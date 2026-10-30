Night owls aren’t lazy. Psychologists say they have 6 unique personality traits that set them apart.

Night owls are people who come alive at night. According to UCLA Health, 30% of the world’s population identifies as night owls, people who are most productive at night.

While they may not be early birds at 6 a.m., they have many unique strengths and personality traits that stem from their night-favoring chronotype.

But being a night owl is sometimes stereotyped as lazy, which mental health experts say is not true.

“Being a night owl is not laziness, and it’s not a lack of discipline,” Sandra Kushnir, LMFT, a licensed therapist and founder and CEO of Meridian Counseling, tells Upworthy.

Instead, she explains that many night owls are born that way—they carry a genetic variant that inclines them to stay up late.

“A big part of chronotype is biological, and forcing a night owl into a 5 a.m. routine usually backfires,” she adds.

For night owls, Kushnir explains that their real work is protecting their sleep—getting enough of it, keeping the wind-down consistent, and building a schedule that fits their natural circadian rhythm.

“When night owls stop fighting their wiring and start working with it, their mood and relationships often improve too,” notes Kushnir.

Personality traits of night owls

Night owls have specific personality traits that set them apart from early birds. Here are six interesting things about them:

Personality trait No. 1: They’re curious and open to new experiences

“Research has found some association between evening chronotypes and openness to experience,” Somer Welch, MPSA, MSW, LCSW, a licensed clinical social worker trained in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) and founder of Resurgence Therapy PLLC, tells Upworthy.

She explains that for night owls, the night offers a chance to expand their minds without the interruptions of everyday life.

“You start looking up a recipe at 11 p.m., and before you know it, you’re reading about some obscure historical event that has absolutely nothing to do with dinner,” she adds. “There’s something wonderful about having the freedom to get lost in whatever catches your attention.”

Personality trait No. 2: They’re willing to take risks

Night owls may be bigger risk takers.

“There’s also a link to a greater willingness to take risks,” Laurie Groh, MS, LPC, SAS, a licensed professional counselor and owner of Shoreside Therapies in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, tells Upworthy.

She explains that some research suggests night owls tend to take greater risks due to higher levels of testosterone and cortisol than non-night owls, which may contribute to this behavior.

Personality trait No. 3: They have a looser relationship with routine

When it comes to sticking to a schedule, night owls may not follow one to a “T,” Stephanie Levitt, MA, LPC, NCC, founder and Licensed Professional Counselor of Pathways Counseling Services, tells Upworthy.

“Night owls tend to score lower on conscientiousness, the Big Five personality trait that includes characteristics like being organized and punctual,” she shares, adding that night owls therefore likely may have a “looser relationship with schedules and routines.”

Personality trait No. 4: They’re independent thinkers

“Night owls tend to be comfortable doing their own thing,” says Kushnir. “Choosing to be most alive when the rest of the house is asleep says something about a person who doesn’t need the group’s schedule to feel okay.”

She adds that many night owls do their best thinking when nobody needs anything from them, and that “quiet stretch is where they recharge.”

Personality trait No. 5: They’re novelty-seeking

“Other studies have shown that novelty seeking is also a tendency of night owls,” says Groh. “They might be drawn to things that are new or stimulating. And sometimes, part of what keeps somebody awake is being interested in something.”

Personality Trait No. 6: They’re emotionally deep, and sometimes a little restless

Night owls also may be more self-reflective.

“In my work as a therapist, I notice that night owls often process their emotions at night,” Kushnir explains. “The day is busy, so the feelings wait until it’s quiet. That can make them reflective and self-aware, but it can also mean overthinking at 1 AM. It’s not a character flaw, it’s just when the mind finally has room.”