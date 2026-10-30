Budget grocery shopper shares frugal $50 Thanksgiving feast to feed her family of four

This year, the average cost of a Thanksgiving meal will cost about $90, according to consulting firm PwC. And with food prices continuing to rise due to inflation, saving money on a great Thanksgiving feast may be more difficult than ever.

Thankfully, mom and budget food blogger Julia Pacheco has created a $50 Thanksgiving grocery budget using Walmart groceries to feed her family of four not only for Thanksgiving but also for five more meals throughout Thanksgiving week.

“Thanksgiving can be so expensive and overwhelming,” Pacheco says in the video’s intro, adding that although a $50 budget is “tight,” she isn’t “sacrificing flavor or taste.”

$50 Thanksgiving week menu and grocery list

“I know holiday grocery prices can be stressful, so I hope this gives you a few ideas for stretching your Thanksgiving budget a little further,” Pacheco added in the video’s caption.

Pacheco was able to create a delicious menu.

Thanksgiving feast menu



Oven-roasted turkey

Deviled eggs

Honey-glazed carrots

Stuffing

Homemade mashed potatoes

Turkey gravy

Whole berry cranberry sauce

Pumpkin crumble dump cake

Pacheco also offered viewers an additional five meals to make with leftovers from the original Thanksgiving meal:

Leftover meals menu

Turkey pot pie

Turkey pinto bean burritos

Turkey noodle soup

Turkey salad sandwiches

Turkey cranberry stuffing sandwich

She also shared her complete Walmart grocery shopping list, including prices:

Thanksgiving grocery shopping list

Flour tortillas, $1.98

Egg noodles, $1.78

Loaf of bread, $1.52

Turkey stuffing, 98 cents

Can of family-size cream of chicken soup, $1.72

Celery, $2.04

Spice cake mix, $1.94

Canned pumpkin, $1

Can of evaporated milk, $1

Can of cranberry sauce, $1.72

2-pack pie crusts, $1.96

Turkey (84 cents per pound, almost 18-pound turkey with gravy packet), $14.77

Bag of russet potatoes, $1.74

Bag of frozen mixed veggies, 98 cents

Dozen eggs, $1.67

Bag of microwavable Spanish-style rice, $1.37

Vanilla ice cream, $3.12

Can of pinto beans, 92 cents

Bag of whole carrots, $2.26

Pacheco was under budget, with her items totaling $44.46. Her video includes additional ingredients she already had on hand for the following dishes:



Turkey coating



5 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon pepper

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons celery salt

2-3 teaspoons sage

2 teaspoons thyme



Pumpkin crumble dump cake



1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin purée

1 can (12 ounces) evaporated milk

3 large eggs

1/3 cup sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon (or pumpkin pie spice)

1 box spice cake mix (or yellow cake mix)

3/4 cup unsalted butter (sliced thin)

Honey-glazed carrots

2 tablespoons oil

1-2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

Dash of pumpkin pie spice

Deviled eggs

Yellow mustard

Mayonnaise



Stuffing

2 ribs celery

2 tablespoons butter

Minced onion seasoning



Homemade mashed potatoes

Half-stick butter

Milk

Pepper, salt, garlic, sage, and thyme



Turkey pinto bean burritos

2 cups turkey

Can of pinto beans

Bag of microwavable Spanish-style rice

Water

Taco seasoning to taste

Tortillas



Turkey noodle soup

6 leftover carrots, sliced

4 ribs leftover celery, sliced

8 1/2 cups chicken broth (from bouillon powder)

2 cups turkey

A few spoonfuls of leftover gravy

Half a can remaining cream of chicken soup

Half a bag egg noodles

Cooking the Thanksgiving feast

Pacheco starts with the turkey, coating it in the butter mixture for a “flavorful, scrumptious turkey,” before baking it at 325° Fahrenheit. She plans to bake it 15-20 minutes per pound.

From there, she moves on to preparing dessert and sides.

Pumpkin crumble dump cake

First is the pumpkin crumble dump cake. She mixes all the ingredients together, minus the spice cake mix, and pours in a 9″ x 13″ baking pan. Then she tops the mixture with the spice cake mix that is then topped with the butter slices to create the crumble on top. She bakes it at 350° Fahrenheit for 50 minutes.

Deviled eggs and honey-glazed carrots

Next, she prepares the deviled eggs. She boils all 12 eggs while she starts prepping the carrots (about half the bag) by slicing and placing them in a parchment-lined baking dish with 2 tablespoons of oil, 1-2 tablespoons honey, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon pepper, and a dash of pumpkin pie spice. She bakes it at 350-400° Fahrenheit for about 35 minutes. Once the eggs have cooled, she removes the yolks, adds yellow mustard and mayonnaise to taste, and dashes of salt and pepper. She combines the ingredients and adds the mixture into the hard-boiled egg whites.

Stuffing

Pacheco slices 2 ribs of celery and puts them in a pan on the stovetop to brown with butter before adding in the stuffing mix.

“It adds the extra flavor I think it needs,” she says.

Homemade mashed potatoes, gravy, and cranberry sauce

Pacheco’s recipe calls for 8 russet potatoes. She peels and chops them and adds the potatoes to a pot of boiling water. Once cooked, she drains them and puts them back in the pot, where she adds milk, butter, and spices before mashing. Next, she prepares the gravy packet from the turkey and removes the whole berry cranberry sauce from the can.

Leftover Thanksgiving meals

The next day, Pacheco shares how she made each of the leftover meals.

Turkey pot pie

2 cups turkey

Leftover carrots

Leftover stuffing

Leftover cranberry sauce (small amount)

3/4 cup frozen mixed vegetables

Half a can cream of chicken soup

Dash of salt, pepper, minced onion spice, sage, and thyme

She mixes together the ingredients for the turkey pot pie. Then she lines a greased pie dish with one of the pre-made pie crusts before adding in the turkey pot pie mixture. Pacheco then covers the pie with the second pre-made crust, poking holes in the top. She bakes at 375° Fahrenheit for about 45 minutes.



Turkey pinto bean burritos

2 cups turkey

Can of pinto beans

Bag of microwavable Spanish-style rice

Water

Taco seasoning to taste

Tortillas

Pacheco adds all the ingredients (minus the tortillas) to a pan on her stovetop. She then fills the tortillas with the burrito filling, which amounted to 8 burritos that she recommends freezing. She crisps them up a bit by placing them in a skillet with oil, which gives them “a million times better flavor.”



Turkey noodle soup

6 leftover carrots, sliced

4 ribs leftover celery, sliced

8 1/2 cups chicken broth (from bouillon powder)

2 cups turkey

A few spoonfuls of leftover gravy

Half a can remaining cream of chicken soup

Half a bag egg noodles



In a soup pot, she combines the carrots and celery to brown with oil. From there, she adds in the chicken broth, turkey, leftover gravy, and remaining cream of chicken soup. She lets the mixture simmer for 15-20 minutes before adding in half a bag of egg noodles and letting it simmer another 10 minutes.



Turkey salad sandwiches

2 cups turkey

4 ribs celery, sliced

Cranberry sauce

Pepper, salt, yellow mustard, and mayonnaise to taste

Bread (for sandwich)



Next up is making the turkey salad for the sandwiches. Pacheco simply adds all her ingredients to a large mixing bowl. “It’s bursting with flavor,” she says before adding the mixture to slices of bread.



Turkey cranberry stuffing sandwich

8 slices bread (for 4 sandwiches)

Leftover gravy

Leftover mashed potatoes

Remaining cranberry sauce

Turkey

Finally, she prepares these open-faced sandwiches using the remaining ingredients. On each slice of bread, she spreads a bit of gravy before adding a smear of mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and turkey. She tops each one with another slice of bread and recommends toasting them.