Psychologists say people who are always early aren’t rigid, they have 6 distinct personality traits

People who arrive early to meetings, appointments, or hangouts clearly have good time-management skills. But there may be a deeper reason for their promptness: it fosters a sense of calm.

“Arriving early is a way to give your nervous system some time to adjust and settle in,” Chloë Bean, LMFT, a somatic trauma therapist in Los Angeles, tells Upworthy. “If you have anxiety around transitions or being in unfamiliar spaces, it gives you time to orient to your surroundings.”

Being early may seem rigid to some, but for those who always arrive early, it’s not simply about needing control.

“There is a distinct quality of an ‘early person’ having that need to have a level of control to actually remain flexible,” explains Nicole Issa, Psy.D., founder and licensed psychologist at The Center for Dynamic and Behavioral Therapy. “These sound polar opposite. But that ability to prioritize being early means they can probably cope very well when things don’t go to plan.”

Their duality is one of the many unique personality traits they possess.

Personality traits of people who are always early

Besides seeking a sense of calm, these are six personality traits and strengths that people who arrive early also have, according to psychologists and therapists:

Personality trait No. 1: They strive for emotional self-regulation

Rather than just simple time management, Issa tells Upworthy that people who arrive early may plan like this to avoid last-minute pressures that leave them feeling out of control or frustrated because they’re late.

“You might refer to this type of person as conscientious,” she says. “They might already know how they’ll feel if they’re the last to arrive, and it could be the driver for anxiety or stress, so avoiding that at all costs could very well become a priority for them.”

Personality trait No. 2: They are reliable

Arriving early also correlates with being intentional, Bean tells Upworthy.

“This person shows up when they say they’re going to. You can plan your evening around plans with them because they take the commitment very seriously,” she says. “This makes them the friend or co-worker you can rely on every single time.”

Personality trait No. 3: They are methodical

“People who arrive early may have a methodical approach to everyday life,” Savannah Matlock, LCSW, a licensed clinical social worker, tells Upworthy. “This means that they tend to think through the steps needed to accomplish something and plan accordingly. They also may consider potential obstacles (like what could cause them to be late) and take action to avoid them.”

Personality trait No. 4: They’re adaptable

People who prefer to arrive early are also good at anticipating possible outcomes and mentally preparing for them.

“They might not appear flexible at first, but if things suddenly change, they usually have a plan in mind that will cover it, meaning emotionally they remain calm and able to move quickly and still achieve their goal of arriving early,” notes Issa. “For some of us, the sheer prospect of a curveball can mean a meltdown.”

Personality trait No. 5: They are empathetic

People who arrive early are usually thinking about how arriving late will impact others—and how it will affect how others view them.

“So, being late can mean trust is ultimately broken, or they might feel, ‘I just can’t rely on this person anymore,’” explains Issa. “Coming from this perspective does require someone to have consideration for situations and others. It could be as simple as someone planning to arrive consistently early to make sure they don’t hurt someone’s feelings. Or, in the case of meetings, they avoid any kind of backlash.”

Personality trait No. 6: They like to have options

Bean adds that being early also gives people a sense of choice.

“They might spot the best table by the window or see a dessert shop they want to check out after dinner,” she adds.