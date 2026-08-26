Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

Tim Curry showed incredible heart when he calmed the child actor he terrified while filming ‘IT’

“Gee…I’m so sorry, but that’s what I’m supposed to be doing.”

By

Patrick Hamilton

clown, sewer, It, Pennywise, child
Photo credit: MrEddieBlack/YouTubeTim Curry in the role of Pennywise, and Tony Dakota as young Georgie Denbrough, in the 1990 TV miniseries, It.

The world has lost another entertainment legend with the passing of Tim Curry. Over his rich, more-than-five-decade career spanning TV, film, and theater, Curry is probably best known for his iconic portrayals of Dr. Frank N. Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and the madcap Butler, Wadsworth, in Clue

For millions of Gen X and Millennial viewers who grew up in the 1990s, Curry transformed himself into a darkly humorous and terrifying villain. It’s a performance that is still widely lauded today. And no, we’re not talking about his Long John Silver in Muppet Treasure Island. We’re talking about a character that personified fear: Pennywise the Dancing Clown. Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, the IT miniseries was a smash when it premiered on ABC TV in 1990, thanks in no small part to Curry’s chilling performance and hauntingly playful voice that traumatized generations.

Behind the garish makeup, Curry brought extraordinary craft—and surprising empathy—to the darkest role of his career.

Making a personal fear into a character who personified fear

Curry revealed years later that he had a personal fear of clowns. Yet, when approached to star in the miniseries, he threw himself into crafting the villain. He pushed to minimize heavy prosthetics in favor of bright white face paint and expressive theatricality, letting his raw performance do the heavy lifting.

In the documentary, Pennywise: The Story of It, Curry unlocked his thought process on the character. He felt clowns represented pure anarchy, so he enjoyed the immense creative freedom the role offered. He separated himself from the cast and tried to stay in character throughout the day. Inhabiting Pennywise at this level created a very real challenge whenever the cameras began rolling alongside his youngest co-stars.

Curry’s job was to terrify children on screen, yet he was determined not to leave lasting emotional scars on the young actors working opposite him.

Breaking character to comfort a terrified co-star 

The opening sequence of IT, one of horror history’s most harrowing moments, put this balancing act to the test.

Curry, fully decked out as the interdimensional menace, peers up from a dark storm drain to lure in little Georgie Denbrough. Pennywise must be simultaneously creepy and comforting, slowly winning Georgie’s trust despite the audience knowing better. On top of the scene’s already intense emotional stakes, filming was said to be grueling. Near-constant rainfall and a cramped sewer grate made it worse. During one take, the young actor playing Georgie, Tony Dakota, suddenly froze. 

Overwhelmed by Curry’s performance, the child stopped mid-scene and confessed directly to his co-star, “Mr. Curry, you’re scaring me.”

Instead of staying in character, Curry instantly softened. He knew he had a job to do, but he also recognized that the child’s comfort came first. With gentle warmth, Curry looked at the young boy and responded, “Gee… I’m so sorry, but that’s what I’m supposed to be doing. And you’re supposed to be scared.”

Curry made sure to reassure the young actor that despite the terrifying look, he wasn’t there to harm him in any way.

That brief, quiet moment revealed the actor’s true human heart beneath horror’s most terrifying mask. Curry delivered a renowned performance that terrified millions, all while remaining a gentle protector of his child actor co-workers. He will be greatly missed. 

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

resume, work resume, women's resume, employment, job hunt
Communication

Job hunting? Study reveals the resume style that gets nearly 3 times more interest from employers.

college dorm, beds, desk, modern chair, wood paneling
Pop Culture

USC roomies turn boring dorm into retro dream pad for $1300 with movie props and thrift store finds

90s meals, 1990s meals, 90s dinner, middle class meals, 1990s recipes
Culture

10 nostalgic middle-class dinners from the ’90s that are still affordable today

moon, lunar animals, life on moon, great moon hoax, great moon hoax of 1835
Culture

In 1835, a newspaper convinced thousands there were unicorns and human-bat hybrids on the moon

sayings, advice, life advice, old man, young man, generations, aging
Generations

7 ‘old people’ sayings that are actually solid life advice at every age

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, you accept beehiiv's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Our site's Privacy Policy applies.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
ryan reynolds, colonoscopy, PSA, public service announcement, awareness, men's health, aging
Health

Ryan Reynolds got a colonoscopy after losing a bet and found a lifesaving surprise

Heather Wake & Upworthy Staff
schizophrenia, alogia, negative, symptoms, siblings
Family

When schizophrenia stole his brother’s words, one simple ritual helped him speak again

Kat Hong
neurodivergent kids, neurodivergent parenting, birthdays, autistic kid
Family

Conflicted dad shares why he didn’t tell his autistic daughter it was her 10th birthday

Annie Reneau & Upworthy Staff
twins, twin names, best twin names, naming twins, twin girls, fun names,
Family

Naming twins takes creativity and taste. Here are the best twin names people have ever heard.

Heather Wake & Upworthy Staff