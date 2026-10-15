Homeowner who couldn’t stand dead lawn is blown away after planting ‘Garden In A Box’

Colorado’s dusty and rocky soil can make having a lush lawn difficult. But one Colorado homeowner completely transformed their yard after planting a Garden In A Box.

The unique Garden In A Box comes in kit form and is part of a collaboration with Denver Water and Resource Central. They have united to bring Colorado residents low-water gardening options that reduce their water use while still providing beautiful and thriving plants.

Since 2003, the program has helped locals save a whopping 240 million gallons of water, with an average savings of 5,000 gallons per year per household. One homeowner showed off the impressive results.

A yard transformed

The Colorado homeowner shared their impressive results in a Reddit post, where they showed off a year-long yard transformation using Garden In A Box.

“I figured I’d share what my yard looks like now, compared to when we planted our Garden In A Box plants this spring,” the homeowner wrote. “Overall I’m thrilled with how everything turned out. We’ve only had about three out of 80-90 plants not make it, which in my mind is a great success rate!”

In their photos, a number of flowers, grasses, and healthy plants cover a once dry and dead landscape.

“Almost every plant has really blown up in size, and many more have flowered than I expected,” the homeowner said. “Looking forward to seeing what future seasons hold.”

They also put in a few additional plants and grasses not included in the kit, and the yard is now full of life.

“It’s been so rewarding to see everything come in, and all of the ‘new to me’ pollinators and birds showing up!” the homeowner remarked in the comments. “Weeding has been very minimal! Once a week for 20 minutes, or daily just pulling a few random things.”

They also added that they are first-time homeowners.

“This is our first home, and one of my major motivations for buying a place was being able to landscape. It’s so rewarding!” they added. “We did everything ourselves, including installing an underground irrigation system, all the collecting of rocks and dirt and mulch etc etc etc. TONS of work but I get to look at all the bees and butterflies and everything else that comes around that was never here before.”

Garden In A Box brings blooms all year

The program has been helping Colorado families fill their yards with environmentally sustainable, pollinator-friendly plants for over 23 years. The kits come with 15-30 plants in 4-inch pots that are ready for planting—no seeds involved. And they come in a plant-by-number design to make it easy for gardeners of all abilities.

“Garden In A Box takes the guesswork out of sustainable landscaping,” Neal Lurie, president and CEO, shared in a press release. “With easy plant-by-number designs, these kits require minimal water to achieve maximum impact—a beautiful and sustainable yard.”

Each kit offers gardeners exact planting instructions, seasonal maintenance information, and watering recommendations. There are a number of low-water garden kits to choose from that are also affordable.

In 2026, the program offered kits priced from $66 to $206. Garden sizes also varied from 60 square feet to 100 square feet. Kits include gardens suitable for both full sun and part shade.

Boxes for 2026 have already sold out, but if you want to try Garden In A Box in 2027, you can sign up here.