkers may irritate each other while trying to get from Point A to Point B, their differences go a lot deeper psychologically. Research suggests that people who walk fast tend to share certain personality traits, though the evidence is stronger for some than others.

For example, fast walkers may be more conscientious. “Conscientiousness is the trait associated with organization, discipline, and reliability,” Christal Castagnozzi, Psychologist and Clinical Director at Thrive Psychology Health Team, tells Upworthy. “People high in this trait tend to manage their time well and move with intention. Research shows that fast walkers typically demonstrate goal-directed behavior which is a trademark of this trait. This often reflects their ability to be productive, stay on track, and efficient.”

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Personality traits of fast walkers

These are six more personality traits that researchers and psychologists have linked to fast walking.

They’re extraverted

Fast walkers may also be more adventurous, though the research on this one is mixed.

“Extraversion is the trait associated with being outgoing, energetic, and stimulated by social interaction,” says Castagnozzi. “These folks generally have higher activity levels and thrive in environments that keep them both physically and mentally engaged. Studies show that extraverts tend to move more and have energetic body language. A faster walking pace aligns with this as it reflects the elevated drive.”

The ones that might surprise you most

They’re low in neuroticism

“Neuroticism refers to our worry, reactivity, and sensitivity to stress, so having low neuroticism would be the opposite: calm, resilient and steady,” Castagnozzi explains. “Large studies show that emotionally stable people walk faster, it is believed by researchers that this happens because they spend less energy on ruminating and dwelling and move with more confidence and ease.”

They’re open to new experiences

Fast walkers may also be more adventurous.

“Openness to experience is a trait associated with imagination, novelty, and curiosity,” adds Castagnozzi. “Although it doesn’t directly relate to walking speed, the novelty and excitement that is characteristic of this trait may lead to faster walking pace at times.”

They’re agreeable

The link between agreeableness and walking speed is less clear, but one psychologist says it may play a role.

“Agreeableness is a trait associated with warmth, compassion, and cooperation,” Castagnozzi shares. “Individuals high in agreeableness may adjust their walking speed to match their walking partner so they may demonstrate a faster walking pace at times.”

walk, walker, walking, fast walker, fast walking
The personality traits of fast walkers. Photo credit: Canva

And the ones that make total sense

They’re assertive

Fast walkers may also be bolder than slow walkers, according to one psychologist.

“Assertiveness is a personality trait that is linked to confidence and taking initiative,” Castagnozzi says. “People that demonstrate this trait often tend to move with purpose and a clear sense of direction. Research supports that assertive individuals often display a faster walking pace.”

They’re ambitious

Fast walkers may also be go-getters, according to one psychologist.

“Ambitiousness is a personality trait that is associated with an internal drive to grow and attain meaningful goals,” Castagnozzi explains. “Individuals may often carry a natural sense of urgency and a faster walking pace. These individuals have a tendency to value being efficient, having movement, and focusing on their intended targeted behavior.”

Your pace says more than you think

None of this means slow walkers are less driven or fast walkers are somehow better. Personality doesn’t work in absolutes, and neither does something as simple as how quickly you get from Point A to Point B. But it is a fun reminder that our bodies are constantly broadcasting little clues about who we are, long before we ever say a word.

So the next time you catch yourself weaving through a crowd of slower walkers, or getting nudged to hurry up by someone speeding past you, know that it’s not really about the walk at all. It’s just one more small, honest signal of how you move through the rest of your life too.

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

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