Some movie moments are so quintessentially perfect, they’re destined to become a classic from the opening frame. The lie detector scene in Meet the Parents is one of them. Except it almost never existed at all.

With Focker-In-Law arriving soon, the cringe-and-comedy franchise is returning to theaters. But the signature scene that had us all shaking with laughter more than 25 years ago wasn’t in the original screenplay.

You know the moment. Robert De Niro plays Jack Byrnes, a suspicious dad who happens to be ex-CIA. When he catches his daughter’s fiancé snooping around his basement, he hooks him up to a polygraph machine. Then starts asking questions that Ben Stiller’s Greg Focker has no idea how to answer. Greg’s anxious sweating and fidgeting comically causes the polygraph needle to jump all over the place, leaving his future father-in-law to wonder: is Greg a truthful man worthy of marrying his daughter? Does he deserve to be in his family’s “circle of trust”? The scene is a perfect blend of high discomfort and big laughs, but where did it come from?

A friend, a confession, and a bad day at work

De Niro had already met some real-life CIA contacts while doing research for a future role. They shared personal stories with him about their agency training days. One element stood out to the actor as particularly intriguing: the polygraph test. De Niro says his CIA buddies described the process as deeply uncomfortable, invasive, and tense. It was the kind of experience he felt would stay with a person long after the questions stop.

The conversation stuck with De Niro, but he had no idea where it would one day pay off. Not until he discussed it with Meet the Parents director Jay Roach. Meeting your partner’s parents is already stressful enough, especially if one of them is a former government agent. De Niro figured his deeply suspicious dad character would want to be sure about Stiller’s Greg. He suggested the idea of hooking Focker up to a polygraph machine to prompt greater honesty. Roach, Stiller, and the creative team loved the notion and scripted out a new scene based on De Niro’s proposal. The results were so iconic, it became the movie’s poster image.

The line that milked the audience for even more laughs

De Niro’s contributions to Meet the Parents were far from over, however. During camera rehearsals for the first family meal in the film, everyone was riffing around the table. But it was De Niro’s improvised response that stunned the room. After Stiller’s Greg gets backed into a corner about being able to milk anything with nipples, Jack fires back with the perfect response: “I have nipples, Greg. Could you milk me?”

It caught the cast and crew completely off guard. In the best way possible. They filmed the scene with the improvised line, and it became pop culture history.

A franchise that kept growing

Plenty of comedies don’t age very well but the staying power of Meet the Parents is remarkable. Now, another chapter is arriving, adding young stars like Ariana Grande and Beanie Feldstein. And with new co-stars comes the comparison that will have you checking your calendar and your scalp for grey hairs. Ben Stiller is now four years older than De Niro was when they filmed the original in 2000.

Back then, Stiller played the anxious young man chasing approval. Now, as the franchise rolls on, he’s finally the one with the power to grant it.