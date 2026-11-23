Sighle Williams probably never guessed she’d be the star of a big Netflix release. In Gainesville, Florida—far from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood—Williams quietly worked at Mac’s Drive Thru for 37 years before recently deciding to retire.

Mac’s is a local favorite burger joint; a throwback establishment that’s known for good food, made fresh, and friendly service. The way things used to be. Mac’s is beloved by its customers but not exactly a viral hotspot that attracts patrons from all over the country. So what brought a documentary crew all the way to Gainesville so they could train their cameras on a humble service worker like Williams?

Town organizes a huge retirement surprise for beloved drive-thru worker

One of the directors of the upcoming short Netflix documentary One Last Order is Lauren DeFilippo, who just so happens to be the daughter of Mac’s co-owner Ron DeFilippo. So she had a little bit of inside information that let her know there might be a great story sitting right under her nose.

Sighle Williams (pronounced Sheila) was a dedicated and hard-working employee for many years at Mac’s, but she was also so much more. To customers, she was the face of the restaurant, and some even called her the “heart” of Mac’s. She knew nearly every customer by name, and never failed to greet them with a warm smile. Oh, and customers say if she knew your name and face, she’d never forget your order.

Customer reviews and comments on the restaurant’s social media pages constantly sing her praises:

“When we come to Gainesville … Mac’s is a must. We have had the pleasure of speaking with Sighle during a visit and was a kind and sincere person.”

“Always a smile, and she never forgets a face! After my husband died she always took a minute to come speak with me at the window.”

“She is amazing! Use to frequent 25 years ago moved away came back and she still remembers me and my order! I was looking for her when pulled in and was so happy to see her smile!”

“Definitely one of the best! Soon as she sees me she already know what I’m going to order! Always smiling with such great energy”

After Williams decided to retire after more than three decades, her boss, DeFilippo, made an incredible gesture: Every dollar spent at Mac’s on Williams’ last day would be donated to her to help kick off her retirement.

A lovely idea. But it’s what happened after the announcement of this gesture that truly makes the story documentary-worthy.

Not even the directors were prepared to see the snaking line of cars on Williams’ final day of work, clogging up each and every road around Mac’s. The town showed up in huge force that day, with some waiting three hours or more just to be greeted at her window one more time.

That’s exactly how much those 30-seconds interactions meant to everyone.

The beautiful surprise is not the real story. Williams herself is.

The gesture and the town rallying behind Williams make for a poignant climax to a documentary, but even the directors Sam Soko and DeFilippo admit that there’s so much more to the story than just the money raised, and even the community celebrating someone getting their long overdue appreciation.

“We went looking for a story and found a practice. Joy, shared daily, with whoever pulls up next. We have carried it with us ever since,” Soko and DeFilippo said in a statement shared with Sinema Focus.

Sighle is the star of One Last Order, but she also represents all of the many “Sighles” that live far away from Gainesville, and in every corner of the world.

“Everyone has known a Sighle. Sighle is the person who is always, inexplicably, glad to see you, who asks how your mother is doing and then remembers the answer. She is someone who turns the least important stop of your day into the one you look forward to. What neither of us had ever seen was a town line up to say so,” the directors write in a press release.

What’s incredible about the story is that it shows us the impact of that everyday kindness. You don’t have to save lives, write policy, or invent new technologies to make a difference in the world.

A compliment that brightens someone’s day, lending a genuine ear, or even just sharing a smile. Those are things that people appreciate, and remember. In William’s case, long after the delicious hand-made burger is gone.

In the documentary, Williams shares her story with the world for the very first time. Despite her reputation for being a beaming ray of light in the community, she has faced plenty of hardship in her personal life. Williams raised five girls, including her sister and niece’s children, all on her own.

Her outward kindness and generosity didn’t happen because it was easy, they happened because Williams made an intentional choice. The filmmakers are hoping that anyone who watches One Last Order will start to make the same choice, or at least appreciate those in our lives who do.

“When the credits roll, we leave room for you to think of yours: the bright spot in your week who has no idea the impact they’ve had. We made this so you’d go tell them.”

Williams told WPLG news that she plans to spend her retirement traveling, fishing, and just enjoying her rest. There’s no doubt that’s she’s earned it.

One Last Order premieres on Netflix November 24, 2026.