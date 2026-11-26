In photos and video Simon Weckert shot outside Berlin’s Kottbusser Tor subway station, a computer program draws a green box around each pedestrian and labels it “person.” Weckert, standing among them, gets no box at all.

The difference is his shirt, a loose, short-sleeve button-down covered in blurry, saturated blobs of color. He calls it Digital Camouflage.

Weckert is the Berlin artist who went viral in 2020 for pulling 99 smartphones through the city in a wagon, which made Google Maps show traffic jams on nearly empty streets.

His new target is the AI surveillance Berlin police have brought to Kottbusser Tor, a busy transit hub in the Kreuzberg district.

Police began installing about 30 cameras there in late August. According to the Berliner Kurier, it’s the first time Berlin has put a public space outside its transit system under permanent video surveillance. Software watches the live feeds and alerts officers when it spots behavior it’s built to flag, mainly fights and other emergencies, the German news agency dpa reported.

Weckert’s concern is who else gets flagged because systems like this can pick out someone lying on the ground, he told 404 Media, and “homeless people could be detected and police get triggered.”

The shirt exploits how detectors learn. They’re trained on millions of example images, so what they actually recognize is a statistical pattern, not a human being. “A ‘person,’ for the machine, is a bundle of visual statistics,” Weckert told Dezeen.

He built the print against YOLO, a free and widely used object-detection program. Software generated candidate patterns, he ran each one past the detector, and he kept adjusting until it lost confidence that it was looking at a person. The saturated colors and overlapping shapes are meant to drown out the cues the detector relies on and break up the outline of the body.

When 404 Media’s Jason Koebler tried it, the box around him disappeared as soon as he held the shirt in front of himself and came back when he pulled it away.

Weckert doesn’t claim it beats every system, and his project description says it isn’t a tool for evading police or a guarantee of anonymity. Patterns like this are tuned against one model, usually one specific version of it, and it isn’t known whether the shirt fools the software at Kottbusser Tor, netzpolitik.org reported. It also doesn’t hide anyone’s face. The Kottbusser Tor system doesn’t use facial recognition, according to dpa, but officers who get an alert see the actual footage.

The idea has been around for years, and Weckert points to published research. In 2019, researchers at Northeastern University, IBM and MIT printed a pattern on a T-shirt that kept an object detector from spotting the wearer more than half the time in real-world tests.

The shirts sell for about $88 on his website, and a share of the proceeds goes to groups defending digital civil rights.

The Kottbusser Tor cameras went live in early November for a four-week trial. The Left and Green parties have challenged the police law behind them in Berlin’s constitutional court, and Berlin’s interior senator, Iris Spranger, wants to bring the system to Alexanderplatz, Warschauer Brücke and Görlitzer Park next.