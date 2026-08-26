Job hunting? Study reveals the resume style that gets nearly 3 times more interest from employers.

Job hunting is nobody’s idea of a good time. It’s especially tedious when it comes to completing one of the most dreaded, but necessary, tasks: crafting the perfect resume. We’ve all stared at a blank screen wondering where even to start. How do you summarize your entire working life onto a single page? How do you effectively and objectively stand out from the hundreds of submissions that pour in without coming off as too good to be true, or worse, too run-of-the-mill? And then you take a deep breath and polish the same bullet point a hundred more times.

Every resume-builder platform promises to make the process effortless and increase your chances of getting a reply. But as you hit send, you wonder if some invisible gatekeeper is tossing your resume before a human ever sees it. It can get so frustrating that you might be tempted just to let an AI tool write the whole thing for you and match their mechanical candidate-screening software with a keyword-boosting bot of your own.

Turns out, that shortcut might be working against you.

Here’s what a two-month field test actually found

Career site Kickresume has seen your resume frustration and decided to stop guessing and start testing. Between April and June 2026, the company sent 204 real applications to live job postings, mostly for customer service and sales roles. They rotated four different resume styles: a human-written single-column resume, a human-written two-column resume, a generic AI-written resume, and an AI resume tailored to each specific job posting.

The results were refreshingly low-tech. The plain, single-column, human-written resume pulled a positive response 31% of the time. This simplified approach proved to be the best of the bunch. The flashier two-column version, with a sidebar for skills and contact info, only managed 12%. A generic AI resume fared worst of all, drawing interest just 10% of the time.

The Chief Resume Writer & Recruiter for Virtuoso Resumes & Recruiting, Krista Morris, shared with Upworthy, “Employers want simplicity. A simple look and feel. Is the candidate differentiated? Are accomplishments quantified? Have we demonstrated business value and return on investment in addition to qualifications? That is what makes a resume pop—not bells and whistles. Just great content that speaks to qualifications and accomplishments.”

Tailoring, not typing, seems to be the real magic

Here’s the twist that makes this story genuinely hopeful, especially if you’re using AI as a starting point rather than a finish line. When Kickresume took that same AI-written resume and tailored it to match the actual job description, its response rate nearly doubled, jumping to 18%. So, if you do need a little automated help to get started, fine, just make sure the result is simple and reads like you.

Fay Phillips-Jones, a longtime UK-based HR career coach, backed this up by sharing her resume philosophy with Upworthy. “I use something I call the 3–5 second CV test with my clients,” she said. “If I look at your resume for just a few seconds, can I tell who you are, what you do, the level you operate at, and where you could potentially fit? Then, when I read on, are you giving me enough evidence to back that up? For me, the Executive Summary should tell the reader all they need to know.”

No need to clock-watch. You’re worth the wait.

There’s more good news buried in the data, too. Job seekers often panic about applying within hours of a posting going live. Still, Kickresume found barely any difference in response rates between fresh listings and ones sitting for two weeks. So, breathe. You don’t have to win a race against the clock to score a slot for a first interview.

The real takeaway here is refreshingly old-fashioned: skip the AI autopilot and graphic design flourishes. Focus instead on putting your own voice into a clean, simple resume that speaks directly to the job you’re applying for. Sometimes the smartest move you can make is the one that’s the most human.