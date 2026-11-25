Sixty years ago, The Monkees released “I’m a Believer,” which became the group’s biggest hit, spending a remarkable seven consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.

And of course, musical talent aside, the band certainly had Neil Diamond to thank, since he wrote the song. Only Diamond originally envisioned a much different singer to bring the song to life.

“I’m a Believer”…as a country song?

In 1966, Diamond was in New York, on the precipice of a breakthrough as a solo songwriter, following the success of his single “Cherry, Cherry.” During this time, Diamond wrote “I’m a Believer,” which he considered for country music crooner Eddy Arnold, known for “Make the World Go Away.”

Not exactly the upbeat, radio-friendly pop group The Monkees would become.

However, music executive Don Kirshner steered the song to The Monkees instead, with Micky Dolenz singing lead vocals and Jeff Barry as the producer.

And the timing of that decision couldn’t have worked out any better. When “I’m a Believer” was released, the Monkees’ self-titled sitcom premiered on NBC, and their debut single, “Last Train to Clarksville,” had reached No. 1 on the Hot 100.

The Monkees had a pretty incredible run with it

“I’m a Believer” quickly became one of the defining songs of the decade and helped establish The Monkees as something much bigger than a fictional band created for television. Not to mention, it became one of Diamond’s most celebrated songwriting achievements. A win-win all around.

But the song’s story didn’t end with the 1960s. Diamond eventually recorded his own version in 1971, and other artists have put their own spins on the song over the years.

Then Smash Mouth gave it another life

One of its biggest second lives came in 2001, when Smash Mouth recorded “I’m a Believer” for the soundtrack to Shrek. Their version reached No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving the 35-year-old song another run on the charts.

The cover became one of the most recognizable musical moments from the movie, helping cement Smash Mouth’s version alongside The Monkees’ original in pop culture. For younger listeners, the song suddenly had a whole new context, one that had nothing to do with a 1960s sitcom.

Dolenz looks back on “I’m a Believer” 60 years later

In celebration of the song’s 60th anniversary, Dolenz, the last surviving member of The Monkees, shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute commending the various artists who came together to bring it to life.

“A lot of wonderful people helped create that sound. Stan Free played the unmistakable organ part, Artie Butler handled the arrangement, and Neil himself played acoustic guitar on the session.”

Dolenz also reflected on what the song has meant to him after performing it countless times over the years.

“I’ve sung that song more times than I could ever count, and it still means a great deal to me. It’s the song we close every show with, and there’s something incredibly special about hearing a whole room sing it back. No matter where we play, that moment always gets me,” he added.

“If you’re lucky, a few songs become part of your life. For me, ‘I’m a Believer’ is one of those.”