Uncle mistakenly dropped his 3-year-old nephew off at elementary school. He may be a genius.

It was just one of those days. Adrian Peru helped his brother by dropping off his kids (a girl and two boys) at school. There was just one problem: the youngest child is only 3 years old and hasn’t started school yet.

Some mistakes turn out better than expected. In a clip posted to Peru’s social media accounts, he explains the mishap. Over the video of three young kids, we hear Peru say, “I dropped off my nephews today cuz I’m taking care of them at school.” He points out each child and explains, “He just went to fifth grade. She just went to second grade.”

When he reaches the smallest child, who is carrying a Walmart bag in one hand and a red lunchbox in the other, Peru says, “And I dropped him off; I thought he was going to first grade. He’s not even supposed to be in school!”

Not supposed to be in class

While the oldest nephew looks down, the niece holds a teddy bear and smiles. Peru continues, “I should have known cuz they all have backpacks. I was like, ‘Oh, where the hell is his?’ He didn’t have one, or they didn’t drop it off to me this morning. I gave him a little Walmart bag. I don’t know where he got that lunch bag either, cuz he did not go to school with it. He’s not supposed to be in class!”

Peru then flips the camera around and explains how he found out the youngest child wasn’t enrolled in school yet. “I told my brother, ‘Hey, I’m picking up your three kids right now.’ And he’s like, ‘Three of them?’” After a little back-and-forth with his brother, Peru realizes the truth. Peru says, “Dog. This man had a full day of first grade.”

Art class and playgrounds

The camera pans back to the youngest, who is now doing a little dance, seemingly very proud of his big day at school. Peru asks him to open his Walmart bag to show off some drawings inside, and says, “I don’t know what class he went to, but he did something. What class is that?” His niece answers, “He did art.”

Their uncle then asks the two older kids, “Why didn’t you tell me he wasn’t in class?” The young girl answers she doesn’t know, while the 3-year-old appears to get the zoomies and do a lap. Peru concludes, “This guy did an early first grade, at 3 years old.” The video ends with the child admitting he spent the day “at the playground.”

Teachers are the heroes

The clip already has more than 3.2 million likes on Instagram and close to 50,000 comments. Not surprisingly, some of them are from teachers. One transitional kindergarten (TK) teacher wrote, “As a TK teacher, especially this early in the school year, we would have all just nodded and smiled and ushered him in, made room, included him, maybe made a few calls and, with no clear answer, hoped he got picked up at the end of the day!”

Another commenter shared a similar family experience: “This was exactly how my little sister began schooling. Followed our neighbor to school and we looked everywhere for her. Next day same thing and a month later my dad was asked to pay for books!”

He even got fan mail

The video was so popular that Peru made a follow-up. He filmed the kids sitting outside on a bench outside and noted that, sadly, “the little one did not go.” The good news is that the young girl came back with fan mail for her little brother. Some of the notes read, “Miss you.” and “We love you.” One first grader even drew him a little house.

When asked if he wanted to go back to school, the 3-year-old answered that he missed it and wanted to go back. And for the final kicker, Peru points out a tiny first-aid box and asks, “Where did you get this?” The child squeezes his eyes tightly and laughs. Peru explains, “It was inside his lunch bag from yesterday.”

An Instagrammer joked, “Teacher said she has to pack him up with a survival kit, especially if he’s dropped off at first grade at three.” Another pointed out, “Wait! He went with nothing, but came back with a first-aid kit in a lunch box? Born survivor!”