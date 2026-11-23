No soundtrack of the 1990s would be complete without Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn.” The hit single was one of the biggest songs of the 90s, topping the radio charts for 11 weeks. It’s widely recognized as one of the most popular and influential pop songs ever.

The hook was catchy, Imbruglia’s Australian voice was unique and infectious, and the lyrics were relatable to anyone who’d ever been disillusioned or felt alone even inside of a romantic relationship.

The song was so popular, in fact, that it charted all over the world. “Torn” was a hit in Canada, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, and more. Truly iconic.

Imbruglia’s “Torn” was, surprisingly, a cover

What many people don’t realize about the song that immediately evokes all things 90s is that Imbruglia was not the original songwriter or even performer of “Torn.”

“Torn” was written by Anne Preven along with Scott Cutler and Phil Thornalley in 1991, a full six years before Imbruglia’s version was released. Preven and Cutler were members of the California rock band Ednaswap.

Ednaswap’s version of “Torn” was wildly different from the version many of us have grown to love. Instead of the lighthearted, whimsical music backing the lyrics and a synthetic beat, Ednaswap performed the song with guitars and heavy drums.

Preven’s voice brought a completely different flavor to the lyrics, as well, as she infused it with far more grit; giving the song a mood of anger and frustration, along with a little bit of an edge.

Even Ednaswap was not the first to record “Torn”

Preven and her bandmates, along with Phil Thornalley, wrote “Torn” in 1991 but did not immediately record it.

Instead, the song’s first recording went to Danish artist Lis Sørensen in 1993. Her version was a smash hit in Denmark about four years before Imbruglia recorded hers.

But wait, the journey of this incredible song was not nearly over yet. Ednaswap finally recorded their own version of the song they wrote, adding it to their 1995 self-titled album.

Meanwhile, the song was still busy making its way around the world.

In 1996, singer Trine Rein released her own cover of “Torn” on her album Beneath My Skin.

Each of these artists brought something a little different to the piece. Unique musical styles, vocal choices, and tones helped transform the meaning of the song for listeners all over the world.

Finally, in 1997, Imbruglia’s version took the world by storm and became the international sensation we know today. But the staying power of the song is seen in the fact that it continues to be covered again and again.

Bands and artists like Phoebe Bridgers and Neck Deep have put their own spin on “Torn.” And, famously, the band One Direction covered “Torn” for their very first performance on The X Factor, a showing that helped propel them to stardom.

Who knew that such a simple, yet beautifully written, song could have such a lasting impact in pop culture all over the globe? 90s culture, even today’s pop music, might have been permanently altered for the better by a little known band and a trio of incredible songwriters.