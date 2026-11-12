A Japanese home cook shared a deliciously simple ‘sweet potato simmer’ dessert recipe that has Americans drooling

Sweet potatoes are a shining star of Thanksgiving. From sweet potato casserole to sweet potato pie, it’s versatile enough to serve as both a side and a dessert.
Japanese food blogger Yuri Yamamoto has shared a recipe that calls for using Japanese sweet potatoes (called “satsuma-imo“), ideal for a Thanksgiving feast. On X, she shared her easy recipe for “sweet simmered sweet potatoes,” which she called “a gentle treat.”
With just five simple ingredients, they take less than 10 minutes to make.
“It’s a classic recipe, but it’s super easy to make in the microwave, and it’s handy for snacks, desserts, and packed lunches,” she explained, before adding, “They have a flavor that’s unique to this time of year, so give them a try if you’d like🍠.”
Japanese sweet potato simmer recipe
Yamamoto offers several ways to prepare and enjoy her Japanese sweet potato dessert.
“You can also melt butter in a frying pan, brown them on the outside, and eat them that way. Or sandwich them in bread with store-bought whipped cream that you just squeeze out—absolutely delicious!!” she wrote.
Here’s how to make them:
Ingredients
1 sweet potato
2 tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon mirin
1/2 tablespoon soy sauce
150ml (about 2/3 cup) water
Instructions
Wash 1 sweet potato (200–250g) well. Cut it into 1-centimeter-thick rounds, and soak in water for about 5 minutes. In a microwave-safe container (a bowl works too), mix 2 tablespoons sugar, 1 tablespoon mirin, 1/2 tbsp soy sauce, and 150ml (about 2/3 cup) water. Loosely cover and microwave for 4 minutes.
Flip over and microwave for 2 minutes (add 1–2 minutes if still firm). Let cool so the flavors soak in. If you like, you can add salted butter or margarine while it’s hot, or sprinkle on black sesame seeds—both are great! Refrigerate for 3–4 days. Adjust the sweetness to taste—more or less is fine.
*You can also make this in a pot. (Use 200 ml of water, just enough to barely cover the sweet potatoes. Cover and simmer for about 6 minutes.)
What are Japanese sweet potatoes?
Although sweet potatoes are not native to Japan, they arrived in the island country from Central America sometime in the 1600s, according to Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They experienced a cultivation boom in 1732 after the shogun (military commander-in-chief and leader of the country) encouraged the Japanese people to grow them to prevent future food shortages and famine.
Japanese sweet potatoes typically have reddish-purple skin and yellow flesh. However, over 60 varieties of Japanese sweet potatoes exist today.
In 2019, Bon Appétit food writer Sarah Jampel described one popular Japanese sweet potato variety, the Murasaki (which is seasonably available at Trader Joe’s), as this: “They’re simultaneously drier and creamier than orange-fleshed sweet potatoes, which means that when you roast them at high heat (cubes, wedges, circles, or halves, simply coated with olive oil and salt and cooked between 425 and 450°), their edges get unbelievably crispy and burnished, belying the pudding-like centers.”
However you prepare them, they will make a great addition to your holiday table.