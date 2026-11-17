Sonny Gallardo, 14, and his family stepped outside their Prairie Village, Kansas, home on Halloween to a shocking discovery: his precious (and pricey) lawn care equipment had been stolen overnight.

“I woke up, and my grandma said our equipment got stolen. I walked outside, and it was [gone],” Gallardo tells Upworthy. “I didn’t believe it at first. I still don’t. We assumed it was safe.”

The ninth-grader and his family, who founded his lawn-mowing and lawn-care business named Sunnyside Jobs, LLC, went to the police station to file a report. What happened next has left them shocked, humbled, and grateful.

Gallardo’s lawn care business beginnings

Gallardo started mowing lawns when he was just 10 years old.

“I know how it feels to walk outside to a nice lawn,” he tells Upworthy. “It brings other people joy.”

With the help of his grandma Monica, his grandpa, two friends, and his aunt (who handles administrative work), the business expanded to offer power washing, leaf and junk removal, and more.

“We do everything,” Gallardo adds. “It’s fun. I just really like doing it. It’s satisfying to me, and [we mow] about 30-35 lawns.”

So when his equipment—including a 10-foot trailer with five lawn mowers on it, totaling over $20,000—was stolen, he was devastated. Until his community and kind strangers rallied around him.

Donations flood in for Gallardo

Gallardo’s grandmother started a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of the arduous process of buying back his lawn-care equipment.

“They also cleared out everything from the back of the work vehicle,” she wrote. “Everything Sonny has worked so hard for was gone in minutes. Sonny was completely devastated, and so is the family.”

Unfortunately, Gallardo was in the process of securing insurance for his newly formed LLC—but “coverage was not yet in place.”

Within the first day or two, they raised about $600 toward a $20,000 goal. That’s when a local Kansas City news station learned about Gallardo’s situation. With their coverage, the GoFundMe goal was exceeded within weeks.

Today, kind strangers have donated nearly $35,000 to help re-establish his business.

“It’s crazy. It’s been a lot of support, especially from the lawn mowing community,” Gallardo tells Upworthy. “They’ve donated a lot of lawn equipment. I’m still doing lawns and leaf pickup.”

His grandmother credits Sonny with being fiscally responsible, noting that he had enough saved to buy a new lawn mower in the interim.

“We’ve been receiving all of these blessings. It’s overwhelming,” she tells Upworthy. With the funds, Gallardo plans to grow his business. “We’re for sure going to expand and have more crews out there,” he shared.

Nearly 900 people have donated and left hopeful, personal notes for Gallardo and his family.

“You’re inspiring young man, and don’t lose heart from this setback. Keep your spirits up!” one wrote. Another added, “You are an inspirational and determined young man, you will always succeed with such attributes. Peace & blessings.”