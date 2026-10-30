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Wilson Pickett performed on Tom Jones’ show, and when they sang ‘Midnight Hour,’ the room caught fire

More than 50 years later, this unpredictable soul performance still feels electric.

By

Patrick Hamilton

Tom Jones, Wilson Pickett, singers, men, microphone
Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons & Wikimedia CommonsPromotional photo from the 'This Is Tom Jones' TV variety program and a promotional photo of Wilson Pickett.

In the mid-1960s, Welsh powerhouse vocalist Tom Jones took the music world by storm. His booming voice, smooth style, and magnetic energy made him an international superstar overnight. He churned out massive pop hits and won over millions of fans worldwide. It didn’t hurt that, in the British Invasion era filled with youthful, boyish bands, Jones brought a lot of grown-man energy. 

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Like many music stars of that golden age, Jones eventually brought his act to television. He hosted his own variety show, This Is Tom Jones. The weekly format gave him a platform to bring in diverse, brilliant acts. Not content to stay safely inside his pop music bubble, Jones would share the spotlight with everyone, from hard rockers to soul singers.

A kid from a Welsh mining town

Tom Jones didn’t start life in sequins. He grew up in Pontypridd, a mining town in South Wales. Before fame, he worked construction jobs and even worked in a glove factory. Then came “It’s Not Unusual.” The song hit number one in the U.K. in 1965. 

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Almost overnight, that big baritone belonged to the world. Additional bangers like “What’s New Pussycat?” and the James Bond theme “Thunderball” turned Jones into a bona fide superstar. But he still wanted to share the spotlight with other musical greats. 

During his 1965 American tour, Jones heard Wilson Pickett’s version of “In the Midnight Hour.” The singer was performing on Hollywood a Go-Go, and his impassioned delivery mesmerized Jones in particular. Five years later, he reached out to Pickett to join him as a musical guest on his variety show. What happened next continues to blow music fans away. 

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Two legendary singers share a single magical stage

When Wilson Pickett appears on camera, the energy in the room instantly shifts. The Prattville, Alabama-born singer delivers pure, unadulterated soul as he digs into the song, “Barefootin’.”’

You can see how thrilled Jones is to trade revved-up vocal runs with one of the most powerful, raw voices in American music.

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The audience is audibly in the pocket for the pair, but “Barefootin’” is only the start of their showstopping performance. The centerpiece is a duet of Pickett’s soul anthem, “In the Midnight Hour.”

When vocal powerhouses collide

Pickett, whose career began in the Stax Soul scene, growls his verses with unbridled power. Jones meets him step for step in a volley of vocal prowess. Neither singer backs down for a single beat. The emotions are real, and the performance is electrifying. Both performers beam as they take in the crowd and the moment’s excitement.

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The duo concludes with a cover of The Beatles’ “Hey Jude.” Pickett and Jones dig into the classic hit’s emotions: it’s unpredictable, bold, and feels both immediate and vital. The chemistry between the two men created pure magic on camera. 

Today, decades after it first aired, footage of their 1970 duet continues to go viral. Millions of music fans still marvel at the incredible vocal gymnastics. It stands as a timeless reminder of what happens when real talent meets deep mutual respect: sparks fly every time. 

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