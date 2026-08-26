Tim Curry showed incredible heart when he calmed the child actor he terrified while filming ‘IT’

The world has lost another entertainment legend with the passing of Tim Curry. Over his rich, more-than-five-decade career spanning TV, film, and theater, Curry is probably best known for his iconic portrayals of Dr. Frank N. Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and the madcap Butler, Wadsworth, in Clue.

For millions of Gen X and Millennial viewers who grew up in the 1990s, Curry transformed himself into a darkly humorous and terrifying villain. It’s a performance that is still widely lauded today. And no, we’re not talking about his Long John Silver in Muppet Treasure Island. We’re talking about a character that personified fear: Pennywise the Dancing Clown. Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, the IT miniseries was a smash when it premiered on ABC TV in 1990, thanks in no small part to Curry’s chilling performance and hauntingly playful voice that traumatized generations.

Behind the garish makeup, Curry brought extraordinary craft—and surprising empathy—to the darkest role of his career.

Making a personal fear into a character who personified fear

Curry revealed years later that he had a personal fear of clowns. Yet, when approached to star in the miniseries, he threw himself into crafting the villain. He pushed to minimize heavy prosthetics in favor of bright white face paint and expressive theatricality, letting his raw performance do the heavy lifting.

In the documentary, Pennywise: The Story of It, Curry unlocked his thought process on the character. He felt clowns represented pure anarchy, so he enjoyed the immense creative freedom the role offered. He separated himself from the cast and tried to stay in character throughout the day. Inhabiting Pennywise at this level created a very real challenge whenever the cameras began rolling alongside his youngest co-stars.

Curry’s job was to terrify children on screen, yet he was determined not to leave lasting emotional scars on the young actors working opposite him.

Breaking character to comfort a terrified co-star

The opening sequence of IT, one of horror history’s most harrowing moments, put this balancing act to the test.

Curry, fully decked out as the interdimensional menace, peers up from a dark storm drain to lure in little Georgie Denbrough. Pennywise must be simultaneously creepy and comforting, slowly winning Georgie’s trust despite the audience knowing better. On top of the scene’s already intense emotional stakes, filming was said to be grueling. Near-constant rainfall and a cramped sewer grate made it worse. During one take, the young actor playing Georgie, Tony Dakota, suddenly froze.

Overwhelmed by Curry’s performance, the child stopped mid-scene and confessed directly to his co-star, “Mr. Curry, you’re scaring me.”

Instead of staying in character, Curry instantly softened. He knew he had a job to do, but he also recognized that the child’s comfort came first. With gentle warmth, Curry looked at the young boy and responded, “Gee… I’m so sorry, but that’s what I’m supposed to be doing. And you’re supposed to be scared.”

Curry made sure to reassure the young actor that despite the terrifying look, he wasn’t there to harm him in any way.

That brief, quiet moment revealed the actor’s true human heart beneath horror’s most terrifying mask. Curry delivered a renowned performance that terrified millions, all while remaining a gentle protector of his child actor co-workers. He will be greatly missed.