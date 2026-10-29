Her groundbreaking theory on the origin of life was rejected 15 times. Then biology proved her right.

Throughout her prolific and distinguished career, biologist Lynn Margulis made several groundbreaking contributions to science that we take for granted as common knowledge today. For example, she championed James E. Lovelock’s “Gaia concept,” which posited that the Earth self-regulates to maintain conditions for life.

But by far, her most notable theory was symbiogenesis. While it was first written off as “strange” and “aesthetically pleasing” but “not compelling,” it would ultimately prevail, and completely rewrite how we viewed the origin of life itself.

The paper that changed everything

In the late 1960s, Margulis wrote a paper titled “ On the Origin of Mitosing Cells ,” that was quite avant-garde. InThroughout her prolific and distinguished career, biologist Lynn Margulis (1938-2011) made several groundbreaking contributions to science that we take for granted as common knowledge today. For example, she helped develop James E. Lovelock’s “Gaia concept,” which posited that Earth’s living and nonliving systems form a self-regulating system that maintains conditions for life.

But by far, her most notable theory was symbiogenesis. While it met plenty of skepticism, including a 1972 Science paper that called the symbiotic theory “aesthetically pleasing” but “not compelling,” it would ultimately prevail, and completely rewrite how we viewed the origin of life itself.

The paper that changed everything

In 1967, Margulis, then publishing under the name Lynn Sagan, wrote a paper titled “On the Origin of Mitosing Cells,” that was quite avant-garde. In it, she proposed a theory: that life evolved through organisms merging together to become inseparable.

In essence, she argued that cooperation, not just competition, drives some of life’s biggest leaps. This challenged the neo-Darwinian emphasis on competition and gradual mutation that dominated scientific circles, though it didn’t overturn natural selection. Margulis’ paper was rejected by fifteen journals before getting accepted into the Journal of Theoretical Biology.

By the late ’70s and early ’80s, research confirmed that mitochondria (found in plant and animal cells) and chloroplasts (found in plants and algae) were at one time independent bacteria. This showed that cooperation between organisms helped build the machinery inside our cells. And now that fact is written in textbooks, with no real story of the adversity it overcame to get there. The idea is still producing discoveries: in 2024, researchers reported the nitroplast, the first known nitrogen-fixing organelle, which appears to have evolved from a bacterium living inside a marine alga.

How sexism nearly buried her work

While it is customary for most new scientific theories to be met with criticism, especially those that completely shift the current narrative, many have noted that sexism played a key part in Margulis’ initial lack of acceptance. On more than one occasion, she herself had hinted that women were seen as mothers and wives first, and scientists second. Margulis, who was once married to fellow scientist Carl Sagan, told The University of Chicago Magazine in 2004, “I quit my job as a wife twice. It’s not humanly possible to be a good wife, a good mother, and a first-class scientist.”

Her most controversial beliefs

And yet, Margulis also held other controversial ideas that had nothing to do with her gender. Most famously, she did not believe that AIDS was caused by HIV, and instead believed it was caused by a syphilis-causing type of bacteria, despite there already being decades of research proving otherwise. That view was seen as an endorsement of AIDS denialism, which undermined prevention and treatment efforts. Then later in life, Margulis became a vocal proponent of 9/11 conspiracy theories suggesting government involvement in the Twin Towers attacks.

And yet, perhaps this is one of those “you gotta take the good with the bad” situations. Margulis’ contrarian streak may have fueled both these unfounded, even harmful stances and the paradigm-shifting ideas that altered our understanding of life itself.

And if nothing else, her story shows why science needs both open minds willing to challenge the consensus and rigorous evidence to test every claim. It seems life is, after all, about coming together.

This article originally appeared in February. It has been updated. it, she proposed a theory: that life evolved through organisms merging together to become inseparable.

In essence, cooperation is the driver of life, not competition and domination. This directly went against Darwin’s “survival of the fittest” principle that was considered gospel in scientific circles. Margulis’ paper was rejected by fifteen journals before getting accepted into the Journal of Theoretical Biology.

Time would be on Margulis’ side, however. By the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, research proved that the two major building blocks of plants and animals, chloroplasts and mitochondria were at one time independent bacteria. This solidified the fact that on a biological level, connection trumps autonomy for longevity. And now that fact is written in textbooks, with no real story of the adversity it overcame to get there.

How sexism nearly buried her work

While it is customary for most new scientific theories to be met with criticism, especially those that completely shift the current narrative, many have noted that sexism played a key part in Margulis’ initial lack of acceptance. On more than one occasion, she herself had hinted that women were seen as mothers and wives first, and scientists second. She recalled that while married to fellow scientist Carl Sagan, “ Carl would finish his sentence, unperturbed ” while she was expected to “handle all the duties of a 1950s housewife, from washing dishes to paying the household bills.”

Her most controversial beliefs

And yet, Margulis would have other ideas that were controversial that had nothing to do with her gender. Most famously, she did not believe that AIDS was caused by HIV, and instead believed it was caused by a syphilis-causing type of bacteria, despite there already being decades of research proving otherwise. That view was seen as an endorsement of AIDS denialism, which undermined prevention and treatment efforts. Then later in life, Margulis became a vocal proponent of 9/11 conspiracy theories suggesting government involvement in the Twin Towers attacks.

And yet, perhaps this is one of those “you gotta take the good with the bad” situations. Margulis’ inherent contrarian nature gave us both these unfounded, even harmful stances, in addition to entirely new paradigms that altered our understanding of life itself.

And if nothing else, it illuminated the need for science to include multiple points of view in order to unlock the truth. It seems life is, after all, about coming together.

This article originally appeared in February. It has been updated.