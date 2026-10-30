A Red Baron worker was devastated by a mean viral ‘prank.’ Strangers stepped in and changed his life.

A man in Michigan was having an especially hard day. As a late night store delivery worker for Red Baron pizza , “Walt Z” was working long, exhausting hours, stocking pizza in the frozen food aisle. Yet this didn’t stop him from greeting a customer with kindness when asked the time. Things quickly took a turn from there.

In a clip making the rounds, we see him as he’s approached by a guy asking a question. When he pulls out his phone, the man “pretends” to steal ten dollars by using Apple Pay. Turns out the whole exchange had been a poorly thought-out “prank” from someone trying to get online clicks, and is filming/streaming the exchange live.

At his wit’s end

The worker was simply at his wit’s end. He essentially—and quite understandably—gets emotional and angry, as he pleads his case to the man filming. “Are you recording me right now,” he asks, while walking toward the front of the store. The streamer doesn’t let up, even when the employee seems visibly devastated. The streamer maintains that it’s “just a joke”.

But it wasn’t a joke to this hardworking man. “It’s not a joke to me, okay? I don’t have time for this crap right now, okay? My life is hard enough as it is. I’ve got kids at home who went to bed without me right now.” He raises his voice, as his own words begin to hit home. “I was supposed to be home an hour ago. I’m still out here working. And I got to get up at 5 in the morning and do ten more stores! So this is not a joke to me!”

Once it sets in that again, this is being filmed, he realizes there may be consequences. “And now I’m gonna get kicked out of the store BECAUSE OF YOU! Not funny!” The streamer apologizes, but it’s too late. The employee continues, “I’ve got a mortgage. And I’ve got four kids at home! So not funny!”

It’s gut-wrenching to watch, maybe because so many of us have been there. Hanging on by a thread, trying to juggle our lives. Most likely, the prankster didn’t mean to set off such heavy emotions. But it’s a huge reminder that we never know what’s going on with someone on any given day.

A wonderful turn

But this story takes an incredible turn for the wonderful. Once the video went live, there was an outpouring of support for the employee. A man named Luke Oakenshield, without even knowing the worker’s name, started a GoFundMe in his honor.

Oakenshield explains, “I do not know the worker personally and am actively searching for his contact information so I can make sure he receives the funds directly. Any aid in finding this man would be of the greatest help. I will not be receiving any of the money, as this is intended for the worker. God bless.”

Standing up for the working person

He also explains why he was so moved to help. “This fundraiser is about standing up for a working person who is busting their butt and should not have to fear losing stability because someone wanted content and clicks. If you can, please donate and share to help push back against rage-bait harassment and show this worker that people care.”

Care, they did. In just a day, the GoFundMe at raised over $410,000 and it’s growing quickly.

The page was updated to share they found the employee and that he’s over the moon. Oakenshield shares, “THE WORKER HAS BEEN FOUND! Walt Z out of Michigan sends a heartfelt thank you, and is absolutely blown away by how much people have cared over this. They are requesting privacy, and GoFundMe is taking the lead in transferring all of this to him. You’re all rock stars, and it shows.”

Employee of the month

But there’s more. Since there was fear that Walt might lose his job, Red Baron Pizza not only confirmed that he still worked for them, but that he was receiving the “employee of the month” title. They add, “He’s still here. He’s got a fan club. Including us.”

It was just one of those days. Some online are calling it his Falling Down moment (referring to the film wherein Michael Douglas’s final straw is McDonald’s not serving breakfast after 10:00am). It didn’t end well for Douglas. But for Walt…now there’s proof that there are still total strangers who have his back.

As for the content creator, reportedly he has deleted his social media. Perhaps this chain of events can have a positive effect on his life too. Who knows? Maybe Red Baron, who seem like a pretty standup company, is hiring.