A new Girl Scout cookie, on sale in January, started with a snack that sent a baby to the emergency room.

The baby was Denise Woodard’s daughter, Vivienne, and the snack had just two ingredients, peanuts and corn. Vivienne turned out to be allergic to corn, along with eggs, tree nuts and bananas.

Woodard, then a sales executive at Coca-Cola, immediately pictured her daughter growing up as the “allergy kid” with the “allergy snacks,” she told Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery magazine. The allergy-friendly options in stores didn’t impress her, so she started baking her own cookies, free of the most common allergens.

She launched Partake in 2016, selling cookies store by store out of her car, and eventually left Coca-Cola to run it. Keeping it afloat took her 401(k) and then her engagement ring.

At least 86 investors turned her down, Woodard told CBS News in 2022. “I took it pretty personal,” she said.

The first yes came in 2019 from Marcy Venture Partners, the fund Jay-Z co-founded, which led a $1 million round. According to Partake, that made Woodard the first Black woman to publicly raise $1 million for a packaged food startup.

That same year, when Partake had exactly one other employee, Woodard told her they were going to make a Girl Scout cookie one day.

“I think she thought I had lost the plot!” Woodard told TODAY.

Rihanna and H.E.R. later invested, and Partake’s cookies are now sold in thousands of stores. In September, the Girl Scouts announced Girl Scout Sparkables, their first allergy-friendly cookie, developed with Partake.

Sparkables are crunchy oatmeal cookies with chocolate chips and colorful sprinkles. They’re vegan and gluten-free, and they’re made in a facility that keeps out the nine major food allergens: peanuts, tree nuts, milk, eggs, wheat, soy, fish, shellfish and sesame.

They go on sale Jan. 12, when Girl Scout Cookie season opens nationally, or sooner in areas where the local season starts earlier. They’re sold only online, for direct shipping, so they won’t turn up at cookie booths. As with other Girl Scout Cookies, the proceeds go to local councils and troops.

One of the Girl Scouts selling them will be Vivienne, now in sixth grade. In a Q&A marking Partake’s 10th anniversary this summer, she said, “It makes me happy to know that other kids can feel included like me.”