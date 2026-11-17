It’s no secret that smartphones, YouTube, and iPads have dramatically changed what childhood looks like for Gen Z and Gen Alpha. Since smartphones and iPads came on the scene, kids have spent far less time outdoors. In 2009, 7% of children ages 6 to 17 spent an hour or less in nature. In 2025, that number has more than quadrupled to 26%.

A new study from the University of Exeter shows why it’s so important for kids to spend plenty of time outside, especially when they’re playing with others. Researchers found that children who grew up in the ‘90s and visited a park at least once a week scored 16.5% better on mental health assessments than those who did not. Kids running on the playground. Photo credit: Canva

The study used data from the Children of the 90s long-term cohort study. The study recruited more than 14,000 pregnant women from April 1991 to December 1992 and followed their children extensively for decades.

Taking children to parks is great for their mental health

“Our research suggests encouraging children to visit parks and playgrounds at least once a week could be a practical way to support their emotional wellbeing, social skills and mental health. But for this to work fairly, communities need good-quality parks that are safe, accessible and welcoming to families from all backgrounds,” lead researcher Mark Ferguson of the University of Exeter said in a statement.

“Parks give children space to be physically active, which is known to support mental and physical health, as well as helping adventurous and imaginative play to build confidence and independence. We believe parks could be more than places to play, but an important resource for children’s healthy development,” Ferguson continued. Play equipment from the ’90s. Photo credit: Canva

The study comes at a time when there has been a sharp increase in mental health disorders among children and teens. According to the 2026 Health of Women and Children Report, nearly 12.4 million American children had a diagnosed mental health condition in 2023- 2024, approximately 3 million more than in 2016-2017.

Parks are a great place for strengthening mental health

When children spend time at a park, they learn to make new friends, persevere through a tough run on the monkey bars, and use their imaginations. This supports their social-emotional development and helps them handle everyday challenges. Building a strong foundation of social-emotional development lays the groundwork for good mental health in childhood and beyond. A young girl with an iPad. Photo credit: Canva

The researchers also found an interesting tidbit about children’s socioeconomic backgrounds. Young children born into more affluent families spend more time in parks than socioeconomically disadvantaged children. But as they get older, the pattern shifts: advantaged children go to the park less than disadvantaged children.

The study is a great reminder of how important it is for kids to get out and play at their local parks. It’s also a call for communities to set aside ample space for parks and recreation areas and ensure they are safe and well staffed. As the study shows, going to the park isn’t just about an afternoon of fun for a child, but a lifetime of improved mental health.