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New wave icon Gary Numan shares elegantly moving tribute to his father on 90th birthday

“To see pride in his eyes meant the world to me. Still does. Always will.”

By

Patrick Hamilton

man, guitar, Gary Numan, concert, stage
Photo credit: Jean-Luc/Wikimedia Commons & Man Alive!/Wikimedia CommonsNew Wave and electronic music legend Gary Numan in 1981 and 2011, onstage.

If you love ’80s music, you know Gary Numan. At the dawn of New Wave in the late ’70s and early ’80s, Numan helped shape electronic music’s sound. His albums brought synthesizer sounds into mainstream rock. Hits like “Cars” and “Are ‘Friends’ Electric?” earned him fans worldwide.  

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Numan’s musical persona revolved around his stoic expression, punctuated by a pale face and lots of black eyeliner. In music videos, he came across as alien or android-like. People called his song delivery icy, even emotionless. But behind the music, he was a sensitive, passionate man. Especially when it came to family. 

Recently, the celebrated artist shared a moving tribute for a very special milestone: his father’s 90th birthday. Numan’s heartfelt words on social media about his dad reveal a much different character underneath the rocker façade. 

A bond that shaped a music legend

Growing up, Numan faced intense personal struggles and anxiety. He lived with Asperger’s syndrome (now grouped under Autism Spectrum Disorder) long before it was widely understood or diagnosed. Social settings often felt terrifying and confusing to him. Navigating school and connecting with the outside world was a daily hurdle. But Gary always had one fierce protector in his corner.

His father, Tony Webb, stood by him through every single challenge. When Numan discovered a passion for music, his father jumped in with both feet. His parents purchased thousands of dollars’ worth of musical instruments for him to create his first songs. 

And Numan’s father didn’t just cheer from the sidelines. Once Gary assembled a backing band and began touring, Tony became his son’s manager and driver during the tough early years. He guided the young artist through the cutthroat music industry. When fame crashed down hard and fast, Numan says his dad offered unwavering stability. He shielded Gary as his music climbed the charts and offered support when he lost his first recording deal.

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The father and son shared a lifelong bond built on patience and loyalty. Without that foundation, the world might never have known Gary Numan, synth-pop music icon.

A heartfelt message to celebrate 90 years

To mark his father’s 90th birthday, Numan posted a moving message online. He spoke openly about his profound gratitude and deep love for his dad. Numan reflected on the decades of his father’s wisdom and steady guidance. He thanked his dad for believing in him when no one else did. It was a heartfelt tribute free of any pop-star pretense.

The post reminded fans that even legendary musicians are human beings first. Fans across the globe flooded the comments with love and warm wishes. They wanted to celebrate the dad who sacrificed so much to help raise one of electronic music’s biggest pioneers.

These lessons came full circle when Numan toured with his own daughter, Raven, just last year. Raven opened for his Telekon Tour across the U.K., giving Gary the chance to show his daughter the same support for her career that his father had always given him. Rock on.

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