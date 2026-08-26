People were asked the most ‘valuable lesson’ their grandparents taught them. The answers are so wholesome.

There’s often something incredibly special about the relationships we have with our grandparents. It’s like they can “get us” in a way that no one else can, especially when we’re young and just learning about the world. If we’re lucky, their impact can leave a permanent impression on our lives distinct from all others.

On Facebook, Upworthy asked our readers, ‘What’s the most valuable lesson your grandparents taught you?” The answers, (of which there are hundreds!), ranged from wholesome to practical to downright hilarious. The theme that bound many of the comments was not just love, but absolute, undying respect.

Kind practicality

One Facebook user writes, “My grandmother impressed upon me the importance of an education, helpfulness, but my personal favorite is to stir a pot of sauce with a wooden spoon instead of metal. To this day, I keep a drawer with at least 8 wooden spoons.”

Many commenters shared advice from both grandparents. One wrote, “Grandfather taught me how to make apple cider, about brook trout behavior/fly fishing, how to be quiet and why. Grandmother how to bake – always add a dollop of sour cream to any baked chocolate recipe, about herbal teas, oatmeal is a good way to start your day.”

Another Facebook user shared wisdom with an fun twist, writing, “Grandma: Don’t let anyone push you around. Grandpa: Treasure time with those you love and hold on to the good memories. Nana: There’s a little Witch (Wise Woman, Healer, etc..) in every woman.”

In this case, a reader shares money and healthtips from their elders: “My grandpa always told me to spend good money on the items that go between you and the earth, buy good quality shoes, mattress, and tires. My grandma always called healing food ‘penicillin’ example chicken noodle soup was Jewish penicillin, and green chili was Mexican penicillin. She was so sweet and adorable and I loved all the ‘penicillin’ she made.”

The funny stuff

A strong memory of mine is that my Polish paternal grandpa would stick coins on his head. For some reason, they would adhere without glue and it would make us kids laugh uproariously. Many on Facebook shared similar ways their grandparents would have fun with them:

One shares, “My grandpa taught me how to build a path to get my marbles into the opposite side to win the game in Chinese checkers. Not really life-altering but we had fun and I remember many of the things he did to show me love and build my confidence.”

“Don’t flip your dentures around to terrify toddlers.”

“Funny here: ‘You make a better door than a window.’ Aka, don’t stand in front of the TV.”

Straight to the point

Many can relate to certain one-word attributes imparted on us by our grandparents. Readers shared those, as well:

“Honor, Resilience, Gumption & Grace,” writes one.

Another shares, “Reuse, repurpose, and recycle.”

This Facebook user beautifully relays, “They taught me love and forgiveness were both foundations of family.”

And from a medical standpoint: “Take good care of your teeth and take good care of your feet.”