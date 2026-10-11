Michigan middle school fundraiser offers parents refreshingly honest opt-out options

School fundraisers have gotten really complicated in the digital age. They were always a hassle, with kids (or, rather, their parents) being asked to hit up family friends to buy candy bars, wrapping paper, or holiday baskets.

But now a digital component has made the whole thing incredibly overwhelming. Families are sending texts, e-blasts, and constant reminders to their entire network to donate, buy, and help the kid raise funds and thereby win prizes.

Dad in Michigan shares school’s extremely surprising fundraising strategy

Dan Reese recently took to X to share the flyer his daughter brought home from Saline Middle School.

The copy gets right to the point: “This fundraiser is in lieu of sending students home with the task of selling door-to-door, collecting money, and delivering goods.”

The half-sheet of paper then asks parents for a simple donation, the size of which reflects how relieved they are not to have to deal with all of the usual hassle.

For $10, Mom and Dad get out of baking anything for the bake sale. For $25, they avoid the humiliation of texting all their friends for donations. And for the low, low price of just $100, they can just forget about the entire thing until next year—done and done.

Reese found the strategy incredibly direct and refreshing, adding, “We can skip the whole charade.” My daughter's middle school has the most direct fundraising strategy and I'm here for it.



We can skip the whole charade. pic.twitter.com/jehlR8ofOb— Dan Reese (@DanReese21) October 7, 2026

Millions of parents applaud the simplified approach

Reese’s post went viral on X with over three million views and hundreds of comments. People overwhelmingly found the fundraising incredibly refreshing. Here’s what commenters had to say:

“This is the only correct way to ask for donations.”

“I love this and was just telling my husband that I wish our grandkids’ school would do this.”

“This is what happens when someone that is Gen X runs the school…”

“My kid’s high school just says we need $300 from each parent for this sport. And that’s all you have to do. No snack making, letter writing, pregame meal sign up, just enjoy the season.”

“That is brilliant. Considering my daughters fundraiser offers nothing other than pledging money on a website that then charges a whopping near 20% in fees. Literally asks you if you want to pay an extra $15 to cover the fees of the $75 I donated.”

Is the “un-fundraiser” a bad idea?

Saline Middle is not the first or only school to come up with this idea. Similar take-home flyers have gone viral over the years, with many being dubbed “un-fundraisers.” The idea is a hit with parents and effective enough to be gaining adoption across the country. My child's schools "un-fundraiser" form.

byu/Fartingonyoursocks inmildlyinteresting

But not everyone is a fan.

Some commenters weighed in with concern: Are we losing an essential teaching moment by not sending kids door to door? Are we turning into a culture where parents simply throw money at problems to make them go away?

That’s a good, fair question. A better question might be: Why do events like bake sales and walk-a-thons feel like massive inconveniences now instead of community events to look forward to?

Because parents are being asked to do too much, and so are kids.

We can start with the fact that more than half of American households now have two working parents instead of one. This shift is largely driven by financial necessity, and the numbers are at an all-time high. On top of that, the school calendar has ballooned out of control with more spirit weeks, dress-up days, and parent-participation events than ever.

It’s tough to put community first without fixing the underlying overwhelm, which has gotten so bad that the U.S. Surgeon General recently put out an official warning about the mental health risk of parenting.

For his part, Reese says in a reply that kids get plenty of opportunities to interact, socialize, and learn to sell. “My daughter has to fundraise for like 10 other things too. It’s nice to have a small reprieve.”

Public schools are massively underfunded, so the need to raise money is real. Overloaded parents would appreciate more opportunities to help without expending even more time and mental energy.