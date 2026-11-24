When you’re hanging out in a low-stakes social situation, like a lazy Sunday barbecue or gabbing with your neighbor while he waters his lawn, it’s easy to fall into the trap of being vague. How often do you hear these types of responses to simple small-talk questions?

“How’s it going?”

“It’s going.”

“What did you do last weekend?”

“Nothing, just hung out.”

“Did you see the game last night?”

“Yeah, total bummer.”

Vague answers make you less likable

A 2024 study from James Cook University in Singapore, by Dr. Deming (Adam) Wang and his team, found that when people give vague answers, others see them as less likable than those who give full details. The study also found that people are less likely to want to date or befriend someone who gives ambiguous answers. Two people chatting over champagne. Credit: Canva

When people give vague answers, even in low-stakes social situations, people think they are trying to conceal something or aren’t interested in interacting with them. Vague people are also judged as being less warm, less extraverted, less gullible, and more cautious.

“When asked a question, people often give responses that are not as precise as the questioner had hoped for. Sometimes this vagueness is deliberate, but other times the responder could just be tired, distracted, or genuinely unable to recall the specific answer to a question,” Wang remarked. “Our research reveals the impact of vague responses on likeability. It emphasises the importance of clear communication in daily life, because likeability pulls some serious weight in both our social and professional successes.” Couple drinking beer on a first date. Credit: Canva

Many of us probably give vague answers because we don’t think the conversation is that serious and, sometimes, it’s okay to be laid-back. But while this may seem like a decent social strategy, it can unintentionally send the wrong message.

“Often times you’ll come across people who are not very social and don’t really want to engage with you, so they’ll brush you off with a perfunctory answer, which can often be ambiguous,” Wang continues. “Conversely, if well-meaning people are unknowingly damaging their reputation by being non-committal, this research may help increase their awareness of these social blind spots.” Women enjoying wine at a party. Credit: Canva

How to be more likable? Give a detailed response.

Here are some responses to the questions above that aren’t vague and will make you more likable. The answers don’t have to be all that complex, just something that makes it appear that you’re engaged and provide some fodder for the other person’s response

“How’s it going?”

“Pretty good, I tried cooking a new steak recipe last night, and it turned out great.”

“What did you do last weekend?”

“We kinda stayed in the house, but I did watch that new Netflix show about vampires.”

“Did you see the game last night?”

“Yeah, it’s rare for Nix to throw interceptions, so I was shocked when he threw that one on the fourth.

The study found a situation where giving a vague response didn’t hurt the person’s likability. That’s when they are seen as trying to “soften the blow,” when they are delivering bad news or want to protect someone’s feelings.

Ultimately, when someone strikes up a conversation with you, they want to hear what you have to say or at least interact with someone who doesn’t seem uninterested or being elusive. The good news is that it’s not too hard to be interesting; just share a few more details than you naturally would to show the other person you’re engaged.