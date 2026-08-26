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A wrong address led this heating technician to an elderly woman who desperately needed a miracle

“No one is here at my house.” When his actual customer answered the phone, the heating technician realized he had just fixed a broken furnace at the completely wrong address.

By

Adam Albright-Hanna

Good News, Viral Stories, Kindness, Faith, TikTok
Photo credit: Jon Sailer via UnsplashA technician on a roof inspects a house.

A routine service call for a broken furnace recently turned into one of the most memorable moments of a heating technician’s 22-year career. The professional, who posts on TikTok under the handle @acmanheatingandair, shared how a simple navigation mistake completely changed an elderly woman’s winter.

According to his video, the technician received a call from a customer whose heating had stopped working during a patch of freezing weather. He quoted his standard service charge, took down the address, and headed out to the neighborhood.

When he arrived, an elderly woman welcomed him inside. He quickly diagnosed the broken furnace, replaced a faulty relay, and got the heat running again. He then informed the woman that the repair would cost $200.

The homeowner asked if he would confirm the final service charge with her daughter, assuming her daughter was the one who had booked the appointment. The technician called the original phone number he had on file.

“No one is here at my house,” the client on the phone replied.

Good News, Viral Stories, Kindness, Faith, TikTok
A person in red coat walking in snowy neighborhood. Photo credit: Far Chinberdiev via Unsplash.

After verifying the address a second time, the technician realized he had accidentally driven to the wrong home.

He went back inside to explain the mix up to the elderly woman before packing up to head to the correct address. When he told her what happened, the woman became emotional and began to cry. She explained that her house was freezing, but she had absolutely no money to hire a repair service. Instead, she had spent the morning praying for someone to help her.

The technician noted that he realized in that moment he had become “an answer to the prayer.”

Moved by the woman’s situation, the technician refused to charge her for the accidental repair. He told her the service was entirely on the house, ensuring she would stay warm through the winter, before finally leaving to fix his original customer’s furnace.

Good News, Viral Stories, Kindness, Faith, TikTok
A woman warms her hands by the furnace. Photo credit: pixelshot via Canva.

Follow @acmanheatingandair on TikTok for more interesting content.

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