As the adage goes, “All musicians are thieves,” and no one has lived up to the title quite like Britpop kings, Oasis. The great thing is that they are completely unapologetic about their love of paying tribute to other artists by lifting their melodies, riffs, and lyrics.

The piano intro to “Don’t Look Back in Anger” sounds like John Lennon’s “Imagine.” The main riff to “Cigarettes and Alcohol” is “Bang a Gong” by T. Rex. The song “Step Out” sounded so much like “Uptight (Everything Is Alright)” by Steve Wonder that they took it off an album and made it a B-side. They still got sued by Wonder and his co-writers. The list goes on and on.

It’s one thing to get sued by fellow musicians for repurposing their ideas, but in 1994, just after the release of their debut album Definitely Maybe, Oasis was sued by a major multinational corporation, Coca-Cola, for their second single “Shakermaker.” Not bad for 5 kids who grew up in working-class Manchester, England.

Coca-Cola claimed that the band ripped off “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing (In Perfect Harmony),” a song it used in an iconic 1971 ad campaign, and they most certainly did. In fact, in early concerts, the band sang lyrics to the song in the opening:

I’d like to teach the world to sing

In perfect harmony

I’d like to buy the world a Coke

And keep it company

The band changed the lyrics to:

I’d like to be somebody else

And not know where I’ve been

I’d like to build myself a house

Out of plasticine

The Coca-Cola ad was so popular that The New Seekers re-recorded the song and released it as a single that went to #1. The ad was also a big part of the final episode of Mad Men, where ad exec Don Draper dreams up the ad in an enlightened state.

“We ripped it off, so they had the right to sue us. Fair enough. People will steal from other bands but change the lyrics. We just did the same thing but kept some of the same lyrics in. We drink Pepsi now,” Oasis guitarist Paul “Bonedhead” Arthurs said, according to Far Out.

There’s no doubt that Oasis stole the melody of the Coca-Cola song; they even admitted it. But “Shakermaker” was written in an era when artists often lifted ideas from older recordings and spun them into something fresh. Early ‘90s hip-hop was rooted in artists sampling older recordings and using melodies from hit songs in new, inventive ways. Oasis’ Manchester contemporaries, The Happy Mondays, openly stole music from The Beatles, LaBelle, and Donovan.

“Shakermaker” was written by Oasis’ chief songwriter, Noel Gallagher, and features references to “Mr. Soft,” a character in a Trebor Soft Mints commercial that ran in the UK. The title references the Shaker-Maker, a ‘70s toy where children combined powder and water to mold tiny figures. By using the melody in an iconic ’70s TV ad, Noel Gallagher did more than steal a melody; he was referencing the disposable pop culture of his youth.

“I don’t think I’ve ever actually re-written somebody else’s song,” Noel Gallagher told Access in 1997. “I’ve put bits of other people’s songs into my songs, yeah. I stuck a little bit of ‘Imagine’ on the front of ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’—but they’re not the same song, right? But if I do that, I don’t do it by accident; I do it on purpose.”

The good news is that Coca-Cola and Oasis mended fences in 2011, when the beverage company used its 1994 song “Whatever” in an ad campaign to celebrate its 125th anniversary. Not shockingly, Oasis settled out of court with EMI after the song’s release because it sounded an awful lot like the “Seventh Member of Monty Python” Neil Innes’ song, “How Sweet to Be an Idiot.”