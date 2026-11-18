In 1933, the Nazi regime put Adolf Hitler’s chief propagandist, Joseph Goebbels, in control of all German cultural life. Goebbels set up the Reich Chamber of Culture, with separate chambers for film, music, theater, the press, literature, fine arts, and radio, and used it to push Jewish artists out of German culture.

Goebbels’ new regulations essentially eliminated Jewish people from participating in mainstream German cultural activities by requiring them to have a license to do so.

This attempt by the Nazis to purge Germany of any culture that wasn’t Aryan in origin led German publishers to start asking foreign authors about their ancestry.

How the controversy first began

In 1938, English author J.R.R. Tolkien and his British publisher, Stanley Unwin, opened talks with Rütten & Loening, a Berlin-based publishing house, about a German translation of his recently published hit novel, “The Hobbit.”

Privately, in a letter to Unwin, Tolkien said he hated Nazi “race-doctrine” as “wholly pernicious and unscientific.” He added he had many Jewish friends and was considering abandoning the idea of a German translation altogether.

His sharp, unmistakable response

The German publishing house sent Tolkien a letter asking for proof of his Aryan descent. Tolkien was incensed by the request and gave his publisher two responses, one in which he sidestepped the question, another that he handled with pure 1930s class. He left it to Stanley Unwin to decide which one to forward, and it’s unclear which one the Germans received. One Tolkien reference guide says Unwin chose the shorter, milder draft.

In the more forceful of his two draft responses, the version most widely quoted today, Tolkien notes that Aryans are of Indo-Iranian “extraction,” correcting the Nazi assumption that Aryans come from northern Europe. He cuts to the chase by saying that he is not Jewish but holds them in high regard. “I regret that I appear to have no ancestors of that gifted people,” Tolkien writes.

Tolkien also takes a shot at the race policies of Nazi Germany by saying he’s beginning to regret his German surname. “The time is not far distant when a German name will no longer be a source of pride,” he writes.

Tolkien’s full letter

Here is the draft letter Tolkien wrote to Rütten & Loening:

20 Northmoor Road, Oxford, 25 July 1938

Dear Sirs,

Thank you for your letter. I regret that I am not clear as to what you intend by arisch. I am not of Aryan extraction: that is Indo-Iranian; as far as I am aware none of my ancestors spoke Hindustani, Persian, Gypsy, or any related dialects. But if I am to understand that you are enquiring whether I am of Jewish origin, I can only reply that I regret that I appear to have no ancestors of that gifted people.

My great-great-grandfather came to England in the eighteenth century from Germany: the main part of my descent is therefore purely English, and I am an English subject, which should be sufficient. I have been accustomed, nonetheless, to regard my German name with pride, and continued to do so throughout the period of the late regrettable war, in which I served in the English army. I cannot, however, forbear to comment that if impertinent and irrelevant inquiries of this sort are to become the rule in matters of literature, then the time is not far distant when a German name will no longer be a source of pride.

Your enquiry is doubtless made in order to comply with the laws of your own country, but that this should be held to apply to the subjects of another state would be improper, even if it had (as it has not) any bearing whatsoever on the merits of my work or its sustainability for publication, of which you appear to have satisfied yourselves without reference to my Abstammung.

I trust you will find this reply satisfactory, and

remain yours faithfully,

J. R. R. Tolkien A draft of the letter J.R.R. Tolkien wrote to his German publishers. Photo credit: Letters of Note

A response that still resonates today

Whether or not this exact letter ever reached Germany, its point still landed, and still lands today. Tolkien didn’t need to shout to make his contempt clear. He simply took the Nazis’ own twisted logic, examined it with the precision of a philologist, and handed it back to them, dismantled by their own definitions.

Nearly ninety years later, “The Hobbit” has been translated into dozens of languages and sold an estimated 100 million copies worldwide, while the regime that once demanded proof of Tolkien’s bloodline collapsed within a decade of asking. Sometimes the most enduring response to hatred isn’t a raised fist. It’s a well-placed sentence that refuses to take the question seriously in the first place.

This article originally appeared five years ago. It has been updated.