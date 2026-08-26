Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

USC roomies turn boring dorm into retro dream pad for $1300 with movie props and thrift store finds

It was quite a production!

By

Patrick Hamilton

college dorm, beds, desk, modern chair, wood paneling
Canva & Pexels A before and after picture of a boring dorm transformed into a movie prop masterpiece.

Remember your college dorm room? Chances are it was utilitarian and bland by design. It probably featured cinderblock walls painted institutional beige that you and your roommate tried to improve by sticking up posters, photos, and art prints with removable putty. 

Today, the social-media-fueled craze to transform small dorm spaces into luxe landing pads is costing some families tens of thousands of dollars per year. For interior designers, business is booming. High-end professionals can charge up to $20,000 for extreme dorm makeover designs featuring custom upholstered headboards, bespoke seating arrangements, and lavish floor coverings. 

Incoming film production majors Eion Nunez and Orson Ford decided they didn’t need an outrageous budget or a designer for hire to create the freshman dormitory of their dreams. Armed with a love of retro movie props and a shared budget of $1300, they set to work to launch their first co-production at USC: a living space that even an Oscar-winning set designer would approve of.

When you see what these two students did to their dorm, your jaw will hit the floor

Nunez and Ford transformed their bland campus shoebox into something so much more: an ode to Hollywood and a palace of film fandom.

Forget standard fairy lights and big-box store “bedding in a bag.” Since Los Angeles is a media industry town, the two friends turned to the wealth of reusable materials and set pieces available all around them. The freshmen shopped smarter and sourced incredible decor from local movie prop houses. They also incorporated stand-out pieces from previous film productions they had worked on, including a stand-alone fireplace and a working popcorn machine.

The result was a breathtaking, cinematic sanctuary. The small dorm felt warm and filled with personality. It became less like a place to study and sleep and more like a Hollywood detective’s HQ. Every corner dripped with authentic history, an industry story waiting to be told.

The dream setup comes with one massive, heartbreaking catch

Pulling off a Hollywood-grade design on a college budget is no easy feat. Nunez and Ford had to rely on industry connections and shop for bargains in vintage stores, flea markets, and prop recycling stores to bring their vision to life on budget. But it didn’t take long for their production achievement to create buzz. 

Videos showcasing their incredible transformation quickly went viral across TikTok and Instagram. Hundreds of thousands of viewers watched and got inspired. 

On Instagram, former USC Parkside resident @khaliltherealdeal responded in the comments, “I had a plant, desk, and a couch my freshman year.” 

People could not get over how two teenagers injected so much warmth into a sterile space all on their own, and fellow USC students couldn’t wait to score an invitation to one of their dorm-room gatherings.

But, just like in the movies, the closing credits have to roll at some point. When the school year wraps up, everything personal you brought to a dorm room has to move out. To get their housing deposit back, the duo had to do the unthinkable. In showbiz terminology, everything had to “go back to one.” That meant stripping the walls and packing up all those vintage treasures.

Leaving a filming location better than you found it is all part of the job. So, Nunez and Ford put in the work and returned the USC dorm room to the blank slate it was when they arrived. Now that they are sophomores, they are ready to do it all again—this time with a few more roommates and a lot more space.  

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

90s meals, 1990s meals, 90s dinner, middle class meals, 1990s recipes
Culture

10 nostalgic middle-class dinners from the ’90s that are still affordable today

moon, lunar animals, life on moon, great moon hoax, great moon hoax of 1835
Culture

In 1835, a newspaper convinced thousands there were unicorns and human-bat hybrids on the moon

sayings, advice, life advice, old man, young man, generations, aging
Generations

7 ‘old people’ sayings that are actually solid life advice at every age

ryan reynolds, colonoscopy, PSA, public service announcement, awareness, men's health, aging
Health

Ryan Reynolds got a colonoscopy after losing a bet and found a lifesaving surprise

schizophrenia, alogia, negative, symptoms, siblings
Family

When schizophrenia stole his brother’s words, one simple ritual helped him speak again

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, you accept beehiiv's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Our site's Privacy Policy applies.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
neurodivergent kids, neurodivergent parenting, birthdays, autistic kid
Family

Conflicted dad shares why he didn’t tell his autistic daughter it was her 10th birthday

Annie Reneau & Upworthy Staff
twins, twin names, best twin names, naming twins, twin girls, fun names,
Family

Naming twins takes creativity and taste. Here are the best twin names people have ever heard.

Heather Wake & Upworthy Staff
Wil Wheaton, art, cancel culture, artists, problematic celebrities
Pop Culture

Wil Wheaton gave a perfect explanation of how to separate problematic artists from their art

Annie Reneau & Upworthy Staff
Tim curry, tim curry death, celebrity
Culture

Tim Curry’s lack of personal ‘identity’ was the secret that freed him to create iconic characters

Heather Wake