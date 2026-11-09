Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

Gen X can be famously tough but these 10 ‘hacks’ will get you on their good side

Generation X is known for being independent, self-reliant, and generally tough as nails. Many Gen Xers had to learn to fend for themselves from an early age, and as a whole, they developed a rather distant relationship with authority. While not everyone fits the stereotypes, it’s helpful for others to understand the norms and tendencies…

By

Annie Reneau

Generations, gen x, workplace
Photo credit: Photo by Jason Goodman on UnsplashWorking with Gen Xers requires undertanding how they function.

Generation X is known for being independent, self-reliant, and generally tough as nails. Many Gen Xers had to learn to fend for themselves from an early age, and as a whole, they developed a rather distant relationship with authority.

While not everyone fits the stereotypes, it’s helpful for others to understand the norms and tendencies of different generations. The good news is that Gen Xers are pretty awesome if you’re on their good side. The better news is that getting on the good side of Gen X is really not that hard.

‘Mind hacks’ to use with Gen X

Business creator Michael Girdley shared 10 tricks, or “mind hacks” on X to use with Gen Xers. Many of them apply to the workplace, but most can also carry over into other areas of life.

Here are Girdley’s tips in a nutshell:

  1. Don’t make them follow rules

Girdley says you can motivate Gen X with two phrases: “Do it your way” and “Don’t sweat the rules.” Gen X has always valued its independence. Now that they’re aging toward retirement, that’s only gotten more ingrained.

2. Send well-written emails

Gen X grew up learning to write business letters with teachers who were sticklers for proper grammar. Xers may not like rules, but they appreciate good writing.

3. Acknowledge their emails quickly

Gen X feels secure knowing what’s what and who’s responsible for things. Don’t leave them hanging.

Gen X doesn’t care about arbitrary rules

4. Focus on mission and results

Gen X cares about getting stuff done and doing it well. They don’t care about how long it takes or arbitrary rules and expectations for work times or hours.

5. Allow them to have a balanced life

Work-life balance was pretty much invented by Gen X. They don’t want the workaholic life of their Boomer parents.

6. Bond with Gen X as individuals

Independence also comes with individualism for Gen X. Don’t treat them like a monolith. (Yes, I see the irony in this list. Point still stands.) Millennials might see themselves as a tribe, and Boomers as an institution. Gen X are individuals, full stop.

7. Be direct

Gen X likes data and facts. Cut the fluff and tell it like it is.

Gen X often gets forgotten

8. Acknowledge they exist

Gen X is often called the “forgotten generation” for a reason. But as Girdley says, they are “the people in your org with their heads down, getting stuff done…take them for granted and they can bolt.”

9. Expect some pessimism

Gen X has earned its sardonic sense of humor and slight air of cynicism. “Gen X is the first generation to NOT do as well financially as their parents or kids did,” writes Girdley.

10. Expect work-life separation

In addition to work-life balance, Gen Xers like to keep their personal life distanced from their work life. They’ll be friendly at work, but may be reticent to make real friendships with colleagues.

Gen Xers are a pretty cool bunch as long as you understand how they function. They want to be seen and acknowledged, but they largely want to be left to their own devices. Contradictory? Maybe. Utterly and expectedly on brand for the latch-key kid generation? Absolutely.

You can follow Michael Girdley on X for more

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

culture, wholesome, family
Culture

A birth mother called to reject an adoption. Their answering machine greeting changed her mind.

Gen X, 1990s, 1980s
Generations

A 1991 Wisconsin news report didn’t have high hopes for Gen X youth. We proved them wrong.

embarassment, handyman, woman in kitchen, woman grabbing hair
People Skills

Study reveals the magic three-word phrase that will make people think you’re more likable and competent

advice, feedback, work study
People Skills

Researchers changed one word in a request for feedback. The responses became more useful.

cozy maxxing, fall, winter
Mental Health

Darkness before 5 p.m. got you down? You might accidentally be doing fall and winter all wrong.

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, you accept beehiiv's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Our site's Privacy Policy applies.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
ocean conservation, nature, ireland
Nature

Ireland seized a ship carrying 32 million cigarettes. Now it’s home to a growing reef.

Heather Wake
vintage recipes, cake, cake recipe
Nutrition

This wartime cake skips eggs, milk, and butter and starts with a pot of boiling raisins

Heather Wake
president abraham lincoln, abraham lincoln, stovepipe hat, top hat
Culture

Abraham Lincoln’s iconic hat was an impulse purchase to ‘overcompensate’ for not feeling good enough

Emily Shiffer
Autumn de Forest, art, kids, artists, painting, Pope
Pop Culture

Art prodigy sold $7 million worth of paintings before she was even 14-years-old

Evan Porter & Upworthy Staff