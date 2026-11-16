Thanksgiving is almost here. The holiday that brings us family, football, and a delicious homemade feast that has some of us unbuttoning our pants before dessert is truly one of the best of the year.

But traditional family gatherings can sometimes get a little predictable. Conversations circle the same old topics. Awkward silences inevitably fill the room between dinner and dessert. Relating to relatives you don’t see as often can feel a little weird. Traditional Turkey Day decor. Photo credit: David Whelan/Wikimedia Commons

Thankfully, social media is introducing a brilliant new way to shake things up. Posts started popping up online a year ago showing families playing a hilarious prank called the “secret mission” game. You can find professionally made game kits online, or prepare each mission yourself in advance. It turns the standard holiday gathering into a live-action game of stealth and mischief.

How the ‘secret mission’ game works

The concept is wonderfully simple and easy to set up. Before the big meal begins, family members pull secret slips of paper listing quirky prompts as “missions.” The goal is to pull off each mission as smoothly as possible.

The mission must be completed before the night ends; the clock starts when appetizers are served and stops after dessert. The real trick is to accomplish your mission without anyone catching on.

The fun lies entirely in keeping a straight face while executing your absurd task. Imagine sitting across from your uncle while he’s clearly trying to complete a bizarre objective. It turns a standard dinner table into a high-stakes comedy zone.

Hilarious examples to try at your dinner table

If you want to introduce this game to your relatives this year, you need the right prompts. Here are a few fan-favorite missions that guarantee some delightful chaos and laughter in equal measure.

You might draw a card that tells you to casually ask two different people whether they think the holiday turkey was male or female.

Another hilarious mission requires you to give your pile of mashed potatoes a distinct name and formally introduce it to someone sitting nearby.

Or perhaps you must stealthily relocate a piece of holiday decor to a completely random spot in the room without getting caught.

Other classic challenges include working the word “armadillo” into every single conversation or slowly sliding your chair an inch closer to your cousin every time they speak.

Why your family needs this tradition this year

Holiday gatherings can sometimes feel stiff at best or emotionally draining at worst. Politics, gossip, and old family tensions occasionally bubble up to the surface. This game completely short-circuits that dynamic by forcing everyone to look at each other with playful suspicion.

When your aunt realizes you are whispering sweet nothings to a bowl of gravy, tension instantly dissolves into belly laughs. It bridges generational gaps and gives everyone a shared joke to remember for years.

You do not need expensive props or complicated rules to make memories. You just need a sense of humor and a willingness to act a little silly. This Thanksgiving, ditch the awkward small talk and hand out some secret missions. Your dinner table will never be the same again.