Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

In 1835, a newspaper convinced thousands there were unicorns and human-bat hybrids on the moon

It was called “The Great Moon Hoax.”

By

Emily Shiffer

moon, lunar animals, life on moon, great moon hoax, great moon hoax of 1835
Photo credit: Library of CongressLunar animals and other objects Discovered by Sir John Herschel in his observatory at the Cape of Good Hope and copied from sketches in the Edinburgh Journal of Science—part of The Great Moon Hoax of 1835.

Extraterrestrials fascinate humans, and we are always searching for proof of life beyond our planet. In 1835, a New York City newspaper created one of the earliest media hoaxes, convincing readers that scientists discovered life on the moon. Today, it’s referred to as the Great Moon Hoax.

On August 25, 1835, The Sun printed the first of a six-part series of articles that made headlines worldwide. But it was all fake news.

Claims of life on the moon

British writer Richard Adams Locke wrote the story that deceived the world under the pen name Dr. Andrew Grant, making it appear to be a scientific report. In the articles, Locke described Grant as a colleague of British astronomer Sir John Herschel—the man who discovered the planet Uranus, according to Britannica. Locke wrote that Grant was helping Herschel with his research and had the inside scoop.

Writing as Grant, Locke reported that Herschel built an “immense” telescope to observe the moon from Herschel’s South African observatory, and what he found was truly shocking. To make the claims seem more legit, Locke alleged that Herschel’s findings had been submitted to the British Royal Society and appeared in the Edinburgh Journal of Science.

Locke (pretending to be Grant) declared, “We will state at once, that by means of a telescope of vast dimensions and an entirely new principle, the younger Herschel, at his observatory in the Southern Hemisphere, has already made the most extraordinary discoveries in every planet of our solar system…has obtained a distinct view of objects in the moon, fully equal to that which the naked eye commands of terrestrial objects at the distance of a hundred yards…has affirmatively settled the question whether this satellite be inhabited, and by what order of beings.”

illustration, history, lithograph
A lithograph showing the human-bat hybrids, printed alongside the article in The Sun.
Photo credit: Library of Congress

The ‘lunar animals’

Readers were hooked. The Sun‘s usual distribution was 8,000, but by day three of the articles, circulation approached 15,000, according to The New York Times.

Locke’s vivid descriptions of the creatures and the landscapes Grant and Herschel allegedly saw on the moon sucked people in.

“In the shade of the woods we beheld continuous herds of brown quadrupeds, having all the external characteristics of the bison, but more diminutive than any species of the bos genus in our natural history…Its tail was like that of our bos gruniens; but in its semi-circular horns, the hump on its shoulders, the depth of its dew-lap, and the length of its shaggy hair, it closely resembled the species to which we have com-pared it,” he wrote.

Then there were the human-bat hybrids. Locke described how Grant and Herschel “were thrilled with aston- ishment to perceive four succes- sive flocks of birds descend with a slow, even motion from the cliffs… About half the first party had passed from our canvas, but of all the others we had a perfectly distinct and de-liberate view…They averaged four feet in height, were covered, except on the face, with short and glossy copper-colored hair, and had hair, and had wings composed of thin membranes without hair, lying snugly [sic] upon their backs, from the top of the shoulders to the calves of the legs.”

Locke also wrote that the moon was home to unicorns, “thirty-eight species of trees, more than seventy different plants, nine mammal species, and five kinds of birds.” According to The University of Michigan’s William L. Clements Library, in the final stories he also reported the discovery of a large temple made of blue stone.

The end of the hoax and the fallout

On day six of his reporting, Locke sadly informed readers that Herschel’s telescope was destroyed by sun rays, which burned a hole “fifteen feet in circumfer- ence” through its reflecting chamber.

A few days later, The New York Times noted that Locke admitted his authorship in an unguarded moment while chatting with a reporter for the Journal of Commerce. The jig was up.

Locke claimed he wrote the articles as satire and never thought people would actually believe his stories. He asserted that he parodied other writers who, at the time, were hotly debating whether life could ever exist on the moon.

The New York Times reported that, rather than turning against Locke, the public seemed “more amused than offended.” Locke would go on to publish all six of his articles in one volume in 1859, titled The moon hoax, or A discovery that the moon has a vast population of human beings

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

sayings, advice, life advice, old man, young man, generations, aging
Generations

7 ‘old people’ sayings that are actually solid life advice at every age

ryan reynolds, colonoscopy, PSA, public service announcement, awareness, men's health, aging
Health

Ryan Reynolds got a colonoscopy after losing a bet and found a lifesaving surprise

schizophrenia, alogia, negative, symptoms, siblings
Family

When schizophrenia stole his brother’s words, one simple ritual helped him speak again

neurodivergent kids, neurodivergent parenting, birthdays, autistic kid
Family

Conflicted dad shares why he didn’t tell his autistic daughter it was her 10th birthday

twins, twin names, best twin names, naming twins, twin girls, fun names,
Family

Naming twins takes creativity and taste. Here are the best twin names people have ever heard.

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, you accept beehiiv's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Our site's Privacy Policy applies.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
Wil Wheaton, art, cancel culture, artists, problematic celebrities
Pop Culture

Wil Wheaton gave a perfect explanation of how to separate problematic artists from their art

Annie Reneau & Upworthy Staff
Tim curry, tim curry death, celebrity
Culture

Tim Curry’s lack of personal ‘identity’ was the secret that freed him to create iconic characters

Heather Wake
skeleton, skull, purple skeleton, purple skull, purple bones, sea otter
Nature

Woman finds a purple skeleton in a California tide pool. It belongs to a surprisingly endangered species.

Emily Shiffer
Bryce Dallas Howard reuniting with her favorite teacher, Mr. Scotch.

Bryce Dallas Howard reconnects with high-school English teacher who helped her discover what she was capable of.

Sarah Watts