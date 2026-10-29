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Thousands of concertgoers in Poland spontaneously sing ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and it’s flawless

You can’t not sing this song.

By

Heather Wake

By

Upworthy Staff

harry styles, queen, queen cover, bohemian rhapsody, bohemians rhapsody cover, music concert
Photo credit: Sandra Maria/Youtube, Official Lives & Music Videos/Youtube harry styles concert

The music of Queen has a profound visceral effect on so many people. Few pieces of art can cause complete strangers to put aside their differences and come together in song, but by golly, “Bohemian Rhapsody” is one of them. It would be cheesy if it weren’t so absolutely beautiful.

This holds true even in countries where English isn’t the first language, it appears. At Harry Styles’ July 2, 2023 concert in Warsaw, Poland, thousands of concertgoers began cheering as those iconic beginning piano notes penetrated the air.

It happened before Harry even took the stage

It wasn’t long before the entire stadium was singing along to that beloved tune and acing every single lyric. As one person commented on YouTube, “they sing Queen,” even though English isn’t Poland’s first language. (Poland actually ranks among the top 15 countries for English skills in EF’s English Proficiency Index, but the song’s pull clearly goes beyond language.)

Watch on  YouTube

The passionate impromptu performance serves as a reminder of how special both Queen and the late Freddie Mercury remain today.

No other band will ever come close to Queen. They were lightning in a bottle and Freddie was a whale in a teardrop. Once people keep singing his words, FM will live on forever,” another YouTube viewer wrote.

Indeed, seeing an entire stadium come alive with “Bohemian Rhapsody,” you can’t help but feel Mercury’s soul return to the mortal plane, as if we’ve all been transported back to that historic Live Aid concert in 1985 when he had the entirety of Wembley Stadium wrapped around his finger for 21 glorious minutes.

And then it happened again in Paris

Just when you think nothing could top that, in July 2025, pianist Julien Cohen and about 30 pro-level musicians and singers came out of nowhere onto the streets of Paris to pull off an epic flash mob performance of the beloved hit, timed to the song’s 50th anniversary:

Watch on  YouTube

That’s the true timeless beauty of this song. no matter who is singing it, it’s always a semi-spiritual experience that brings people together in a magical way.

This article originally appeared three years ago. It has been updated.

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