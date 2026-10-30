The Bee Gees wrote the hit ‘Islands in the Stream,’ but Dolly and Kenny weren’t their first choice

The Bee Gees enjoyed a decade of success as soft-rock singers with folk and country roots until 1977, when the band hit mega stardom after the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack. The Bee Gees were the biggest stars of the disco era with hits such as “Stayin’ Alive,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” and “Night Fever,” but by the end of the decade they found themselves in the heart of the “Disco Sucks” backlash.

Barry, Maurice, and Robin Gibb’s iconic look and lush harmonies made it tough for them to do an about-face after disco ended, so they took a break and worked behind the scenes, writing and producing for other artists while the storm cleared. Their biggest hit from this era was “Islands in the Stream,” a duet between country stars Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton that crossed over with amazing success, hitting number one on the Billboard charts.

Rogers and Parton have unmistakable chemistry in the duet about a couple’s close connection, which sets them apart from the rest of the world. However, although the track became a smash hit, it wasn’t what the Bee Gees intended. According to Barry Gibb, the song was meant as an R&B song for Diana Ross. “It was actually written with Diana Ross in mind,” Barry Gibb shared on BBC’s The One Show in 2016.

It’s also believed the song was offered to Marvin Gaye, fresh off the hit “Sexual Healing.” Sadly, Gaye was murdered by his father on April 1, 1984.

In 1983, country legend Kenny Rogers approached the Gibb brothers about recording some of their songs for his upcoming album, Eyes That See in the Dark, and Barry countered, saying he’d prefer a full album. The brothers wrote most of the album’s material, and Barry co-produced it. “Islands in the Stream” was one of the songs offered to Rogers, but after a few takes, he wasn’t feeling it.

“I finally said, ‘Barry, I don’t even like this song anymore,’ and he said, ‘You know what we need? We need Dolly Parton,’” Rogers said, according to American Songwriter. “I had a recording studio at the time, and she was downstairs, and my manager Ken Kragen said, ‘I just saw her!’ and I said, ‘Well, go get her!’ He went downstairs, and she came marching into the room, and once she came in and started singing, the song was never the same. It took on a personality of its own.”

“Islands in the Stream” would get a hip-hop reworking in 1998 on ex-Fugee Pras Michel’s hit song, “Ghetto Superstar (That Is What You Are)” featuring Mya and Ol’ Dirty Bastard, which uses the same melody in the hook.

After taking most of the ‘80s off to write and produce for other artists, the band mounted a comeback in 1987, with the album E.S.P., which featured the global hit single, “You Win Again.” The band played “Islands in the Stream” on their 1989 world tour, as a medley with “Heartbreaker,” a tune they wrote for Dionne Warwick in 1982.

In 1997, they performed the full version of “Islands in the Stream” at their One Night Only concert in Las Vegas.

The Bee Gees’ historic career ended when Maurice passed away in 2003 at 53. Robin would follow in 2012 at 62. Barry is the band’s last surviving member. Last year, Barry sat down with Upworthy to talk about his brothers’ early years and their love for Bob Dylan.