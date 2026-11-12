A Japanese home cook shared a deliciously simple ‘sweet potato simmer’ dessert recipe that has Americans drooling

Sweet potatoes are a shining star of Thanksgiving. From sweet potato casserole to sweet potato pie, it’s versatile enough to serve as both a side and a dessert.

Japanese food blogger Yuri Yamamoto has shared a recipe that calls for using Japanese sweet potatoes (called “satsuma-imo“), ideal for a Thanksgiving feast. On X, she shared her easy recipe for “sweet simmered sweet potatoes,” which she called “a gentle treat.”

With just five simple ingredients, they take less than 10 minutes to make.

“It’s a classic recipe, but it’s super easy to make in the microwave, and it’s handy for snacks, desserts, and packed lunches,” she explained, before adding, “They have a flavor that’s unique to this time of year, so give them a try if you’d like🍠.” 優しいおやつ、さつまいもの甘煮。定番レシピですが、レンジでめっちゃ簡単に作れておやつにもデザートにもお弁当にも重宝します。



フライパンにバターを溶かしてこんがり表面を焼いて食べたり、市販の絞るだけホイップとともにパンに挟むのも最高！！



この時期ならではの美味しさなので良かったら🍠 pic.twitter.com/spEO5IlyLZ— 山本ゆり（syunkon レンジは600W) (@syunkon0507) November 11, 2026

Japanese sweet potato simmer recipe

Yamamoto offers several ways to prepare and enjoy her Japanese sweet potato dessert.

“You can also melt butter in a frying pan, brown them on the outside, and eat them that way. Or sandwich them in bread with store-bought whipped cream that you just squeeze out—absolutely delicious!!” she wrote.

Here’s how to make them:

Ingredients

1 sweet potato

2 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon mirin

1/2 tablespoon soy sauce

150ml (about 2/3 cup) water

Instructions

Wash 1 sweet potato (200–250g) well. Cut it into 1-centimeter-thick rounds, and soak in water for about 5 minutes. In a microwave-safe container (a bowl works too), mix 2 tablespoons sugar, 1 tablespoon mirin, 1/2 tbsp soy sauce, and 150ml (about 2/3 cup) water. Loosely cover and microwave for 4 minutes.

Flip over and microwave for 2 minutes (add 1–2 minutes if still firm). Let cool so the flavors soak in. If you like, you can add salted butter or margarine while it’s hot, or sprinkle on black sesame seeds—both are great! Refrigerate for 3–4 days. Adjust the sweetness to taste—more or less is fine.

*You can also make this in a pot. (Use 200 ml of water, just enough to barely cover the sweet potatoes. Cover and simmer for about 6 minutes.) ①さつまいも1本(200〜250g)はよく洗い1cm厚さの輪切りにし5分程水にさらす



②耐熱容器(ボウルでも)に［砂糖大2、みりん大1(なければ砂糖を少し増やす)、醤油小1/2、水150ml］を混ぜ①を入れ、フワッとラップor蓋をずらしてのせ4分チン



③裏返して2分チン(固ければ追加1〜2分)。冷まして染み込ませる pic.twitter.com/sCktheLQkl— 山本ゆり（syunkon レンジは600W) (@syunkon0507) November 11, 2026

What are Japanese sweet potatoes?

Although sweet potatoes are not native to Japan, they arrived in the island country from Central America sometime in the 1600s, according to Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They experienced a cultivation boom in 1732 after the shogun (military commander-in-chief and leader of the country) encouraged the Japanese people to grow them to prevent future food shortages and famine.

Japanese sweet potatoes typically have reddish-purple skin and yellow flesh. However, over 60 varieties of Japanese sweet potatoes exist today.

In 2019, Bon Appétit food writer Sarah Jampel described one popular Japanese sweet potato variety, the Murasaki (which is seasonably available at Trader Joe’s), as this: “They’re simultaneously drier and creamier than orange-fleshed sweet potatoes, which means that when you roast them at high heat (cubes, wedges, circles, or halves, simply coated with olive oil and salt and cooked between 425 and 450°), their edges get unbelievably crispy and burnished, belying the pudding-like centers.”

However you prepare them, they will make a great addition to your holiday table.