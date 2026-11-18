Rob Lowe helped define Gen X through his many iconic TV and film roles. Now, The West Wing star is sharing never-before-seen footage and stories from his upbringing and career in the new Netflix documentary Rob Lowe: The Outsider, premiering November 24.

Directed by Chris Smith, the film explores Lowe’s most iconic roles, including his breakout performance in The Outsiders, which inspired the documentary’s title. It also features personal footage from his childhood in Dayton, Ohio; his family’s move to Malibu, California; and additional home videos shot by Lowe on his camcorder.

“Those things [camcorders] are back,” Lowe tells Upworthy, referring to the analog technology.

He sat down with Upworthy to discuss his new documentary, parenting, the Gen X things he’s still nostalgic for, and how he’s literally letting go of some of them through “Modern Masters: The Rob Lowe Collection,” a live auction hosted by Julien’s Auctions on December 16 featuring nearly 150 items from the actor’s personal collection.

Lowe says he was always an Outsider

Throughout the documentary, Lowe explores a recurring theme in his life: the desire to be “seen.” He describes his desperate attempts to get his parents, Barbara Lynn Hepler and Charles “Chuck” Davis Lowe, to see him and his younger brother, Chad Lowe. His parents divorced when he was just 4 years old.

“The most fundamental human trait is wanting to be seen for who one is—and it’s surprisingly rare,” he says. “And if you get to be famous, you have the added jarring element that everybody thinks they know you, but they don’t really.”

He then opens up about the challenges of finding fame after his breakout role on the 1979 ABC sitcom A New Kind of Family.

“You have to find your own authenticity, know who you are—before anybody else can really know you,” he says.

Among Lowe’s closest friends and co-stars are Gwyneth Paltrow, Demi Moore, Mike Myers, and his The Outsiders co-star C. Thomas Howell.

“I just continue to be grateful and to realize how blessed I am that I have these kinds of opportunities, and that this documentary continues the four decades of relationships that I’ve had with people who I may never meet who are watching what I do,” Lowe says. Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff.

Photo Courtesy: Netflix

On marriage and lasting relationships

Lowe married Sheryl Berkoff on July 22, 1991. The couple first met in 1983 but reconnected when Berkoff worked as his makeup artist on the 1989 film Bad Influence.

“She saw me in a way when I met her that no one else [in my dating life] had yet,” Lowe says. “And I don’t know if that was because she was a makeup artist and it was literally her job—but it wasn’t just that. I don’t know if it’s kismet, if it’s chemistry—when you are seen authentically, you know it. And she did.”

Lowe has learned the value of repairing relationships and working through conflicts in his own life. And when asked about the growing cultural trend of “going no contact” and “cutoff culture,” he has some thoughts.

“So I actually have a pretty strong opinion on this,” he says. “We live in a society that is so obsessed with boundaries, which is obviously great. People running roughshod over your boundaries is a horrible, horrible thing. But as we do as a society, we always overcorrect. We always swing way past normal to the other side.”

Reflecting on divorce, Lowe explains, “When my mom was growing up, nobody got divorced. It was a bad mark on your character. And then in her generation, everybody got divorced. And I think now when people talk about marriage or relationships with their parents, we’re so obsessed with getting our needs met.”

And when those needs aren’t met, Lowe turns to a travel analogy to explain what can happen:

“I feel like we treat people like passengers on a plane. The very first thing that they tell them is how to get the hell out. Here are the exits,” he explains. “It’s all about teaching people how to leave and nobody teaching people about how to stay. I would like to see all of us fight to stay in relationships unless they’re so egregious, so unspeakably, clearly unhealthy. Because my guess is most of them aren’t. And it’s very easy to run. But it’s more fulfilling to stay.”

What Lowe has learned about parenting

Lowe and Berkoff are proud parents to two sons, Matthew, 33, and John, 31. In The Outsider, Lowe reflects on how becoming a father changed him.

“When I met my wife, and it was time for me to start raising a family, I was really ready for that. I had no illusions about that. I was done,” he says. “I had gone to every restaurant. I’d gone to every nightclub. I’d been on every date. I had done it and more and loved every minute of it.”

Lowe wanted to be a present father so his sons would feel “seen.” At the time, that meant accepting a role on a new political drama called The West Wing, which required him to take a 50% pay cut but allowed him to spend more time with his family.

“I loved serving hot lunch every Wednesday to the kids at the school. I loved coaching Little League. I loved working on homework. I loved it. I miss it.”

On recovery and finding stillness

Lowe’s journey to sobriety is a highlight of The Outsider. In the film, he recalls feeling “tired” after years of “chase and chase,” noting that he was “25, but felt 45.”

He got sober on May 10, 1990, at age 26. For Lowe, one of the greatest gifts of recovery has been overcoming FOMO (fear of missing out).

“I was always convinced there was a better, more exclusive, cooler thing going on. And what recovery taught me was that I don’t need any of that. I’m good in my own company,” he says. “I’m happy to sit with the dogs and look at the stars or read a book or wander around. I don’t need that feedback, that buzz, that adrenaline. I’m not a hermit. But I could live remotely. I could live away from everybody, and I could be fine. And I might even do that someday. And that would have been unthinkable in the days when I was like, ‘What are we doing? What’s happening? Let’s go! Let’s kill it! Let’s crush it!’ I think it’s really important to be able to be still with yourself and be okay with it.”

On Gen X nostalgia

Lowe was born on March 17, 1964, technically making him a Baby Boomer (those born between 1946 and 1964). But he identifies more with Gen X.

“I am nostalgic for so many things,” he says. “I am so lucky that I am the age I am and lived when I lived, because I believe that I grew up in the best era that has ever been on planet Earth.”

He adds that he “hit the lottery” alongside those “who had their childhood years in the ’70s, their teenage years and 20s in the ’80s.” Lowe continues, “[We] hit the chronological lottery. And it’s impossible to describe what it was like.”



There are plenty of things from that era he still misses.

“I miss waking up as a kid and in the summer, being barefoot all day, running around the neighborhood,” he says. “Your parents didn’t know where you were. And then when the streetlights came on, that’s when you went home, and you could do whatever. You were wild, and nobody cared. And it was great.”

And that includes some of his favorite childhood treats.

“I’m a Midwestern kid who grew up in the middle class. So I miss Hostess Ho-Hos and Hostess Fruit Pies. I love those things. And God knows what was in them, but nothing tastes the way it used to taste,” he says. “I miss my ’70s junk food and my ’70s bubble gum, Bazooka—the one that came in the long [the Big Buddy]. And every once in a while you’ll find a candy store that has it and it’s super sick.”

Although his camcorder days are behind him, there’s another camera he still misses: the Polaroid.

“I miss the old Polaroid. Just the [makes clicking sound]. That was so satisfying. And then, of course, ‘shake it, shake it, shake it like a Polaroid picture.’ I miss those,” Lowe says.

While Lowe finds joy in the things of the past, he continues to look toward the future and relish more moments of stillness.

“What’s the cliché, that ‘there’s a season for all things’? When you’re younger, you want to take a big bite out of life. And I still am a guy who [when] given an opportunity, I’m taking it,” he says. “I’m gonna go to that prize fight. I’m gonna go on that trip. I’m gonna go to that dinner. I’m gonna meet that person. I’m gonna extend myself. I take advantage of the opportunities I’m given. But on the other side of it, given the choice—[I’m choosing my] dogs in the backyard, fire pit, and sunset on the mountains. That would not have been my ideal night when I was younger—as it should be.”



