People share 10 ‘random pieces of advice’ that legitimately changed their lives

We like to think we always know the right thing to do. Some lessons, however, come the hard way. We learn through mistakes and missteps, stumbling into victories through trial and error. Some lessons, it seems, we have to learn on our own, no matter what other people have tried to tell us.

There are also hard truths that come from quiet reflection or mulling over guidance passed down from a mentor. Now add random internet comment sections to that list.

A popular Reddit thread recently asked users to share the one piece of advice that permanently altered their perspective. The responses offer a powerful reminder to listen closely to others’ wisdom.

Here are 10 life-changing pieces of advice that might just reshape your own journey.

1. Ask which choice lets you be who you really are.

“When I consider options, I ask which choice lets me become more of myself? It doesn’t mean ‘always choose whatever feels good.’ Sometimes becoming more yourself requires doing something difficult, disciplined, or terrifying.”

We often make decisions based on comfort or fear. This may seem like the easier route, but is it more beneficial for you in the long run? Asking which path brings you closer to your true self shifts the focus completely. Growth rarely happens inside our comfort zones.

2. Never pass up an opportunity to use the restroom.

” It has NEVER failed me to be proactive.”

Anyone who has ever been stuck in gridlock traffic knows the profound truth of this rule. Urgency doesn’t always lead to the best options. Proactive comfort is an underrated life hack.

3. Be forgiving; it sure helps.

A quote often misattributed to various speakers (Buddha, Saint Augustine, Nelson Mandela, etc.) goes: “Holding a grudge is like drinking poison and waiting for the other person to die.” Whoever said it, the message is clear: forgiveness is as much for you as it is for the other person. No one is saying you have to forget, either. This is about freeing yourself from another person’s emotional baggage.

4. Accentuate the positive.

“If you’ve spent years conditioning yourself to think negatively about yourself, you can condition yourself in the other direction too. It might feel cheesy at first but keep reinforcing the positive until that starts becoming your default mindset. Just embrace the cheesiness for now and do it anyway.”

Neural pathways take time to rewire. Your brain believes what you tell it every day. Embracing a little cheesiness is a small price to pay to push yourself toward a more positive path.

5. Stop expecting everyone else to act like you.

“Not everyone thinks like I do – and that’s ok.”

This one hits deep. We often get hurt when people don’t react, work, or care the way we do. The spark of your passion does not have to be lit by others. Realizing that everyone operates from their own blueprint can save you lots of heartbreak.

6. It’s an expense, not a problem.

“A problem that can be solved with money isn’t a problem; it’s an expense.”

Perspective changes everything when life throws a curveball. A flat tire or a broken appliance can feel devastating in the moment, so don’t add fuel to the fire. Remembering that it is a financial hurdle, not a life-or-death situation, helps keep stress in check.

7. Nobody will thank you for living up to their expectations.

“Stop people-pleasing.”

No one wants to be someone else’s source of stress, but people-pleasing is a quiet trap. At the end of the day, you are the one who has to live with your choices. Live a life that makes sense to you.

8. How much time did you spend thinking about other people’s mistakes today?

“It wasn’t much, right? I stopped caring so much about what others think of me at that moment. I started making more decisions without regrets.”

We spend so much energy worrying about how others judge us. In reality, most people are too focused on themselves to worry about you most of the time. Recognizing this truth brings instant freedom.

9. Say no to some things so you can say yes to others.

“Totally changed my POV. That was thirty years ago, and it has informed my successful career.”

Understanding your limits is important, especially in business. Every single “yes” you give away is a hidden “no” to your own time and priorities. Protecting your energy ensures you have enough left for what truly matters, both at work and at home.

10. Empathy with boundaries is compassion. Empathy without boundaries is self-destruction.

“Needed to hear this right now. Thank you.”

There are plenty of things in this world that spark concern and worry. Compassion is what connects us, building bridges of understanding and community. But you cannot pour from an empty cup. Caring deeply for others should never require you to sacrifice your own mental health or safety. Give, but give what you can afford.