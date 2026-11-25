Family, friends, football – Turkey Day is many things, but food is always at the center. Making the best side dish for Thanksgiving can occasionally feel like playing against the clock. Do you know how to make it exactly like grandma did? How are you supposed to keep it at optimum serving temperature when the turkey still has an hour to go? And most importantly, will the final product get the approval of that one aunt who never seems to like anything?

No playbook, however, has been as fiercely guarded as NFL coach Andy Reid’s secret recipe for mac-and-cheese. For years, football fans whispered about the Kansas City Chiefs coach’s legendary cheesy creation. Whenever reporters asked for details, he stayed notoriously tight-lipped. Could anyone make him give up his culinary game plan?

Players, coaches, even The Washington Post tried to crack the case. Now, journalist Pablo Torre has finally uncovered the full recipe.

The tasty mystery behind the mac-and-cheese

This cheesy journey began at an airport terminal in 2018. Writer Charles McDonald bumped into Reid, and the conversation turned to Thanksgiving food.

McDonald says that Reid pulled up various recipes on his phone. Then the famous coach offhandedly mentioned that his creamy version of the pasta classic features seven different cheeses. In the video, he only lists six cheeses: fontina, mozzarella, parmesan, sharp cheddar, gouda, and gruyere. The mystery of the seventh cheese left fans obsessed with tracking down the final ingredient.

Andy Reid is famous for much more than his trademark moustache. He’s known for drawing up clever offensive plays that lead to big wins on the field. His warm nature and love of comfort food made the mystery of the missing cheese all the more irresistible.

Whenever Reid was pressed for more details, he kept fans guessing. He famously joked that he could not give away the secrets because he might open a restaurant. For eight long years, fans debated what the missing seventh cheese could be. That lingering curiosity turned a simple side dish into one of sports media’s favorite running jokes.

The seventh cheese and the surprise ingredient

Journalist and podcaster Pablo Torre decided it was time to crack the case once and for all. He teamed up with Charles McDonald, former Chiefs tackle Mitchell Schwartz, and celebrity chef David Chang.

The investigation revealed the missing ingredient. It turned out to be something no one had considered before: Velveeta. According to Reid, a little bit of the processed cheese product helps keep the melted sauce smooth and cohesive.

There was more, however. An additional secret ingredient! Instead of standard breadcrumbs, Reid tops the dish with crushed cornflakes mixed with melted butter. The crispy cereal topping adds a golden crunch that feels wonderfully unexpected. Paired with a butter-and-flour roux, warm milk and cream, and seasonings, the dish brings serious comfort, and Reid’s family and friends quickly devour it.

When Torre and Chang cooked it up for a taste test, the flavors won them over. Even a world-class chef had to admit the cornflake twist worked.

After years of speculation, home cooks can finally try the full recipe for themselves. It takes a little prep work, especially grating all those different cheeses. Still, the payoff is a rich, bubbly pan built for big holiday gatherings.

Whether you make it straight from Reid’s notes or add your own spin, someone finally solves the mystery. Thanksgiving tables everywhere just got a lot cheesier.