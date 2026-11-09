Darkness before 5 p.m. got you down? You might accidentally be doing fall and winter all wrong.

It’s November. The clocks have changed. Moving toward the solstice and “falling back” an hour means it gets dark wicked early. When you Google the sunset time for your city and a 4 or a 5, the reality of this time of year hits.

So dark. So early.

If your next thought is “so sad,” hold up a minute. You’re certainly not alone. But unless you’re dealing with actual, clinical seasonal depression, you might just be doing fall and winter all wrong. It cannot be overstated how much your quality of life decreases when it gets dark at 5pm instead of 7pm— Tyler Bindi (@TripleNetTyler) November 3, 2026

There’s a reason people go ga-ga over pumpkin spice lattes

The joy over pumpkin spice lattes may be the butt of cultural jokes at this point, but there’s an element of the celebration of their return every fall that’s totally healthy. Those who celebrate are engaged in a full, enthusiastic embrace of the season. Fall = pumpkin spice. It’s something definitive to look forward to. It also doesn’t last forever. You have to get it while it lasts.

Even if you don’t like the taste of pumpkin spice, the smell of cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and nutmeg likely conjures up some fuzzy feelings in you. Apple, pumpkin, warming spices—it’s all part of the cozy nostalgia of fall.

But only if you decide to see it that way.

The point here isn’t pumpkin spice; it’s leaning in and embracing the specific joys of whatever season you’re in. In summer, that’s barbecues, picnics, boating, swimming, sitting out on our porch in the evening. As the weather changes and the days get shorter, those things go away. If you don’t replace them with something else, it’s easy to just be bummed that they’re gone. This is why you need to embrace seasonal living – the dark evenings roll round and you've gotta be making soup, reading ghost stories, working on a nice jigsaw puzzle, and generally cosy maxxing. https://t.co/pCQfVRlqoJ— Laura Lupin (@bugsandfishes) November 4, 2026

How to embrace the darker days, not just tolerate them

Your instinct might be to fight this time of year, looking for an escape to sunnier, warmer climes. Or. you may just grit your way through it, only tolerating it because you have no other choice, just counting the days until the solstice.

You can do that. But believe me when I tell you it’s so much better to surrender to the season. Even better? Celebrate the season for exactly what it is. It’s dark at 5:00 p.m.? So what? It’s not time for fun maxxing outside fun. It’s time for cozy maxxing inside.

“Cozy maxxing” can involve any number of things, including:

making breads and soups

lighting candles and putting up fairy lights

cuddling up under soft, luxurious throw blankets

drinking tea, cocoa, cider, and other hot drinks

engaging in slow hobbies like jigsaw puzzles, fiber arts, drawing, etc.

reading more books, silently or out loud

watching more movies

listening to seasonal music

playing a musical instrument

having a friend or two over for dinner, games, etc.

sleep indulgently

There’s an easy cure for this and it’s called medieval peasant-maxxing. You need to be building fires and playing festive carols. You need to be taking long walks, learning crafts and listening to stories read aloud. You need to be loading up on cheese and breads and pies. https://t.co/2E5oQL3tHR— Boze Herrington, Library Owl 😴🧙‍♀️ (@SketchesbyBoze) November 5, 2026

Spend time outside, but see it differently

You can even do a lot outside this time of year, just with the right bundle-up gear. Most cozy-maxxing activities are done at home for low or no cost, so maybe there’s room in the budget for a new hat and scarf combo or a long down coat to make outdoor time more tolerable.

Make yourself a mug of tea or hot cocoa and go for a walk whenever you can. Smell the cool, crisp air. Revel in the way nature changes her garb in the fall. Look closely at the details of frost crystals. Slow and deliberate are the watchwords of this season.

The mental health benefits of cozy maxxing

Finding the beauty in the season and celebrating it fully isn’t just a vibe. It’s actually a viable way to help you mentally and emotionally manage lower amounts of sunlight.

The Scandinavian cultural practice of hygge has long been a way to connect and find comfort in the colder, darker months. Think of cozy maxxing like hygge on steroids. It’s a maximalist approach to warmth, comfort, and calm. This is the time of year for reading all those books you haven’t got around to yet. Watching old movies, learning to play chess, cooking pies & meals that require a slow cooker, buying a head torch for walks where you can enjoy the solitude, embracing a quieter world. https://t.co/COz6MI8pJX— TC🌳 (@WoodlandNomad) November 5, 2026

Psychiatrist Justin Nepa says that cozy maxxing can provide some much-needed burnout prevention. Making your home into a space that gives you permission to just be rather than having to be productive creates what Nepa calls an “environmental antipsychotic.” It can also help regulate our nervous system.

“Our autonomic nervous system (ANS) is constantly scanning the environment for cues of safety — a process called neuroception,” Nepa writes. “When we curate a space with predictable lighting, warmth, and soft textures, we signal to the ANS to down-regulate from a ‘fight-or-flight’ state into a ventral vagal state — the zone of rest, digest, and social engagement.”

So while darker days might feel different than the long, bright days of summer, they don’t have to be a downer. Lean into it. Embrace the coziness. Celebrate the season, and see how different it feels.